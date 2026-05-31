Shanaka Anslem Perera

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Longer View's avatar
The Longer View
4h

Excellent essay. A very lucid account of the current state of physics research.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shanaka Anslem Perera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture