Shanaka Anslem Perera

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Cui Bono's avatar
Cui Bono
2d

Anyone remember the 2009 plan?

WHICH PATH TO PERSIA?: Options for a New American Strategy toward Iran

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf

It’s not about nuclear anything!!!!!

‘I mean, you could make the case of why we’re even in [Iran]. We’re doing it to help Israel.’ — President Trump

——

History belongs to its geography.

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Parzival
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Big Tech Discovers AI Isn’t Cheap: The Token Budget Reality Check

The irony is getting hard to ignore.

Microsoft, which invested $5 billion in Anthropic, just told thousands of its own engineers to stop using Claude Code because the token costs got out of control.

Uber’s CTO admitted their full-year AI budget was already blown away by April.

Even Nvidia’s VP of applied deep learning said: “For my team, the cost of compute is far beyond the costs of the employees.”

This is the gap Wall Street isn’t pricing in yet. Companies keep announcing massive AI investments and promising huge efficiency gains, but the ones actually deploying it at scale are discovering the economics don’t add up, at least not yet.

The hype said AI would replace expensive humans.

The reality so far is that heavy AI usage is often more expensive than the humans it was supposed to replace.

We’ll see how it plays out, but the early returns are sobering.

https://x.com/Ric_RTP/status/2058546401483653236

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