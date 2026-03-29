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The Last Molecule Standing
How One Reservoir, One Strait, and Five Manufacturers Became the Hidden Operating System of Seven Global Industries
Mar 29
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Shanaka Anslem Perera
399
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The Architecture of Bypass
How Iran Weaponized a Maritime Chokepoint to Fracture Dollar Settlement and Beijing Never Had to Fire a Shot
Mar 27
•
Shanaka Anslem Perera
96
1
30
A Real "Deal of the Century"
How the Iran War Could Forge a U.S.-China Global Joint Stabilization Initiative for Trade, Security and Existential Risk.
Published on DJA @ Xerion
•
Mar 23
The Crisis That Reprices the Endpoint
How the Global Memory Squeeze, a Middle Eastern Energy Shock, and Apple’s AI Execution Gap Are Forcing a Structural Consolidation of the Smartphone…
Mar 18
•
Shanaka Anslem Perera
62
8
10
THE NITROGEN TRAP
How a 21-Mile Strait Threatens the Nutrient System Feeding Half the World
Mar 16
•
Shanaka Anslem Perera
543
52
209
THE ENTROPIC FORTRESS
How China Engineered the First Compound Competitive Moat That Widens Under Crisis, and Why the Contradictions Beneath It May Determine the Next Decade…
Mar 11
•
Shanaka Anslem Perera
36
2
10
Actuarial Warfare: How Seven Insurance Letters Closed the World’s Most Critical Chokepoint and Why Markets Are Mispricing Duration by 300%
Private Reinsurance, IRGC Fragmentation, Interceptor Depletion, and a Dead Nuclear Fatwa Have Produced a Crisis No Military Victory Can Resolve
Mar 9
•
Shanaka Anslem Perera
442
46
140
The Invisible Siege: How Insurance Markets, Not Missiles, Closed the Strait of Hormuz
And Why the Disruption Will Last Four to Sixteen Months Longer Than Any Model on Wall Street Currently Prices
Mar 3
•
Shanaka Anslem Perera
376
57
137
February 2026
The Cockroach Theorem
How Private Credit’s $2 Trillion Zombie Equilibrium Will Produce the Lost Decade of Alternative Assets
Feb 26
•
Shanaka Anslem Perera
31
2
4
Microsoft’s $226 Billion Shadow
The Hidden Leverage, Circular Revenue, and Grid Physics Behind the World’s Most Dangerous Trade
Feb 25
•
Shanaka Anslem Perera
17
1
2
What Two Billion Dollars in Losses Bought: Inside Northrop Grumman’s Deterrence Monopoly
The consensus sees a defense stock at a premium. The mechanism reveals a forty-year franchise being born inside a balance sheet designed to hide it.
Feb 25
•
Shanaka Anslem Perera
7
2
1
The Orbital Mirage
Inside the $1.5 Trillion Structure That Requires You to Fund an Entity Under Criminal Investigation
Feb 24
•
Shanaka Anslem Perera
16
1
5
© 2026 Shanaka Anslem Perera
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