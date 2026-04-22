Shanaka Anslem Perera | Wednesday, 22 April 2026

I. Thirty-five times, seven days, one verdict

The US Medicare hospital-outpatient benchmark for a CT:VQ lung ventilation and perfusion study under OPPS APC 01508 is US$650.50 per scan. The blended realised revenue per disclosed scan at 4DMedical Limited in the quarter ended 30 September 2025 was A$18.83. The gap between the benchmark the market has been capitalising and the blended monetisation the public filings actually show, in raw numeric terms, is approximately thirty-five times.

That distinction matters. The US$650.50 figure is a reimbursable benchmark under a specific American hospital-outpatient pathway. The A$18.83 figure is a blended realised operating-revenue figure across the company’s broader disclosed scan base, which spans multiple products, multiple geographies, multiple reimbursement states, research workflows, clinical-trial deployments, evaluation programs, pharma-services contexts, and early commercial usage. They are not one-for-one like-for-like unit economics. They are a benchmark and a portfolio-level realisation, and the valuation currently embedded in the share price has paid for the former as if it were already the latter.

The Q1 FY26 Appendix 4C reporting disclosed 74,345 scans across 409 sites alongside A$1.4 million of operating revenue. The arithmetic delivers roughly A$18.83 of realised operating revenue per disclosed scan. The H1 FY26 result confirmed the pattern rather than breaking it: 151,905 scans across 430 sites, A$2,852,227 of statutory operating revenue, A$2,917,023 of customer cash receipts, implying a blended A$18.78 of operating revenue per scan and A$19.20 of customer cash receipts per scan. The public filings show scan growth far outpacing visible monetisation, implying that a large share of current scan activity is not yet translating into realised economics at the benchmark rate.

A 1,985 percent rally in twelve months does not happen by accident. It happens when a genuinely transformational technology meets a credible distribution thesis meets an index-inclusion mechanical bid, and the three reinforce each other at every rung of the capital ladder. 4DMedical’s XV velocimetry functional lung imaging is not vaporware. The physics, born of Andreas Fouras’s Monash University work and commercialised through Velocimetry Consulting’s 11.9 percent voting stake, are real and differentiated. The FDA cleared the CT:VQ 510(k) submission on 28 August 2025, with the company disclosing the decision to the ASX on 1 September 2025. Six leading US academic medical centres (Stanford, Cleveland Clinic, UC San Diego Health, University of Chicago Medicine, University of Miami, and Mayo Clinic) entered into CT:VQ use agreements announced 25 March 2026, with initial deployment for clinical workflow integration and clinician familiarity and potential to expand to full commercial terms. Philips has committed to a minimum US$10 million customer order across calendar 2026 and 2027, approximately A$15 million. GSK signed a one-year research agreement commencing 1 May 2026, described by the company itself as “commercially confidential and not individually material” in the H1 FY26 report. CE Mark certification landed in March 2026. UKCA certification on 20 April 2026. Health Canada cleared in December 2025. This is not a story that will not happen. It is a story about when it happens, at what price, and who is exposed to the gap between the narrative timeline and the cash timeline.

And then there is the auditor.

The FY25 annual report, for the year ended 30 June 2025, carried a qualified opinion from PKF Melbourne in relation to the carrying value of goodwill and intangible assets. The 31 December 2025 half-year report then disclosed a value-in-use impairment model for the same cash-generating unit with unusually narrow sensitivities. Management’s baseline assumption is FY27 operating revenue growth of 150 percent. The pre-tax discount rate applied is 18 percent. The terminal growth rate is 5 percent. Alongside the baseline, the half-year notes disclosed two break-even sensitivities in writing. A 17.1 percent shortfall against the FY27 operating-revenue baseline eliminates the value-in-use headroom and indicates impairment. A 10.48 percentage point expansion of the 18 percent pre-tax weighted average cost of capital does the same. That is the corridor. It is not a range the bears invented. It is a range the company itself disclosed, in black and white, to support A$69,291,706 of intangible assets (including A$42,712,533 of goodwill) against a net liability position of A$28.4 million at 31 December 2025.

Consensus tells a different story. The MarketScreener three-analyst verified consensus shows an average twelve-month price target of A$4.133, a low of A$3.00, and a high of A$4.90. The highest published target from any of the three analysts in that sample is below the 21 April 2026 close of A$5.34. That is already unusual. What is more interesting is what the consensus bull case actually assumes. Category I conversion in advanced imaging reimbursement can take years of evidence-building, utilisation growth, and guideline support. The Heartflow analog illustrates the point: Heartflow’s FFRct received a Category III CPT code in January 2018 and transitioned to Category I effective 1 January 2024, a multi-year arc supported by an extensive peer-reviewed evidence base, hundreds of thousands of patient studies, and eventual incorporation into ACC/AHA clinical practice guidelines. 4DMedical’s Cat III codes 0721T and 0722T were issued with a five-year sunset targeting January 2028. A formally docketed dedicated Cat-I conversion petition has not been publicly confirmed. Commercial payer coverage in the United States typically follows Cat-I with a further lag. The consensus price target is paying for FY29 or FY30 outcomes today, in cash, with no discount for the branching probability that the corridor closes on the downside before FY28.

That is thirty-six months of pulled-forward discounting compressed into a spot price. It is the temporal arbitrage. And at A$5.34 per share on 21 April 2026 against 589.36 million shares outstanding, it capitalises the company at approximately A$3.15 billion, held up in the last instance by a forced passive index bid that entered the book on 20 April 2026 when 4DX replaced Insignia Financial in the S&P/ASX 200.

The next Appendix 4C is likely to set the regime for the next several quarters. It is due on or before 30 April 2026. The next filing is likely to determine which camp gains control of the tape.

Inside: the full mechanism file, the catalyst calendar that matters built around the Q3 FY26 kill-switch, a forensic read of positioning across six holder blocs including the absent tier-one active sponsor, the auditor’s corridor quantified in full, the complete trade blueprint across four mandate classes with hard stop discipline, and the Corridor Model as a repeatable framework. Seven trading days to the print.

II. The reflexive ladder and the cash leak

To understand 4DMedical you have to understand the ladder first, and then the leak. The ladder is the reflexive amplification sequence that delivered a 1,985 percent return in twelve months. The leak is the place in the plumbing where disclosed scan volumes enter the system and realised cash receipts exit it, because the spread between those two flows is where the corridor opens and where the entire valuation rests.