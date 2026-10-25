Spot Brent's lead over December Brent futures fell from $33.26 to $6.43 between 2 and 20 October, and three days later the futures closed at their highest since April. In the same weeks US East Coast stocks of diesel and heating oil fell to their lowest September-to-December level since regional records began in 1990.

Shanaka Anslem Perera, 25th October 2026

Shanaka’s Oil & Gas Letter - Issue 02, a monthly crude oil and gas letter. EIA daily spot prices run through 20th October and Brent futures settlements through 23rd October. Weekly stocks and official forecasts carry their own observation and release dates.

On 2nd October the US Energy Information Administration’s physical Brent assessment stood $33.26 a barrel above December Brent futures. By 20th October the gap was $6.43, as spot Brent had fallen $20.29 while the same futures contract rose $6.54, and three days later futures closed at $116.72, their highest since 29 April. The premium for near-term physical oil had collapsed. The futures benchmark had become more expensive.

America’s diesel stocks improved nationally, but the gain stopped short of the region that needed it most. The country added 1.7 million barrels of diesel and heating oil to storage in the week to 16th October, yet East Coast stocks still fell to 21.0 million barrels, their lowest September-to-December reading since regional records began in 1990. The US Gulf Coast held 6 percent more than its five-year average.

My view for the coming month is that spot Brent’s lead over futures stays far below its early-October peak, that futures stay high while supply risk remains material, and that East Coast diesel stocks set another low before they recover. A national inventory build is useful evidence, but it has yet to repair the region approaching winter with the deepest deficit. Oil futures, physical benchmark prices and regional fuel supplies are different exposures, and October made the cost of confusing them unusually large. December futures stop trading on 30th October, leaving January 2027 as the contract to watch. Over the next five weeks, spot Brent moving more than $18.50 above January futures, January settling below $100, or East Coast stocks recovering to within 15 percent of their five-year average would each make me reassess.

Washington’s forecaster has meanwhile raised every month of its 2027 oil forecast by an identical $10, twice the largest uniform move in its archive since 2012. Issue 01’s first six calls all graded YES on current official archives, and two of its outstanding calls are now moving against me.

The two Brent prices

Brent is not one price. Futures price delivery in a specified later month. The Energy Information Administration, or EIA, publishes a Europe Brent spot series that assesses near-term physical oil. The series is a benchmark assessment rather than the invoice for an identified cargo. The underlying basket includes North Sea grades and, since 2023, American WTI Midland delivered to Rotterdam, as the EIA explains. WTI priced at Cushing, Oklahoma has a different delivery location, and freight, insurance, grade and timing can all affect these gaps.

On 2nd October EIA spot Brent jumped $20.69 to $135.51. The same day December Brent futures fell 6 cents to $102.25, Reuters reported. Physical and futures prices were moving in opposite directions. Against WTI at Cushing, spot Brent’s premium reached $37.62, and only 20 April 2020, when WTI was below zero, showed a wider gap in the matched daily record beginning in 1987.

That was also the day of the G7 declaration on energy security, a coordinated release of 100 million barrels over four months with significant diesel in the first 20 days. The declaration described completing commitments made in March, so the headline volume cannot all be counted as newly promised oil. Ten days later the OPEC+ ministers noted that shipping and insurance costs “have reached unprecedented levels of more than one third of the commodity value,” and the EIA also identified expensive tankers and longer routes around conflict zones.

By 20th October spot Brent was $115.22 and WTI $107.89, so their gap had narrowed $30.29 to $7.33, the largest narrowing over twelve matched daily observation intervals outside spring 2020. December Brent futures meanwhile settled at $108.79, leaving spot Brent $6.43 above the same contract, down $26.83 from 2nd October. The futures contract subsequently rose to $116.72 on 23rd October. EIA spot prices for 21st to 23rd October were not yet published, so there is no matching spot-futures comparison for that final close.

Exhibit 1. Spot Brent’s lead over December futures fell from $33.26 to $6.43 between 2 and 20 October. The final futures point has no matching published EIA spot observation. Assessment and settlement conventions differ, so these are dated benchmark comparisons rather than synchronised executable quotes.

The reading of October’s spot premium as a physical squeeze has gained some support because a large near-term premium unwound while attacks continued. The subsequent futures rally is consistent with renewed supply concern, but the prices cannot identify a war premium transferring from one instrument to another, because easing physical tightness and fresh news about future supply could produce the same pattern. Even spot Brent’s $44.33 rise above February’s average of $70.89 is a price comparison, not a measurement of the war’s contribution. Demand, stocks, production and transport costs also changed.

My judgment is that supply risk remains material. On 20 October the International Maritime Organization recorded another attack damaging the vessel Al Dasma, and the following day debris from an intercepted drone killed two people near Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oilfield, The National reported, although Saudi officials said operations were unaffected. On 23rd October President Trump said the United States could end the war quickly, while questioning whether to seek a swift conclusion or let the conflict wind down.

The latest reports kept escalation in view. In a statement released on 23 October, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed that two supertankers carrying more than 4.5 million barrels had struck mines, the Tasnim news agency reported. The damage and its claimed cause remain unverified. On 24th October the Saudi-led coalition said air defences had intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile launched toward Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported, and AFP reported signs of preparations for renewed US strikes. The same day President Trump, asked how far along he was in considering an attack, told reporters “We’re thinking about doing it, and maybe tomorrow,” Anadolu Agency reported. Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan said Tehran remained open to talks under a Pakistan-brokered interim deal reached in June. He said Iran had offered through Pakistan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if Washington lifted its naval blockade, and accused President Trump of rejecting that proposal by insisting the blockade of Iranian ports would continue. These reports leave both escalation and diplomacy live.

What changes for an oil position

A long Brent futures position gains from a rise in that contract. It does not directly capture a wider physical premium or New York diesel becoming more expensive relative to the US Gulf Coast. October moved those exposures differently. A budget, hedge or forecast built around Brent needs the delivery basis, contract month and observation date.

An equal-barrel position long the spot Brent benchmark and short December futures lost $26.83 a barrel on the combined price moves from 2 to 20 October, before other costs. A buyer facing a physical purchase at the end of that interval with an equal-sized long futures hedge benefited from the narrowing. These are benchmark illustrations. Actual results depend on entry dates, pricing formulas, grade, location, volumes, transaction costs and margin funding.

For a Northeast fuel buyer, a crude hedge leaves regional and product price differences open, while for a refiner a higher diesel price relative to crude helps only to the extent that its plant can produce the required fuel and deliver it profitably. Regional inventories and the New York price premium belong beside crude on the watch list.

Washington’s flat $10

The EIA’s October outlook holds a revision whose shape its headline averages do not show. Compared with September’s monthly forecast file, the October monthly forecast file raised October, November and December 2026 by $19, $13 and $10 a barrel, then raised every month of 2027 by exactly $10.00, and raised every 2027 month of WTI by the same $10.00. The 2027 path still falls, from $97 in January to $72 in December, so a parallel lift is compatible with recovery. What is unusual is the shape of the lift. The agency finished that forecast on 1 October and published it on 6 October, so it predates spot Brent’s spike on 2 October and everything that followed.

The archived editions of the agency’s outlook since Brent entered its forecast files in 2012 give 156 revisions between consecutive editions before October, once January editions are left out because they roll the forecast into a new year. In 38 of them the forecast for the next calendar year did not move at all. Of the 118 that moved it, only eight moved every month by one identical amount, and the largest of those was $5. Identical moves are a little likelier than they look, because the agency publishes future months in whole dollars. October moved all of 2027 by $10.

That makes the flat lift unusual without requiring a theory about the agency’s intentions. September’s price exceeded the previous forecast by $21.16. October’s revision is smaller than that surprise and persists beyond the end of June 2027, when the agency expects most disrupted Middle East production to return. But the revised price path itself keeps falling, so a higher forecast than September’s and an expected recovery can coexist.

Exhibit 2. Each 2027 Brent month rose by $10 between the EIA’s September and October files. The October forecast still falls from $97 in January to $72 in December. The parallel increase leaves the forecast decline through the year unchanged. Months are shown in the whole dollars the agency publishes. Their simple average is $84.00, while the agency’s published 2027 average, which follows its own aggregation, is $83.74.

The stock forecast also changed. The forecast for end-2027 commercial stocks in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, rose 81.6 million barrels, and almost all of that increase, 76.2 million, was already present in the revised end-2026 level. The projected 2027 build barely changed, so the main revision was oil carried into 2027, not a much larger build during that year.

The agency now expected OECD commercial stocks to fall about 86 million barrels in the second half of 2026, against about 167 million in September’s forecast. It simultaneously raised prices. Freight and insurance are plausible contributors, and its text discusses both. Joint price and stock forecasts cannot, on their own, distinguish those costs from revised demand, supply or other assumptions.

Issue 01’s title said Brent’s 2027 curve was above Washington’s forecast, and the gap remains worth watching. On the Oilprice.com board captured on 20 October, the twelve contracts named January to December 2027 averaged $95.47 with equal weight, $11.73 above the EIA’s published 2027 average of $83.74. Those are indicative last prices with different timestamps, including some from the preceding day. They provide a rough comparison, not a synchronised tradable curve or a market probability forecast. Washington’s $10 revision has not, on that comparison, closed the distance.

I expect the November outlook to raise the annual forecast again. A second identical move across all twelve months would extend October’s unusual pattern, while a cut would reverse part of it. Either would bear on how persistent the adjustment is, though neither would reveal the agency’s internal reason for making it.

Where the diesel shortage lives

The national number improved. In the week to 16 October US distillate stocks rose 1.7 million barrels to 104.3 million, 9 percent below the five-year average, according to the EIA’s weekly petroleum report of 21 October. Distillate includes heating oil as well as diesel. The geography did not improve.

The US Gulf Coast added 2.3 million barrels and held 44.4 million, 6 percent above its 2021 to 2025 same-week average, while the East Coast fell half a million to 21.0 million, nearly 30 percent below its average. That is the lowest for any September-to-December week since regional records began in 1990, and only three weeks anywhere in that record were lower, 27 May 2022 and two this August.

The East Coast itself was divided. New England fell to 2.46 million barrels, 44 percent below average and a seasonal record low, and the Lower Atlantic lost 1.8 million barrels. The Central Atlantic, including New York Harbor, added 1.35 million to 10.27 million, real rebuilding around the harbour even as its level remained about 30 percent below average. The Midwest and West Coast also had deficits, but roughly 9 million of the 13 million barrels missing across below-average regions were on the East Coast. I expect another East Coast low before recovery, the basis for the 75 percent call.

Exhibit 3. Rust bars mark regions at their lowest for any week from September to December since weekly regional records began in 1990.

Issue 01 said rebuilding stocks toward seasonal levels while exports continued would weaken the diesel-tightness case, and national rebuilding is evidence in that direction. Distillate output over the latest four weeks was 7 percent higher than a year earlier, and exports barely moved in the latest week. Much of the weekly balance improvement came from product supplied, which fell 591,000 barrels a day. That is a balance-derived proxy for consumption, so it cannot establish an equivalent sudden fall in purchases. The East Coast’s continued decline also limits what the national build tells us.

Prices broadly agree with the regional picture. New York Harbor ultra-low-sulfur diesel traded 30.3 cents a gallon above the US Gulf Coast on 20 October, and its October average to that date was 22.2 cents, against monthly averages of 4 to 7 cents from June to September. But the daily premium had already reached 47.5 cents on 8 October before falling to 9.5 cents on 15 October, so the move to 30.3 cents by 20 October was a rebound, not an uninterrupted rise. All these levels are below the daily peaks around 140 cents in 2022.

The crude-to-product comparison is less tidy. New York diesel stood $105.91 a barrel above spot Brent on 20 October, against $95.06 on 30 September, yet the October average to that date was lower than September’s, largely because spot crude spiked early in October. A single daily spread and a monthly average answer different questions. At the pump, the EIA’s national diesel average was $6.276 a gallon on 19 October, below the nominal record of $6.529 on 21 September.

For buyers linked to New York Harbor pricing, the regional premium remains a cost exposure even when national stocks rise. For refiners, diesel minus Brent is only a gross benchmark spread. Crude grades, product yields, operating costs and transport determine what becomes realised margin.

Russian diesel has moved from permission to a loaded cargo. The Treasury’s General License 135 of 9 October authorises specified Russian-origin diesel transactions under the sanctions provisions it covers, including US importation, through 12.01 a.m. Eastern time on 7th April 2027. On 23 October Reuters reported, citing shipping data, that Agioi Fanendes loaded 40,000 metric tonnes at Primorsk on 22 October and was heading towards New York, and LSEG’s expected US arrival was 7 November.

At an illustrative 7.46 barrels a tonne, that is about 300,000 barrels, roughly one thirtieth of the East Coast’s 8.9 million barrel seasonal deficit. Loading shows the permission being used. Arrival and discharge remain ahead, and the cargo could displace other supply rather than add the same volume to stocks. Its expected arrival is four days after the 3 November US election, so any physical relief from this cargo would come after the vote, although expectations can affect prices earlier. A US arrival would not establish an equal increase in global diesel supply.

Washington’s own cushion is thin, and most of it is crude. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve held 282.7 million barrels on 16th October, the lowest since October 1982 in the EIA’s weekly reserve stock figures. On 21 October the Energy Department sought bids for a heating oil exchange of up to 315,000 barrels of ultra-low-sulfur distillate from its Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve. Bids are due on 27 October, and deliveries are scheduled to finish by 13 November. That ceiling is comparable to the Russian cargo’s roughly 300,000 barrels. The EIA’s weekly figures exclude Northeast reserve inventories from commercial distillate stocks, so exchanged barrels could lift reported East Coast stocks in the later reports that the 75 percent call counts, which would work against it. On 23rd October the Energy Department authorised an emergency exchange of up to 400,000 barrels of crude for Phillips 66’s Lake Charles refinery in Louisiana after a disruption to its crude supply, to be repaid later with extra barrels.

Two gas cushions, both thinner than they look

The American cushion is real and still shrinking. Lower 48 working gas rose 77 billion cubic feet to 3,644 billion in the week to 16 October, according to the EIA’s weekly storage report of 22 October, but the surplus over the five-year average shrank to 35 billion cubic feet because injections keep running below the seasonal norm. That is the trend Issue 01 described, when the surplus stood at 95 billion cubic feet on 18 September. It also said three straight weeks of injections beating the seasonal norm would rebuild the cushion. None of the four weekly injections since then has even matched the norm.

Issue 01 also worried about South Central salt storage near US Gulf Coast export plants. Those fast-cycling caverns refilled from 217 billion cubic feet on 18 September to 251 on 16 October, but their seasonal average rose faster, widening the deficit from 31 billion to 44 billion. Rebuilding the absolute stock is useful, but the region has lost ground against the season, and I give the improvement some weight without treating the shortfall as repaired.

The EIA’s monthly winter forecast, which covers the United States including Alaska rather than just the Lower 48, carries a larger assumption. Between September and October it cut end-October storage by 119 billion cubic feet but end-March storage by only about 10 billion. That requires 109 billion cubic feet less winter withdrawal.

About 107 billion more production and 103 billion less consumption over November to March explain much of the change, and nine tenths of the consumption cut is gas burned for power. A roughly 101 billion cubic foot swing in the balancing item, an accounting residual, offsets almost half those gains. Across this winter’s 151 days, a 1 billion cubic foot daily miss changes the end-March balance by 151 billion, a sensitivity that exceeds the entire reduction in expected withdrawals, and the 60 percent call for a lower end-March forecast in November reflects the risk that these assumptions are revised.

Gas Infrastructure Europe showed EU storage 74.63 percent full for 24 October and Germany at 61.29 percent. Those are 24 October stocks, so they are not directly comparable with the starting point in ENTSOG’s winter supply outlook, which begins from the 72 percent recorded on 1 October and assumes cooperation between countries and minimised Russian pipeline supply.

In its reference winter, with two cases for the availability of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, storage finishes March at 29 percent under LNG Optimal and 13 percent under LNG Tight. The scenarios include strategic reserves equal to about 11 percent of EU storage capacity that ENTSOG says are not freely available to the market, so subtracting that protected stock leaves about 18 and 2 percentage points of capacity respectively. These are derived scenario balances above the protected reserve, not estimates of gas freely deliverable everywhere in Europe, since reserve-release rules, location and withdrawal capacity matter.

The tight case can meet modelled winter demand and still finish with little stock above that reserve. That is the consequential result. Continued LNG availability and cross-border cooperation carry much of the burden. A thin spring starting point would also increase Europe’s need to secure refill supplies, including cargoes competing with other buyers.

Six calls graded, and two that are turning

Six of Issue 01’s fourteen calls have reached their deadlines, and the remaining calls stay open until their specified observations or events can be graded.

Current official archives support YES on all six. On 4th October the seven OPEC+ countries kept November required production unchanged, an outcome assigned 80 percent. The EIA’s 6 October outlook raised its 2026 Brent average from $91.01 to $96.32, assigned 96 percent, and its 2027 average from $73.74 to $83.74, assigned 70 percent. It raised fourth-quarter diesel from $5.55 to $5.81 a gallon, assigned 90 percent, and cut end-October gas storage from 3,969 to 3,850 billion cubic feet, assigned 95 percent. On 13 October OPEC cut 2026 demand growth to about 200,000 barrels a day, below the 380,000 threshold assigned 60 percent.

The available records reproduce those outcomes, although the capture history of the first releases that Issue 01’s rules use to fix each result is incomplete, and the scorecard carries that limitation. None of the unresolved market-price calls is counted as a success.

The mean Brier score is 0.051, against 0.25 for always predicting 50 percent, and mean log loss is 0.215 against 0.693, with lower better on both. Brier measures squared probability error, and log loss penalises confident misses more heavily. These six results are a small, dependent sample, including four calls from one EIA release that Issue 01 placed in one group, and counting those four as a single result gives a mean Brier score of 0.075 and mean log loss of 0.291. The OPEC+ no-change benchmark also beat the 80 percent call with a perfect score. Six YES outcomes do not yet establish forecasting skill across market conditions.

One reason Issue 01 gave was wrong. It said the 6 October annual price revision would mostly reflect prices already observed, with September alone adding about $1.66. Using a simple equal-month calculation, September added about $1.76, close to that estimate. But the agency also lifted its October, November and December assumptions by $19, $13 and $10, and those forward changes were substantial. The equal-month calculation does not exactly reproduce the EIA’s published annual aggregation, so it cannot precisely apportion the $5.31 annual rise. It is nevertheless enough to reject the explanation that September’s realised price did nearly all the work.

Two harder calls are going the wrong way. The 72 percent call needs the five-observation average of EIA spot Brent ending 30 October below the 30 September baseline of $117.354. Spot Brent was $115.22 on 20 October, below that level, but its latest five observations still averaged $121.25, and December futures have since risen $7.93 to $116.72. Had spot’s 20 October premium of $6.43 over futures held, spot would be near $123. The call remains open, but the latest evidence leans against it.

Issue 01 said a confirmed strike taking the East-West pipeline or a major Gulf terminal offline would raise the risk to that call. On 1 October security firms reported a projectile strike and temporary suspension at Yanbu, the pipeline’s Red Sea export terminal, with loading later reported to have resumed. I have found no Saudi official confirmation of that incident. On 5th October an energy-sector source told AFP the pipeline had stopped again after an attack on its Khurais pumping station, while Bloomberg’s sources said it was flowing normally. The energy minister said on 6 October that East-West pipeline flows were back at 5.8 million barrels a day, but that referred to recovery from September’s attacks. On 22 October the Houthis claimed attacks on Aramco facilities at Yanbu. On 24 October they claimed strikes on Yanbu, the Rabigh refinery and the East-West pipeline itself, the German Press Agency reported. The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted two ballistic missiles fired toward Taif and Yanbu and gave no damage details. I have not seen either Houthi claim confirmed. Issue 01 did not say who had to confirm a strike, and on the stricter test of official confirmation, no strike has taken the pipeline, its Yanbu terminal or a major Gulf terminal offline since Issue 01. On the security firms’ reports alone, the 1 October Yanbu suspension would count. The AFP source’s disputed account of a pipeline halt would count too if it were accurate.

The second turning call, at 78 percent, needs the EIA’s weekly summary of 28 October to report US distillate stocks at least 10 percent below their five-year average, and the report of 21st October put them 9 percent below after a national build. The call now needs a draw of about 1.4 million barrels in the week to 23 October. On my estimate the five-year average falls to about 113.7 million that week, and I assume the EIA rounds a 9.5 percent gap up to 10 percent. Two weeks ago that looked likely. It now looks less likely than not.

By contrast, the 60 percent gas call needs the Lower 48 surplus for the week ending 30 October below 95 billion cubic feet. It is now 35 billion, so unless earlier weeks are revised, the call fails only if the next two injections exceed their combined seasonal norms by at least 60 billion.

The calls for EIA spot Brent’s five-observation average ending 29 December above $93 and its second-quarter 2027 average above $77.00 remain at 60 and 65 percent. Current prices are above both thresholds, but those future averages are unsettled. Henry Hub spot was $3.10 on 20 October, and its latest five observations averaged $3.224, 3.7 percent above Issue 01’s $3.108 baseline and inside its 80 percent range. All eight remaining binary calls and all three 80 percent ranges stay open. The ranges’ precise limits are printed in the notes.

The other original calls concern a formal, broadly applicable federal restriction on US diesel exports by 31 October, at 20 percent, and a jointly confirmed US-Iran arrangement including reopening Hormuz before 3 November, at 18 percent. The third is a European Commission delegated act widening gas-storage target flexibility by 1 December, at 35 percent. I have found no qualifying event so far. That is a current status report, not an early NO grade.

The calendar that decides it

Wednesday 28th October’s petroleum report decides the 78 percent diesel call. The Brent and Henry Hub October averaging windows close on Friday 30 October, when December Brent futures also have their last trading day, according to ICE. The original export-restriction call closes on 31 October and the Iran-arrangement call at the end of 2 November, US Eastern time.

The seven OPEC+ countries meet on 1 November, the United States votes on 3 November, and the 5 November gas report decides the surplus call. The Russian diesel cargo is expected around 7 November, and the EIA’s 10 November outlook then tests the 2027 price and winter gas forecasts, before reports for the week ending 13 November follow on 18 and 19 November.

Issue 01 also promised January-minus-April 2027 Brent spread observations on 30 October and 4th November, with both legs shown, and those comparisons, which remain part of its monitoring record, distinguish the price of nearer delivery from oil arriving later.

Fourteen calls, and how they will be graded

Each probability below is my judgment, informed by the evidence rather than calibrated by a forecasting model, and the calls will be scored with Brier score and log loss, alongside a constant 50 percent benchmark and a no-change benchmark for OPEC+. Related calls will also be reported together so that one shared driver is visible, and published probabilities and rules remain fixed, with every unresolved call staying in the record.

The historical comparisons provide context. Of fifteen earlier EIA editions with upward price surprises of at least $5, eleven raised the following year’s forecast. October’s spot price has averaged about $125 through the latest published observation, against the agency’s $111 assumption. That supports an 85 percent judgment on another annual increase, while a repeat of the uniform adjustment gets 20 percent, above the 5 to 7 percent of earlier revisions that moved every month alike, because the agency has just applied that adjustment to this forecast.

East Coast stocks fell below their mid-October level within five weeks in 29 of 36 completed years since 1990. A national draw as large as the 4.286 million barrels now separating stocks from 100 million occurred by 25 December in 22 of those years, though that is a historical draw-size comparison, not the frequency of the new absolute inventory event. Higher production and the price incentive to move fuel north temper both calls, and neither count mechanically produces its probability.

The EIA forecasts December retail diesel at $5.34 a gallon, so my 25 percent probability of a reading below $5.50 is a disagreement with that path. On gas, the Lower 48 surplus has lost 60 billion cubic feet in four weeks, although weather and production can interrupt that trend.

I put a confirmed US strike inside Iran between 4 November and 31 December at 50 percent. Reported preparations justify taking renewed strikes seriously, while diplomacy, deterrence and an earlier attack remain competing paths. A strike before 4 November alone would not satisfy the call.

1st November scheduled meeting. The seven OPEC+ countries leave December required production unchanged from November, with a delayed decision able to qualify through 30 November. 85 percent.

10th November. The EIA raises its 2027 Brent average above $83.74. 85 percent.

10th November. The EIA moves every month of its 2027 Brent forecast from October’s values by one identical amount other than zero. 20 percent.

10th November. The EIA raises its fourth-quarter 2027 Brent average above the $73.94 in October’s Table 2. 65 percent.

10th November. The EIA cuts its end-March 2027 US working gas forecast below October’s 1,883 billion cubic feet, after rounding to the nearest billion cubic feet. 60 percent.

19th November. The EIA’s report for the week ending 13 November shows Lower 48 working gas below its five-year average. 55 percent.

25th November. An EIA weekly report released from 28 October to 25 November inclusive shows East Coast distillate stocks below the 21.016 million barrels of 16 October. 75 percent.

30th November. EIA spot Brent averages more than $10 above EIA spot WTI in November. 55 percent.

30th November. New York Harbor ultra-low-sulfur diesel averages more than 30 cents a gallon above the Gulf Coast price in November. 40 percent.

30th November. Russian-origin diesel arrives at or discharges in a named US port, as confirmed by a US government source or two independent wire reports that state the arrival as fact. 80 percent.

28th December. The EIA’s national retail diesel price for the week of 28 December is below $5.50 a gallon. 25 percent.

31st December. An EIA weekly report released from 28 October to 31 December inclusive shows US distillate stocks below 100 million barrels. 55 percent.

31st December. Both governments officially confirm a new US-Iran arrangement including steps to reopen Hormuz, or a material amendment that adds or changes those steps. 20 percent.

31st December. US Central Command or the Department of Defense confirms, by that date, a US strike on targets in Iran, including its territorial waters and islands, carried out between 4 November and 31 December. Both the strike and its official confirmation must fall within that window. 50 percent.

One range sits alongside the calls. My 80 percent range for the 2027 Brent average in Table 2 of the EIA’s November outlook runs from $82 to $98, both ends included. Like Issue 01’s ranges, it is scored on its width as well as on whether it held.

What would change my mind

I will follow the January 2027 Brent contract through November, keeping the contract fixed as the front month changes. From 26 October through 27 November inclusive, two levels set for this issue would prompt reassessment. EIA spot Brent more than $18.50 above January’s same-date settlement would show renewed separation between prompt and later oil, while January settling below $100 would weaken my expectation of sustained high benchmark prices. These are monitoring thresholds, not estimates of the war’s contribution to price. ICE lists 30 November as January’s last trading day.

The regional stock tests ask different questions. East Coast distillate moving within 15 percent of its five-year average in a weekly report before 2 December would show substantial relief. The US Gulf Coast falling more than 10 percent below its own average would show the shortfall spreading into the main refining region. Either would require a different regional assessment.

A November EIA forecast that cuts its 2027 Brent average while raising end-2027 OECD commercial stocks would weaken the case that October’s upward adjustment persists. A New York diesel premium below 10 cents on every published common observation in November, while East Coast stocks set another low, would challenge the inference that the low stocks are producing sustained regional price pressure. These observations can change the market view without identifying a single cause.

November’s issue will grade every call resolved by then, including the misses, and revisit the market assumptions behind them.

Notes on method and grading

The daily spot series were retrieved on 24th October and published through 20 October. Brent futures settlements come from the cited Reuters reports. The historical Brent-WTI comparison uses common nonmissing observations in both series and twelve-observation intervals, not an exchange trading calendar. Regional inventory averages use the nearest reporting week in each year from 2021 to 2025. Seasonal records cover September through December since 1990, including earlier observations in 2026.

The 2027 futures comparison uses an equal-weight mean of the twelve named January-to-December contracts on the Oilprice.com board captured at 13.43 UTC on 20 October, and indicative last-trade times differ, with some prices dated 19 October. The EIA annual average and this contract mean also have different aggregation conventions. The comparison is illustrative.

Historical forecast frequencies use current archived EIA workbooks. The extracted price and inventory values match those archives as retrieved for this issue. This does not authenticate the exact version available on every original release day.

For the stock bridge, the smaller second-half 2026 draw raises the expected year-end level by about 81.0 million barrels, offset by an end-June level about 5 million lower, for a net end-2026 increase of 76.2 million. End-2027 rises 81.6 million, leaving only a small additional change in the projected 2027 build. These are OECD commercial forecasts, not realised worldwide inventory movements.

Issue 01’s 80 percent range for the Brent average ending 30 October runs from 22 percent below to 18 percent above the 30 September baseline of $117.354, and for the average ending 29 December from 34 percent below to 30 percent above it. For the Henry Hub average ending 30 October it runs from 20 percent below to 27 percent above the baseline of $3.108.

Issue 01’s open calls retain their original published rules. The current baseline calculations reproduce $117.354 for Brent and $3.108 for Henry Hub, but the first qualifying retrieval history remains incomplete. The terms below govern only the new calls.

Agency calls use the first published release. Annual and quarterly Brent values come from Table 2 of the EIA outlook. Monthly Brent forecasts and end-March working gas come from its monthly data file, with Brent compared to the cent and gas rounded half up to the nearest billion cubic feet. For the identical-month call, each November-minus-October Brent change is calculated first, then rounded half up to the cent. All twelve rounded changes must be the same nonzero amount. Petroleum and gas inventory calls use the first reported values in the specified EIA releases. The retail diesel call uses the national price first published for the week of 28 December.

The OPEC+ call uses the first official November decision specifying December required production for Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, and every country’s December requirement must equal its November level in the 4 October decision. Any change is NO. Actual output does not determine the result. A delayed decision can qualify through 30 November, and no qualifying decision by then leaves the call unresolved.

For the November price averages, I will archive the first joint retrieval at or after 00.00 UTC on 7 December, and each comparison uses every November date with nonmissing values for both series and requires at least fifteen common observations. Otherwise it stays unresolved. Brent and WTI use FRED’s DCOILBRENTEU and DCOILWTICO series, which carry the EIA Europe Brent and Cushing WTI observations. Those named sources decide the grade, and no other source substitutes for them. Diesel uses the EIA New York Harbor and US Gulf Coast ultra-low-sulfur spot series. Once that qualifying retrieval is fixed, later revisions do not change the grade.

Event windows open at the actual publication time unless a later start is stated. Deadlines close at the end of the specified day in US Eastern time. The strike call requires both the strike and the official confirmation between 4 November and 31 December in that timezone, so confirmation first published in January would fail this contract even if the strike occurred in December. For Russian diesel, a US government source or two distinct wire reports must state actual arrival or discharge in a named US port. Two sites carrying the same wire count as one, and a ship-tracking destination is insufficient. Repeating an existing Iran arrangement does not count as a new agreement, and a ceasefire without the specified reopening provision does not qualify.

A result exactly on a threshold is NO for calls worded above or below. Missing data or an absent scheduled release leaves the affected measurement call unresolved. For event calls, the specified qualifying confirmation must occur by the deadline. All unresolved calls remain visible.

For each binary call, Brier score is the squared difference between its probability and the outcome, with YES equal to one and NO zero, and log loss is minus the natural logarithm of the probability assigned to what occurred. The deterministic OPEC+ no-change benchmark scores zero if correct and infinite log loss if wrong. That treatment will not be changed after the result. Aggregate scores will identify the four EIA outlook calls, the five diesel calls and the three OPEC+/Iran calls as related groups rather than fourteen independent experiments, and the weekly gas call and the Brent-WTI price call will also be shown separately.

The new 80 percent interval includes both endpoints. Its interval score is its width, plus ten times any amount by which the realised forecast lies outside the nearest endpoint, in dollars per barrel. Lower is better. A narrow interval that misses badly is therefore penalised. The same scoring form is used for Issue 01’s ranges under their original terms.

About the Author

J.A. Shanaka Anslem Perera is an independent analyst writing on macroeconomics, monetary systems, geopolitics, and the economics of computation. He is the author of The Ascent Begins.

Primary Sources

Reuters via Business Recorder on the 23 October settlement, EIA explanation of the Brent basket, EIA Europe Brent spot price via FRED, Reuters via StreetInsider on the 2 October settlement, EIA Cushing WTI spot price via FRED, G7 declaration on energy security, 2 October 2026, OPEC+ ministers’ statement of 12 October 2026, Reuters via The Star on the 20 October settlement, IMO record of Middle East shipping incidents, The National on the Shaybah incident, Reuters via Business Recorder on Trump’s 23 October remarks, Tasnim report of the IRGC mine claim, Saudi Press Agency coalition statement, 24 October, AFP reporting on US military preparations, Anadolu Agency on Trump’s 24 October remarks, Associated Press reporting on Iranian diplomacy, EIA September 2026 outlook data file, EIA October 2026 outlook data file, EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook archived editions, Shanaka’s Oil & Gas Letter, Issue 01, Oilprice.com indicative Brent futures board, EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report, 21 October 2026, EIA weekly distillate stocks by region, EIA daily spot prices, crude oil and products, EIA Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update, OFAC General License 135, Reuters via The National on Russian diesel, EIA weekly Strategic Petroleum Reserve stocks, Energy Department on the Northeast heating oil exchange, EIA note on Northeast reserve inventories, US Department of Energy on the SPR exchange, EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report, 22 October 2026, Gas Infrastructure Europe storage status, ENTSOG Winter Supply Outlook 2026/27, OPEC statement of 4 October 2026, EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook, October 2026, OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, October 2026, Maritime Executive on the Yanbu port attack, Marine Insight on the Yanbu projectile, AFP via Business Recorder on the pipeline halt report, Anadolu Agency on Bloomberg’s pipeline flow report, Al Jazeera and Reuters on East-West pipeline flows, Dawn on the Houthi claim at Yanbu, German Press Agency on the 24 October Houthi claims, ICE Brent futures expiry table.

Disclaimer

This letter is general information and analysis, not financial advice. I am an independent researcher & analyst, not a registered financial adviser or stockbroker. I handle no money or funds for readers, and I take no sponsorship or payment from any company, government or other third party for this research. Nothing here recommends buying, selling or holding any security, futures contract or other instrument. The probabilities are my own subjective forecasts, published so they can be graded, and a correct forecast need not produce a profitable investment. NFA. DYOR! Stay Blessed.

J.A. Shanaka Anslem Perera. All Rights Reserved. 2026. Australia.

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