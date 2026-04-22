Shanaka Anslem Perera. | 22 April 2026.

I. THE FRAGILE WORD

A naval blockade is ordinarily a liquidity event. Ships are turned, routes are re-optimized, the shadow fleet absorbs the residual, and the macro literature files the episode as a transient supply shock. The blockade United States Central Command activated on 13 April 2026 under Admiral Brad Cooper is not that. The reason has nothing to do with geopolitics and everything to do with reservoir physics.