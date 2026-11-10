Shanaka Anslem Perera · 10th November 2026

For informational purposes only. This is general information and research, not financial, investment, legal or tax advice, and not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, or an offer of any security. Nothing in it takes account of your objectives, financial situation or needs, so consider whether it is appropriate for you before acting on it. Investing involves risk, including loss of capital. Sources and assumptions are set out in the issue, and the full disclosures close the letter.

Issue 02 of Shanaka’s AI Semiconductor Monthly Newsletter. The free opening is about 11 minutes of reading, the full essay about 48 mins, and the technical appendix about 12 more. Enjoy and stay blessed as always!

The brief

Between 26th October and 6th November, three of the largest buyers of AI computing completed $74.375 billion of dollar securities, about $74.4 billion at face or gross offering value. Meta sold $15.0 billion of notes and $14.375 billion of mandatory convertible preferred stock, including an option its underwriters exercised on 29th October. Microsoft sold $25 billion of notes in ten tranches. Oracle sold $10 billion of notes and $10 billion of new shares.

Alphabet also closed €6 billion of euro notes, and Meta priced €9 billion more, to settle on 12th November. Meta agreed as well to sell 46 million shares forward, about $28.7 billion at the initial forward price if it settles in full by delivering shares. It expects to settle on dates it chooses on or before 19th November 2027, and the banks can accelerate the agreements on specified events. The euro notes and the forward sale are not in the $74.4 billion.

The sum is large even against what these companies spend. In their latest quarters Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Oracle spent $230.422 billion between them on property and equipment. The three issuers’ new dollars came to about 32.3 per cent of the five companies’ latest reported quarterly purchases of property and equipment, which leave out equipment acquired under leases. That compares size, not use, because the proceeds can also refinance debt. Meta, Alphabet, Amazon and Oracle each spent more on capacity in the quarter than their operations brought in. Microsoft did not.

The suppliers’ quarter looked different. I use the same measure for each, operating cash flow less purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets, with one exception at TSMC, whose quarterly earnings presentations give property, plant and equipment only. On it, Micron generated $32.9 billion after capital spending in the 14 weeks to 3rd September and NVIDIA $21.4 billion in the quarter to 26th July. TSMC kept about $14.5 billion and ASML about $12.7 billion in their quarters to late September, at the exchange rates of 6th November. The quarters end on different dates, and the chart compares reported cash, not money traced from these buyers to these suppliers.

Then the suppliers’ shares fell. From the close on 30th October to the close on 6th November, Micron’s shares fell 22.0 per cent, ASML’s 9.0 per cent, NVIDIA’s 8.8 per cent and TSMC’s American depositary shares 7.6 per cent. Much of Micron’s fall came on 5th November, when it dropped 17.5 per cent and, according to a Forbes contributor’s account of the day, the S&P 500 fell 4.4 per cent. Micron fell about four times as far as the index that day, and the timing alone does not show that the borrowing caused any of that fall.

NVIDIA has since added a question of its own. On 8th November its board announced an independent investigation after recent reporting that Jensen Huang, its founder and chief executive, had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee it. The board said it had no reason to believe that national security or NVIDIA’s secrets had been compromised, and that it had confidence in Huang, who said he would cooperate fully. That was its stated position as the inquiry began, not a finding. On 9th November NVIDIA’s shares closed 4.27 per cent lower at $178.67. According to a Reuters report carried by The Standard, a proposed shareholder class action against NVIDIA and Huang was filed five minutes after that session closed, so the filing itself cannot explain the day’s fall. Its allegations are untested, and the price records alone do not show what caused the fall.

None of this changes the cash NVIDIA has already reported. The investigation could affect the cash owners expect, the return they demand, or both, and the founding-member part works out how far the 9th November close moves the price test on each reading.

The question for this issue is what sits between the cash a supplier reports and the cash its owners keep. A supplier can collect its invoice and still stand behind its customer’s financing. It can take an advance and still owe the machine. It can record a tax charge long before it pays it. Each of those can make this year’s cash look different from what an owner keeps. What an owner needs to know is which of them will change next year’s, and the year after.

That turns out to matter far more than when any one balance is paid or collected. An extra $100 collected once, a year from now, is worth about $91 today at a 10 per cent return. A lasting $100 improvement changes the starting cash and every year after it, so its effect is necessarily much larger. The price test below asks how fast cash per share would have to grow to justify each share price. In it, settling the selected cash-timing item at each supplier once, as a single payment or collection at the end of the first year, moves the growth its share price requires at a 10 per cent return by 0.21 points or less. Changing the starting base by the same amount, so that the change lasts and grows with the business, moves it by 1.6 to 6.4 points. NVIDIA’s $24.6 billion rise in receivables is the plainest case. Collected once, it lowers NVIDIA’s requirement by 0.07 points. If NVIDIA never needed to build receivables like that again, it would lower it by 2.5 points. That specific gap is valuation arithmetic rather than a discovery about these companies, because a single payment or collection is worth about its own size, while a lasting change in the base is worth about its size times the price’s multiple of owner cash. The work is in deciding which items will not come again, and the accounts below show where to look.

Micron clearly shows why the definition matters. In fiscal 2026 its tax charge was $14.761 billion and it paid $1.254 billion of income taxes in cash, a difference of $13.507 billion. That difference is not a reconciled bill for this year’s unpaid tax, because payments can also settle earlier years. The balance sheet gives more direct evidence of what is still owed. Non-current income taxes payable rose from $648 million to $9.82 billion, and the annual report says the charge included $9.03 billion of minimum top-up tax from Singapore’s adoption of Pillar Two, the global minimum tax. None of that is improper. Paid once, on top of an otherwise unchanged base, the $13.5 billion barely moves Micron’s price test. If cash taxes instead ran at the rate of the charge in every year, the growth Micron’s price requires would rise by about 3.6 points. The table sets the main such items at each supplier against its cash, and shows which way each moves the reported figure.

So the test in this issue is owner cash, a starting cash-flow measure rather than cash available for distribution. It is operating cash after capital spending and stock pay, per share, and it does not fully reconcile debt and lease principal, refundable deposits, existing share awards or non-operating investments. The required return is the yearly return an owner is assumed to demand, and growth is taken as 3 per cent a year after year ten. At a 10 per cent return, NVIDIA’s 6th November price needs owner cash per share to grow about 15.6 per cent a year for ten years, which multiplies it about 4.3 times. Of the other three prices, one asks for more growth than that and two ask for much less. These are statements about what the prices require, not forecasts. The founding-member sections give each figure on each reading of the cash, and show how far each base would have to move before two of the suppliers change places.

Oracle’s allowance and its $20 billion raise

On 28th October Oracle held an investor day and set out how it would pay for its expansion. Its release that day gave a fiscal 2030 outlook of $225 billion or more of revenue, a timeline to positive free cash flow in the second half of fiscal 2028, and $30 billion or more of free cash flow in fiscal 2029. It also said Oracle had “Committed to limiting additional capital raises through FY30 to $20 billion, excluding refinancing of existing debt”, split between $10 billion of equity and $10 billion of gross debt. That cap comes on top of the $20 billion of shares Oracle sold gradually into the market, through an at-the-market programme, in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Five days later Oracle priced the same amount in the same split. On 2nd November it priced $10 billion of notes in five series, with coupons from 7.000 per cent for 2029 to 8.650 per cent for 2046. It also sold 86,206,897 new shares at $116 each, 11.2 per cent below the close of $130.67 on 30th October. Both offerings closed on 4th November. The new shares added 2.85 per cent to the count at 31st August. The pricing term sheet shows expected ratings of Baa2 with a negative outlook, BBB minus and BBB.

The match in size and split does not show that Oracle has used up its allowance. Both prospectuses list repayment of indebtedness among the possible uses of the money, and the cap excludes refinancing. Oracle’s filings do not say how it would classify equity proceeds used to repay debt, so until it reconciles the November money to the cap, the allowance left cannot be worked out. The release also names the other sources Oracle expects to lean on, that “Vendor financing, customer-provided hardware and customer prepayments are expected to reduce upfront cash requirements”.

All three draw suppliers or customers into Oracle’s funding, and they work differently. Vendor financing means a supplier waits to be paid, the arrangement Issue 01 followed at NVIDIA. Customer-provided hardware changes what Oracle itself must buy. A prepayment gives Oracle cash before it delivers the service. Issue 01 showed how Oracle counts customer prepayments inside operating cash flow, where an analyst can easily count them twice. Oracle’s release defines its net debt to include “vendor financing” alongside borrowings and leases, which at least puts the arrangement where a credit analyst will see it.

Borrowing cost Oracle far more than it cost Microsoft. Oracle’s notes due 2033 carry a coupon of 7.850 per cent, priced at 305 basis points, or 3.05 percentage points, over Treasuries on 2nd November. Meta’s notes due 2033 carry 6.250 per cent. Microsoft’s carry 5.350 per cent and priced at 55 basis points over Treasuries on 29th October. The yields were 7.851 and 5.386 per cent, a gap of 246.5 basis points. Their spreads over Treasuries, each set on its own pricing day, differ by 250 basis points. Measuring each against Treasuries takes out the move in benchmark yields between the two days, though not any change in credit spreads. On my reading the gap is consistent with Oracle’s debt, its ratings and the wait before its cash covers its spending, though terms set on different days cannot divide it among them. Meta’s spending ran ahead of its cash in its third quarter, but its free cash flow for the nine months was $11.05 billion on its own definition, while Oracle’s plan shows positive free cash flow only from the second half of fiscal 2028.

At its 6th November close of $116.10, about where the new shares were sold, Oracle’s market value was about $361.1 billion on its enlarged share count. That is 12.0 times its own fiscal 2029 free cash flow target of $30 billion. The comparison sets today’s equity against a management target for a year that ends in May 2029. It is not a present value, and debt, leases and the cash Oracle needs before then all sit between the two.

For paid members, the rest of the issue extends the tests begun above. It tests each supplier’s cash on whether its main items recur or settle once, and shows what each 6th November price requires on each reading, including the three requirements the free part holds back. It works out how far Micron’s cash would have to fall before its price asks as much growth as ASML’s, and what that fall would mean as a share of its revenue. It follows the buyers’ securities, the suppliers’ guarantees and other builders’ leases and loans to the events that start, end or resize each obligation. It sets out what NVIDIA’s investigation can and cannot change, which questions the test raises for a holder of each supplier and of a semiconductor fund, and scores what the past five weeks answered of Issue 01’s tests. The essay closes with a dated calendar of the results that could test each finding, including NVIDIA’s on 17th November.