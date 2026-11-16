Shanaka Anslem Perera · 16th November 2026

The World & Your Wallet is a new monthly newsletter. Each issue follows one world event to the bills a household pays, and this first one is free in full.

Who sees the fall

On Monday 9th November, the average price to deliver heating oil to an American home was $5.915 a gallon before tax, by the US Energy Information Administration’s weekly survey. That was 22.1 cents less than a week earlier. Two weeks before, on 26 October, the survey had read $6.230 a gallon, the highest since EIA began it in October 1990, though not the highest once inflation is counted.

A fall of 22.1 cents would be worth about $88 over a winter’s 397 gallons, EIA’s average for a home that heats with oil, if a home’s own price fell that much and stayed there. Some homes see the fall at the next delivery, by whatever amount their dealer passes on. Others get none. The difference sits in a contract signed months ago.

Heating oil warms 4.2 million of America’s 134.5 million homes. Its lesson reaches further.

So when a price moves, which household bills follow, and when?

Each bill moves on its own terms and its own dates. A household that pays the day’s price for heating oil can see a fall at its next delivery, by whatever its dealer passes on. A capped price, one with a ceiling, can follow a fall under the conditions its contract sets. A fixed price does not, and nor does a prepayment unless its contract says how the price can fall. A utility gas bill follows the tariff, its published price list, and the gas the home burns. A grocery price can change at every visit, and so can the pack. A fixed-rate mortgage holds its principal and interest while the rate stays fixed, which for a typical American loan is its whole life. An adjustable one can move up or down on its reset dates, within its caps, and the mortgage data firm ICE estimates 186,000 first resets in 2027, with a median rise of $645 a month.

The bills here are measured against the pre-war line, EIA’s February outlook, finished more than three weeks before the United States and Israel began striking Iran on 28 February. Against it, this winter’s heating oil is expected to cost 64 per cent more, while gas and electricity, which heat most American homes, are up less than 3 per cent nationally. Not all of that change is the war.

For Margaret, a hypothetical widow in Maine who heats with oil, the rise against EIA’s pre-war line takes 9.4 per cent of her income from November to March. For the Millers, a hypothetical family near Chicago with gas heat, the same comparison adds $417. If their loan were a hypothetical 2020 seven-year adjustable mortgage with $300,000 owed, its 2027 reset would add $501 a month at ICE’s median rates, provided its first cap allows that rise.

Who sees the fall

Delivered heating oil fell 22.1 cents in a week

The fall came after a long climb. From 5 October the survey rose three weeks running, from $6.050 to the record $6.230, then turned, reading $6.136 on 2 November and $5.915 on 9 November. The price is still 44 per cent above the $4.103 of 23 February, the last survey before the war, and 59 per cent above a year earlier.

Heating oil is a close cousin of diesel. The price at the tank follows the wholesale market, late. Over 297 survey weeks since 2014, each $1 move in the wholesale New York Harbor diesel price over the five days before a survey went with about 53 cents in the delivered price that week. In the two weeks to 9 November the harbour’s five-day average fell 58.3 cents a gallon, from $5.201 to $4.618. The survey fell 31.5 cents. About half. Over two weeks the usual share is nearer two-thirds, and the harbour’s 17.4-cent rise in the week to 26 October could help explain the gap.

In the week to 9th November the survey fell 15.1 cents in Maine and 32.4 cents in Connecticut, against 22.1 cents nationally.

What a home pays depends on its deal. Connecticut’s consumer protection department set out four kinds of contract in 2015, fixed price, cap, pre-buy and budget plan, and one Maine dealer’s pricing page offers the same four.

A fixed price sets the price per gallon for the season. “But if prices are lower, you must continue to pay the agreed-upon price,” the department wrote, and the Maine dealer says of fixed gallons, “You own them, and we just need to deliver them.” A pre-buy, paid in advance, usually works the same way, and in the department’s words its buyer is “committed to that price even if market prices drop.”

A capped price sets a ceiling on the price per gallon. The department’s alert of 22 September 2026 says the price “may drop if the market drops,” and Connecticut law makes a capped contract state “how and under what circumstances the price will decrease, if applicable.” The Maine dealer charges a protection fee for its cap, which it says “allows us to purchase gallons in advance for you and lets you follow the price down.”

A budget plan spreads the payments over the year. The plan decides when a household pays. The price beneath it decides how much.

Maine’s 15.1-cent fall would save Margaret about $60 on 397 gallons only if her own dealer’s price fell that much and she bought all those gallons at the lower price. It is worth nothing if she fixed her price, and usually nothing if she prepaid. Same tank. Same fall. Different contract.

The pre-war line

Against EIA’s pre-war forecast

Without the war, prices would not have stood still. So this issue also measures against a second baseline, the pre-war line, which is what the forecaster expected.

EIA finished its February outlook on 5 February and its November one on 5th November, so the gap shows how far its forecast for this winter moved. The war began in between. The gap also carries everything else that moved in nine months, including the weather and damage to Russia’s refineries, which EIA’s November outlook names beside damage in the Middle East. In 12 earlier years EIA’s year-ahead heating oil forecast for November and December moved between 26 per cent down and 29 per cent up, apart from a rise of 87 per cent in 2022. This year the same measure rose 71 per cent.

Before the war, EIA expected heating oil to average $3.36 a gallon from November to March, taxes included. It now expects $5.51. On EIA’s own figures, about $1.05 of that $2.15 rise is dearer crude, with Brent, the world benchmark, expected near $98 a barrel against $53 before. About 92 cents is a wider margin for refining crude into heating oil and diesel, the crack spread. EIA says it is high because damage to refineries in the Middle East and Russia has cut exports. Only 18 cents is a wider gap between the wholesale price and the delivered one, taxes included.

The gas bill follows the tariff

Wholesale gas fell in the forecast, the home price did not

Wholesale gas runs the other way. Henry Hub, a pipeline hub in Louisiana, sets America’s benchmark gas price. EIA now expects it to average $2.87 per million Btu, a measure of heat, this winter, 38 per cent below the $4.61 it expected in February. Yet it expects the residential gas price to be 2.7 per cent higher than it did in February, at $13.77 per thousand cubic feet against $13.40. Higher, not lower.

EIA ties its low forecast to rising production and a warm start to November, and the war reaches American gas mainly through export terminals that EIA says are running near full capacity. On a common volume basis Henry Hub is about a fifth of EIA’s residential price, a ratio and not any utility’s cost breakdown. The gap between the two prices was already running more than $3 per thousand cubic feet above EIA’s February forecast through the summer.

One gas tariff, three bills

A worked tariff comparison shows how. Under Intermountain Gas’s residential tariff in Idaho, the weighted average cost of gas fell 16.4 per cent on 1 October, from 28.734 cents to 24.034 cents a therm, a unit of heat. At 200 therms in a month that saves $9.40. But a credit that settles up for past gas costs shrank by $5.41, and gas transport fell 64 cents. So the bill falls only $4.63, from $118.42 under the tariff of 1 January to $113.79, before any local fee. If the 160 therms used for heat then rise by a tenth, 216 therms at the new rates cost $122.01, more than the old bill. That is still $5.00 less than the same use at the old rates.

The fuel’s price, the tariff and the amount used are three separate things, so a forecast of cheaper gas can be right while a household’s bill rises.

The shelf and the pack

Housing and food, 2025

On 29th October the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported household spending for 2025, the year before the war. The average household spent $38,423 on housing and food, $1,988 more than in 2024, or about $166 a month. That is 46.9 cents of every dollar spent.

An average is not a bill. Spending mixes prices with choices and incomes, and average income before taxes rose 6.4 per cent. Spending on housing and food rose 5.5 per cent and all spending 4.3 per cent, while the consumer price index rose 2.6 per cent.

Ordinary shelf prices are not fixed between shopping trips. BLS found that average food spending rose 4.6 per cent in 2025, due in part to an 11.7 per cent rise in spending on meats, poultry, fish and eggs. That is spending, not price.

The pack can change as well, as an invented product of unchanged quality shows. A one-kilogram pack costs $5.00. Its replacement costs $4.80 but holds 900 grams. The sticker falls 4 per cent. The price of a kilogram rises to about $5.33, or 6.7 per cent. Smaller pack, dearer food.

So a smaller grocery total can mean cheaper food, or less food, or the same food in a smaller pack, and the unit price, the price of a fixed quantity, helps tell them apart.

The mortgage waiting for its date

A typical American fixed-rate mortgage holds its payment of principal and interest for the life of the loan, though taxes and insurance collected with it can change. British fixed rates, often of two or five years, end on a set date, as a Bank of England working paper notes, and that date is the one that matters.

An adjustable-rate mortgage, or ARM, holds a starting rate for a set number of years, then resets to a published market rate, the index, plus a fixed add-on, the margin. Most carry caps on how far the rate can rise or fall, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explains the three caps, for the first adjustment, the later ones and the life of the loan. Some loans set a separate limit on falls, which the bureau calls a floor, so a fall in rates, like a fall in heating oil, reaches a loan only as far as its terms allow.

ICE’s October Mortgage Monitor estimates that 186,000 loans will reach their first reset in 2027, up from 148,000 in 2026, and calls that “still a relatively low-impact event.” Its median borrower would see a rate about 2.2 percentage points higher and a payment $645 a month higher, or 24 per cent. Once later resets catch up with market rates, the rise would be $754, at index levels current when ICE wrote, which include the Federal Reserve’s rate increase of mid-September.

The mortgage resets due in 2027

The sharpest rises await the seven-year ARMs taken out in 2020, whose median rate ICE puts at 2.75 per cent and median balance at $629,000. At the first reset the median rate rises to 5.79 per cent and the payment by $1,066 a month, or 36 per cent. Once later resets catch up, the rate reaches 6.34 per cent and the rise $1,269, or 43 per cent. Not every group faces a rise. ICE expects three-year ARMs from 2024, at a median 7.5 per cent, to see payments fall $10 a month.