Shanaka Anslem Perera

25th August 2026

Eight days from now the Oregon Investment Council is expected to conclude a multi-year asset liability study and select a new long-term policy portfolio. The consultants running it modelled ten thousand twenty-year scenarios. The account they are modelling stood at $104,224,040,143 on 30th June 2026. Private equity was $24.059 billion of it, 23.1 percent, against a target of 20 percent and a range that permits anything between 15 and 27.5 percent.

The number that ought to enter that room is already public, and has been since January.

On 21st January, Oregon’s annual private equity review reported a ten-year annualized return of 12.3 percent through 30th September 2025. Measured against the policy comparison written into the fund’s own investment policy statement, Russell 3000 plus 300 basis points, the ten-year figure was 18.4 percent. Oregon trailed by 6.1 percentage points a year.

The same presentation, two slides later, produced a different verdict. Against Burgiss All Funds Ex Real Assets, the private equity peer universe, the ten-year return was 13.0 percent. Oregon trailed by 0.7 points.

Then the sign changed. Against Russell 2000, on the same cash-flow-matched analysis, the ten-year figure was 10.6 percent. Oregon led by 1.7 points.

The deck also stripped the premium out entirely. Against plain Russell 3000, no 300 basis points, nothing for illiquidity or lockups or fees, the ten-year figure was 15.0 percent. Oregon trailed by 2.7 points.

Four official measurements. One portfolio. One decade. No arithmetic contradiction.

All four results are public. The adverse policy comparison sits in the board book. The minutes record that private equity trailed policy over one, three, five and ten years. The presentation attributes part of the divergence between broad public and private markets to concentration in the largest listed companies, then prints the peer and smaller-company comparisons beside the policy result.

The figures do not contradict each other. They answer different questions, and the questions belong to different decisions.

The policy comparison asks whether the allocation earned the public-market opportunity cost plus the premium Oregon specified for accepting illiquidity and principal risk. Burgiss asks how Oregon performed against others doing the same thing. Russell 2000 tests sensitivity to a smaller-company public index. Plain Russell 3000 asks whether the program beat the broad listed alternative before any premium was added at all.

Policy performance is relevant to strategic allocation. Peer performance informs implementation and manager selection. A smaller-company public comparison tests exposure sensitivity. Total-fund analysis tests whether the complete portfolio can meet its obligations.

The failure mode is not that one of these numbers is wrong. It is that a favourable answer to one question is permitted to settle a different one.

Oregon is a hard case for a simple critique, because Oregon has already moved. Private equity stood near 27 percent at the end of 2024 and near 25 percent at the end of 2025 before reaching 23.1 percent six months later. The Treasurer put her position in writing in October 2025, stating that she agreed with the decision to reduce the allocation toward the 20 percent target and expressing gratitude for a shift from 28 percent to 26 percent over the preceding two years. During the year to 30 September 2025 the program distributed $4.9 billion against $2.5 billion of contributions. Net cash flow was positive in every quarter across the preceding two calendar years, producing $3.8 billion of net proceeds. Commitment pacing for 2026 was set at $2.5 billion, the bottom of a historical range that runs to $3.5 billion.

The record shows neither inaction nor a benchmark selected after the measured decade. It presents a harder question. Which official verdict belongs to the next capital decision, and how would a different target alter the investable opportunity set of a $24 billion program.

A private-market target is both a risk budget and a capacity budget. Oregon’s own numbers expose the constraint.

More than 55 percent of Oregon’s private equity net asset value sat in funds larger than $5 billion at 30 September 2025. In the same presentation, the ten-year Burgiss buyout return was 13.7 percent for funds above $5 billion, 14.1 percent for funds between $1 billion and $5 billion, and 15.5 percent for funds below $1 billion. The one-year and three-year comparisons were mixed and non-monotonic, and the table does not establish that smaller funds caused higher returns or that a program of Oregon’s size could capture them.

The table establishes a feasibility constraint. A dollar target fixes the amount implementation must eventually absorb, and dollar scale constrains the managers able to absorb it.

Beneath the official record sits a second one, reconstructed here from twenty-one public Oregon partnership reports. It does not reproduce the official ten-year result and does not attempt to. It covers sixty-two younger funds, ends six months later, uses quarterly approximations and accepts reported marks. Its use is narrower. Against a disclosed proxy for Oregon’s lagged policy benchmark, the cohort produces a pooled public market equivalent between 0.834 and 0.836. Against Russell 2000, between 1.008 and 1.010. The cash flows never change. Only the comparator does, and the sign follows it.

That calculation survives a direct extraction of all 8,962 rows from the source documents. It also marks the exact edge of what the public record can support. Oregon publishes enough frequency to approximate quarterly cash flows. It does not publish the transaction dates or the calculation specification required to audit the official output.

The analysis assigns each comparator to the decision it can inform, traces how a target constrains the manager universe, separates natural liquidation value from stress liquidity, states precisely what twenty-one public files do and do not establish, and sets numerical tripwires for its load-bearing inferences.

The date is public. On 2nd September, Oregon is expected to adopt new asset allocation targets and ranges. No posted notice yet establishes that the private equity benchmark itself will be reconsidered.