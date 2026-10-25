Shanaka Anslem Perera

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Jj Kannot's avatar
Jj Kannot
1d

No record autum diesel low here in commiefornia.

It's over $7 a gallon

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1 reply by Shanaka Anslem Perera
robert e williamson jr's avatar
robert e williamson jr
1d

The U.S. has ample diesel supplies no doubt. The diesel market is global and the coming shortage will no doubt raise prices to record levels.

As a direct result of Trumps mangled foreign policy inflation will be deadly for many Americans. So much for America first or being great again.

Watch the gas prices.

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