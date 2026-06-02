Shanaka Anslem Perera

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James Higgins's avatar
James Higgins
18hEdited

Thanks Shanaka, fascinating information!

“Lifespan extension and rejuvenation are not the same achievement” made me recall :

“In Greek mythology, immortality without youth is famously exemplified by the tragic story of Tithonus. A Trojan prince and lover to Eos, the goddess of the dawn, he was granted eternal life by Zeus at her request, but she forgot to ask for eternal youth as well.

Consequently, Tithonus aged continuously, becoming increasingly frail, withered, and senile. Trapped in an endless state of decay, unable to die.”

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Laurentiu Lupu MD's avatar
Laurentiu Lupu MD
11h

What matters most here is the distinction between changing the clock and changing what the clock is allowed to break. The essay makes the epistemological case sharply: a biological-age marker can be moved without moving the fate it claims to measure.

But there is a second counterfeit stacked beneath the first. Even a perfectly honest clock, even genuine rejuvenation, would be answering a question that matters less to a life than the one the incretins actually answered. “Aging reversed” was never the outcome most worth wanting. So the field has been chasing a counterfeit measure of a counterfeit goal, and the incretin story escapes both at once. Semaglutide does not make the body younger, and it does not lean on a clock. It matters because fewer catastrophic events arrive, measured against the only currency that cannot be faked: disease that never came.

That is a more serious metric than the rhetoric of rejuvenation, and a more humane one. A prevented myocardial infarction is not an abstract victory over time. It is a morning that still happens as itself, a household not reorganized around disability, a kidney not yet surrendered, a life not interrupted at the precise point where medicine usually arrives too late.

The longevity fantasy counts years in the abstract, the number, the curve, the clock. Event-prevention counts something the number cannot hold: whether a particular person stays inside their own days a little longer, and with less wreckage along the way.

Which is perhaps the quieter reframe the year is offering. The deepest promise of metabolic medicine may not be immortality, or even longevity as a consumer fantasy. It may be the far less intoxicating achievement of reducing the violence with which chronic disease steals ordinary time, not adding years to a life so much as keeping a person inside the years they already have.

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