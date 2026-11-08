Bern froze its Patriot payments and ended up paying its fighter bills early. Now it asks Parliament to let it pay CHF 970 million in advance for four other air-defence systems, expecting to introduce two of them about a year earlier than planned, a gain its own finance office asked it to prove.

J.A. Shanaka Anslem Perera

8th November 2026

On 1st April 2026, Switzerland’s defence department disclosed that Washington had applied money Bern paid in for its new F-35A fighters to a different purchase, Switzerland’s Patriot air-defence system. Bern had paid nothing into its American account for Patriot itself since the autumn of 2025. Both purchases ran through a shared account the United States keeps for Switzerland, and out of that one fund Washington pays the suppliers of every Swiss purchase in its arms-sales system.

The freeze had started to draw on money in the account meant for Bern’s other purchases. Washington’s arms-sales agency had asked, repeatedly, for more deposits. If the account’s liquidity fell below a critical level, the defence department warned, projects could be suspended, and if it fell further, terminated. The same account paid for the F-35A and for spare parts for Switzerland’s older F/A-18 fighters, so the whole Swiss portfolio of US arms-sales purchases could be affected. To keep decisions about Patriot from endangering those purchases, Bern had brought F-35A payments forward to the end of March. As far as Bern knew in April, those payments kept the account liquid. No harm to the other purchases was expected.

Five months later a parliamentary committee found another limit in the same system. On 8th September the oversight committee of the National Council, Parliament’s lower house, concluded that no lump-sum fixed price had been agreed with the United States for the F-35A. It said it could not understand why the defence department had presented one to Parliament and the public in such absolute terms.

The committee stated its premise for these sales in general. In these sales the price is only finally set when the manufacturer and the American government conclude their contract, it wrote, so it cannot at the same time have been fixed in Switzerland’s agreement with Washington. The US sales manual says fixed or capped prices are not normally offered, with two exceptions. Sales from existing stock are to use firm fixed prices as far as possible, and items from new production may carry not-to-exceed prices line by line.

In my reading the delivery date is exposed in the same way. Under the standard American terms, delivery projections are estimates unless otherwise specified, and the US sales manual lets Washington depart from first-in, first-out delivery when national security or foreign policy requires it. Bern’s own March draft found that the dates in its signed Patriot agreement formally still applied but came with no binding delivery guarantee. Paying keeps an American arms purchase funded. It does not by itself fix a date.

Now Bern wants to pay early again, for four other systems. Parliament approved the purchases themselves in September. In the winter session it decides whether to let the government pay CHF 970 million of their price in advance. The Federal Council, Switzerland’s government, says production capacity is booked for years and that manufacturers increasingly demand substantial advance payments. Without the money, the defence department’s August draft said, deliveries would slip significantly for three of the four systems.

The government’s own finance office wanted proof first. On 6th August the Federal Finance Administration wrote that the CHF 970 million must have a noticeable effect on delivery dates and speed up the purchases. It suspected that the money might simply bring payments planned for 2027 into 2026, after which the old plan would resume. On 10th August the department replied that it had sharpened its account of the effects on armaments planning. The next day the finance office wrote that it was still not convinced. Citing the high political priority and urgency of the business, it stopped insisting that the proposal set out the payment and delivery plans, waived a formal record of disagreement and asked to see the plans by the following Monday instead. It also asked that the proposal not say its concerns had been taken into account, and said a statement that no differences remained would have to suffice. On Friday 14th August the department sent updated planning and asked that it be treated confidentially. The plans are not in the released correspondence.

Five weeks later the government put a number on the gain. Its dispatch to Parliament of 18 September says manufacturers now hardly sign a contract without substantial advances at signature. With the money, it says, the introduction of the medium- and short-range systems, and the training on them, can probably be brought forward by one year against the armaments planning of May 2026.

That year is the figure to test. My understanding & reading is that the gain has now been stated and not yet shown. It is an expectation, it covers two of the four systems, and no supplier’s date has been published behind it. It also measures the advance against the old plan. What the money buys is the gap between the date the supplier offers with the advance and the date credibly available without it, for one system and one milestone. An unchanged date could still be a gain, if the date would have slipped without the money, and a lower price or stronger protection could justify paying early even with no time gained. Until such a pair of dates is public, I would treat the year as the government’s estimate.

The mechanism reaches well beyond Bern. Other governments that buy American weapons through the same sales system hold their money in country accounts of the same kind, and the Swiss case shows how a hold on one purchase reaches the others. A treasury that pays ahead in a market booked for years is extending credit to the supplier. The supplier’s cash position improves on the day the money arrives. A delivery date moves only if the contract and the production line allow it.

A third link, beyond the shared account and the advance, runs through the American interceptor ramp. On 9th April, according to a contract notice from the Pentagon, which now also calls itself the Department of War, the US Army obligated $4.761 billion at award on a contract for PAC-3 MSE interceptors, the missile type the Swiss Parliament approved in 2023. Of that money, 94.43 percent carried the Foreign Military Sales label, the label of the system under which Washington moved Switzerland down the queue. The label does not show which government paid, and nothing in the notice links any buyer’s money to its place in the delivery order. It does show the channel. Most of the money committed in the first year of the multiyear contract runs through the same system whose rules let Washington reorder a foreign buyer’s deliveries. Switzerland, told in 2024 that its interceptor missiles would come late and in 2025 that its fire units would, is now studying an Israeli and a French system as a second long-range option alongside Patriot.

The tests begin on 9th November. The National Council’s finance committee deliberates on the advance from 9th to 11th November, and the committee of the Council of States, the upper house, on 16th and 17th November. Swiss voters decide on 29 November whether to accept the amendment to the War Material Act that Parliament passed in December 2025. The winter session of Parliament runs from 30th November to 18th December. Early in 2027 the Federal Council expects to decide on the second long-range system, and by mid-2027 the first Patriot components are expected.

The paid analysis follows the money from the Swiss account to the factory floor. It sets out the American clauses that let Washington reorder a buyer’s deliveries while the buyer’s payment obligations continue. It tests the government’s one-year figure against the three dates that would prove it, and shows what a direct contract with Raytheon would and would not change under American priority law. It then traces how the interceptor ramp is financed and why a supplier can need a loan in a year its customers’ advances are meant to leave cash neutral. It closes with the questions each kind of allocator can put before Parliament votes, and the dated events that will show which reading holds.