The Last Molecule Standing
How One Reservoir, One Strait, and Five Manufacturers Became the Hidden Operating System of Seven Global Industries
  Shanaka Anslem Perera
The Architecture of Bypass
How Iran Weaponized a Maritime Chokepoint to Fracture Dollar Settlement and Beijing Never Had to Fire a Shot
  Shanaka Anslem Perera
A Real "Deal of the Century"
How the Iran War Could Forge a U.S.-China Global Joint Stabilization Initiative for Trade, Security and Existential Risk.
Published on DJA @ Xerion  
The Crisis That Reprices the Endpoint
How the Global Memory Squeeze, a Middle Eastern Energy Shock, and Apple’s AI Execution Gap Are Forcing a Structural Consolidation of the Smartphone…
  Shanaka Anslem Perera
THE NITROGEN TRAP
How a 21-Mile Strait Threatens the Nutrient System Feeding Half the World
  Shanaka Anslem Perera
THE ENTROPIC FORTRESS
How China Engineered the First Compound Competitive Moat That Widens Under Crisis, and Why the Contradictions Beneath It May Determine the Next Decade…
  Shanaka Anslem Perera
Actuarial Warfare: How Seven Insurance Letters Closed the World’s Most Critical Chokepoint and Why Markets Are Mispricing Duration by 300%
Private Reinsurance, IRGC Fragmentation, Interceptor Depletion, and a Dead Nuclear Fatwa Have Produced a Crisis No Military Victory Can Resolve
  Shanaka Anslem Perera
The Invisible Siege: How Insurance Markets, Not Missiles, Closed the Strait of Hormuz
And Why the Disruption Will Last Four to Sixteen Months Longer Than Any Model on Wall Street Currently Prices
  Shanaka Anslem Perera

February 2026

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