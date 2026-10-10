Chain of Custody PRO - The BTC & Crypto Monthly Newsletter, Issue 01 - The Raise Was Not the BidStrategy raised $5.41 billion from new shares last quarter and sent 9.5 percent of it straight to bitcoin. Its weekly filings trace where most of the rest went firstShanaka Anslem PereraOct 10, 2026∙ Paid1036ShareShanaka Anslem Perera | 10th October 2026Chain of Custody PRO, Issue 01. A monthly letter on bitcoin and crypto.Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Shanaka Anslem Perera.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.