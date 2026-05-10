By Shanaka Anslem Perera | 12th May 2026

Executive Synthesis

The May 14 to 15 meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing is not a trade summit. It is a temporal chokepoint. Four systems that markets still price as separate files are being forced into one diplomatic window: the physical and insurance architecture of the Strait of Hormuz, the United States-China sanctions-law conflict, the semiconductor and rare-earth supply chain, and the unverifiable succession architecture inside Iran. The summit will produce a readout. The readout will be metabolised by markets in approximately one trading session. The four chokepoints will be metabolised by operations over approximately three to five months. The capital allocation question is therefore not what the readout announces but how much of the announcement survives the weeks that follow. The communiqué is not the trade. The confirmation gap after the communiqué is the trade. What follows is a structural reading of the geometry, the consensus position the geometry challenges, the five plausible post-summit branches with widened probability bands, the reverse triggers that would force revision in either direction, and the capital allocation architecture sized against the branch matrix. The framework is offered as a falsifiable working model. The contradictions in the load-bearing factual record are flagged in their proper sections rather than papered over. The reader is the verifier.