By Shanaka Anslem Perera

28th March 2026

I. The Checkpoint: How a Chinese-Owned Container Ship Paid Yuan for Passage Through the Strait of Hormuz

On 22 March 2026, a Panama-flagged container ship called the Newvoyager, owned by Bengbu Shengda Transportation of Anhui province and managed by Shanghai-based United Pioneer Shipping, transited the Strait of Hormuz through a narrow corridor near Larak Island. According to Lloyd’s List Intelligence, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had established a vetting and escort system that required vessels to submit documentation, receive clearance codes, and navigate under IRGC escort through Iranian territorial waters near the island, a seven-kilometre formation at approximately 26 degrees 52 minutes north, 56 degrees 21 minutes east, where the strait narrows to thirty-nine kilometres between Iranian and Omani waters. The Newvoyager, which Lloyd’s List reported had been broadcasting “DUQM ALL CREW CHINA” on its Automatic Identification System transponder, was routed through this corridor hugging the Iranian coastline, past the contested waters that had shut down conventional shipping lanes since 28 February.

The Newvoyager made it through. Lloyd’s List confirmed it as the first vessel with confirmed mainland Chinese ownership to pay Iran for passage. The transit was brokered by a Chinese maritime services company that Lloyd’s List identified but did not publicly name. The payment was settled in Chinese yuan.

This transaction will not appear in any central bank ledger. It will not register in the International Monetary Fund’s Currency Composition of Official Foreign Exchange Reserves. It will not show up in the Bank for International Settlements’ triennial survey of foreign exchange turnover. By every conventional metric used to measure the health of the dollar system, it is a rounding error on a mountain of global liquidity that clears roughly $1.9 trillion through the Clearing House Interbank Payments System every business day.

And yet it may be one of the most strategically consequential settlement precedents of the post-Bretton Woods era.

Not because of its size. Because of its mechanism. For the first time in the post-Bretton Woods era, there is public evidence that a major physical chokepoint through which more than one-fifth of the world’s traded petroleum and one-fifth of its liquefied natural gas must pass has been used to force at least some trade into a non-dollar settlement path. The IRGC did not ask the Newvoyager to pay in yuan because Beijing instructed them to. They asked because yuan was the currency their intermediaries could clear, because the Chinese financial plumbing built over the preceding decade was the only settlement architecture that did not route through institutions terrified of American secondary sanctions, and because the physical geography of the Strait of Hormuz gave them the leverage to dictate terms that no diplomatic communique, no BRICS summit declaration, and no bilateral currency swap agreement had ever been able to impose.

Twenty-seven days into the 2026 Iran conflict, with reporting citing roughly two thousand stranded commercial vessels while the IMO said around twenty thousand seafarers remained trapped in the Gulf, and Brent crude settled at $108.01 per barrel on 26 March, Iran was not killing the petrodollar. Iran was demonstrating something far more dangerous to the incumbents of the global financial order: that the petrodollar could be locally bypassed through coercion at a chokepoint, and that when it was bypassed, a fully functional alternative settlement architecture was waiting to absorb the flow.

Beijing did not have to lift a finger. It merely had to have built the railway.

This is the story of how that railway was built, why the strait became the station, what it means for the molecules that power the semiconductor revolution, and why the question facing every institutional allocator is no longer whether the dollar system will fragment but whether it already has.

II. The Handshake That Was Never a Treaty: The Real Petrodollar Architecture, 1974 to 2026

To understand what is breaking, you must first understand what was built.

The mythology surrounding the petrodollar arrangement has calcified into a narrative so widely repeated that its fabricated elements have become accepted as fact. The most persistent version holds that a binding fifty-year treaty was signed between the United States and Saudi Arabia in June 1974, that this treaty mandated the exclusive pricing of oil in dollars, and that its alleged expiration in June 2024 opened the floodgates for global de-dollarization. Independent fact-checkers including PolitiFact and AFP, Bloomberg’s own archival reporting, and the text of the actual 1974 agreement have all confirmed that this narrative is fundamentally false.