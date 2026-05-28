By Shanaka Anslem Perera | May 28, 2026

In February 2026, four institutions bought $1.4 billion of private loans at 99.7 cents on the dollar. Weeks later, investors in retail-facing semi-liquid wrappers, holding exposure to the same broad risk complex run by the same manager, asked to get out, and found the door open only five percent of the way.

The institutional buyers were North American pension and insurance investors, though market participants later scrutinized the buyer mix and how representative the assets sold really were. The block was selected from three Blue Owl business development companies, 97 percent senior secured, spread across 128 borrowers in 27 industries, valued as of February 12, supported by fairness opinions. It cleared near par. Clean, curated, institutionally underwritten. It was not a public auction of the entire book, which is precisely why it matters as evidence of institutional clearing rather than proof that every mark in the complex is right.

The other investors held Blue Owl’s non-traded vehicles. Blue Owl Technology Income Corporation disclosed repurchase requests equal to 40.7 percent of outstanding shares and could honor only its 5 percent quarterly tender, pro rata, which means an exiting holder recovered something on the order of twelve cents of liquidity for every dollar they tried to withdraw. Blue Owl Credit Income Corporation disclosed requests of 21.9 percent and likewise filled 5 percent, roughly 23 cents on each tendered dollar. The balance was not satisfied in that window. In some vehicles it had to be resubmitted. In all of them, exit demand had been rationed into time.

The lesson is not that Blue Owl’s marks were fake. The marks may be perfectly defensible. The lesson is sharper and harder to wave away. Sophisticated underwriters can clear selected paper near par at the very moment a semi-liquid, retail-facing wrapper is rationing its exits. Same broad risk complex. Different verification clock. Different holder rights. Different price of getting out.

That gap is the subject of this report, and it has a name.

The Great Unverification is not the claim that private credit is fraudulent, doomed, or secretly insolvent. It is the claim that American finance is migrating from price verification to process verification. Public business development companies trade every day. Non-traded ones repurchase periodically at net asset value. Stablecoins are verified by reserve reporting. Insurers are verified actuarially and through capital rules. Reinsurance is verified across jurisdictions. Bank credit risk is increasingly verified through capital treatment rather than through sale. Each regime can be entirely defensible on its own. The danger appears when the same broad risk complex is held across regimes whose clocks do not move together, and when the holders sitting on the slowest clocks are the least able to force the clearing price.

The lesson of 2008 was supposed to be continuous verification. The system learned a different lesson. Risk can survive if verification is slowed, proceduralized, and handed to holders who cannot all demand the clearing price at once.

The Six Clocks of Financial Truth

The system that emerged from the wreckage of 2008 did not abolish risk. It relocated risk into places where the price of risk is checked less often. A Treasury bond is verified every microsecond against a global market. A listed stock is verified every second. A publicly traded business development company is verified every minute the exchange is open. A non-traded one is valued through a fair-value process, overseen by its board and valuation designee, often built on Level 3 inputs where no observable market price exists. An interval fund, monthly or quarterly, through the same kind of process. An insurer’s reserves, against an actuary’s model and a capital framework. A block of risk ceded to a Bermuda reinsurer, against a solvency ratio the island’s regulator reviews on its own calendar. A stablecoin’s reserves, against an accounting firm’s monthly attestation.

Each of these is a verification regime. Each answers a different question. Each runs on a different clock.

The law does not merely tolerate the gap between these clocks. It built the clocks. It did not create the stress inside the assets; it created the machinery through which that stress is recognized, slowly, and on a schedule. SEC Rule 2a-5, adopted in 2020, requires that fair value be reached in good faith through a governed process: methodology selection, testing, pricing-service oversight, and board or valuation-designee supervision. It modernized how funds determine value. It does not promise that the output equals a price any buyer would pay today. The Financial Accounting Standards Board went further. Consistent with ASC 820-10-35-62, net asset value should not be used to estimate the fair value of a fund interest once a decision to sell has been made and the proceeds are expected to differ. The accounting profession wrote into its own standard the distinction between the going-concern mark and the price a seller actually receives. And Rule 23c-3 permits these funds to offer periodic repurchases at net asset value, generally between 5 and 25 percent of shares per offer. The modern non-traded business development company and interval-fund industry has standardized around quarterly 5 percent liquidity, which makes that 5 percent line the practical tripwire even though the rule itself allows a wider band.

None of this is fraud. It is architecture. The American financial system contains, in its own rulebooks, the machinery for related risk to wear different prices depending on wrapper, holder, and clock.

Six regimes run the machinery. Continuous market verification, where the tape moves in real time and a wrong price is corrected before lunch. Periodic mark verification, where a manager’s model speaks once a quarter and the auditor reviews on a slower cycle. Attestation verification, where a third party affirms that the reserves matched the disclosure on the day they looked. Model verification, where a discounted cash flow or a private rating produces a number that is internally rigorous and externally untested. Actuarial verification, where a reserve is what the assumptions say it is. And supervisory verification, where the answer to whether money is safe is that a regulator says so, and the bill, if the regulator is wrong, lands on the public.

The migration this report tracks is the policy-enabled possibility that household and retirement capital could move from faster, more explicit verification regimes toward middle regimes where truth is modeled, slow, and conditional.

There is a physical system that behaves this way. Cool a liquid slowly enough and it can fall below its freezing point without turning solid. It looks stable. It is not. It is supercooled, holding a structure it has no right to hold, and a small enough disturbance will crystallize the whole volume at once. Slow-verified assets live in something like that state. The marks look calm because nothing is forcing them to clear. The disagreement between mark and market does not vanish. It waits. In the first quarter of 2026, the non-traded business development company industry took in billions of dollars of redemption requests and honored only a fraction within the window. That was the disturbance. The gates are what kept the crystal from spreading.

When prices stop clearing, they do not stop existing. They wait for the day they are forced to. The analogy is not physics as proof. It is physics as structure.

The Liquidity Option Is the Product

Here is the part the marketing brochure leaves out. A semi-liquid private credit fund does not sell daily liquidity. It sells a collective liquidity option, and that option is most valuable while few holders exercise it.

Read the first-quarter 2026 numbers through that lens and the picture inverts. The headline that grabs attention is the size of the redemption requests. The number that actually matters is the fulfillment ratio, the inflows that arrived in the same window, and the concentration of who asked to leave. Blue Owl Credit Income Corporation disclosed that roughly one percent of its shareholders accounted for the majority of the tenders, and that around ninety percent of shareholders did not ask to redeem at all. That is not a portrait of a retail mob trampling the exits. It is a portrait of a small, sophisticated subset recognizing that the liquidity option was worth exercising, and exercising it first, while the door was still open.

The mechanics compound the asymmetry. In some vehicles, unfulfilled requests do not roll forward automatically. Ares Strategic Income, which received requests equal to 11.6 percent of shares and repurchased $524.5 million, or 5 percent, has disclosed that investors whose tenders are not filled must resubmit in a later window rather than hold a place in an automatic queue. Whether the demand carries forward or must be re-lodged, the economic effect is the same. Exit demand is rationed into the future, and the holders who understand the option best are the ones standing nearest the front when the rationing begins.

This is the quiet engine of the entire structure. The wrapper promises an orderly quarterly exit. The promise holds precisely until enough holders try to use it at once, at which point the contract does exactly what it was written to do, and converts a promise of liquidity into a schedule of partial payments. Nothing here is hidden. It is all in the prospectus. The gap is not between the disclosure and the truth. The gap is between what the document says and what the buyer believes it says.

Twenty Days, Two Signatures, One Direction

On July 18, 2025, the President signed the GENIUS Act into law, now Public Law 119-27. The statute requires regulated payment stablecoins to be backed by liquid dollar assets, including cash-like instruments and short-term Treasuries, with monthly reserve disclosure. It does not force every dollar into bills. What it does is formalize the regulated stablecoin as a front-end dollar-demand channel, so that every marginal regulated dollar becomes a potential bid for cash, deposits, short Treasuries, or Treasury-backed repo.

Twenty days later, on August 7, the same President signed Executive Order 14330, “Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors,” declaring that every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include alternative assets, and directing the Department of Labor to clarify its position. Five days after that, the Department rescinded the 2021 supplemental statement that had been the basis for fiduciary caution.

The timing does not prove coordination, and the argument does not need it. Within a single policy season, Washington advanced two architectures that both rely on administratively verified private claims tied to dollar liquidity. One channels regulated private-dollar growth toward government paper. The other opens a path for household retirement balances to flow toward slower-verified private assets. Each is defensible standing alone. Together, they move household claims toward regimes where process verification matters more than a daily market price. That convergence is analytically material whether or not a single hand drew it.

The sequence kept its rhythm. On September 23, the Department of Labor issued Advisory Opinion 2025-04A, addressing AllianceBernstein’s Lifetime Income Strategy, an annuity-backed lifetime-income design, as a qualified default investment alternative. On October 14, Representative Troy Downing introduced the Retirement Investment Choice Act, described by his office as an effort to codify Executive Order 14330 and reduce the regulatory barriers to including private equity, real estate, and digital assets in 401(k) plans. In early 2026, the Department advanced proposed rules on alternative assets in defined contribution plans, and by the end of March the proposal appeared in the Federal Register as a process-based fiduciary safe harbor for selecting designated investment alternatives. It is a proposed rule. The gate is open. It is not yet final, the adoption path is unsettled, and the litigation response is still to come.

On January 16, 2026, the Supreme Court granted the petition in Anderson v. Intel Corporation Investment Policy Committee, an appeal from the Ninth Circuit by former Intel employees who allege that the company’s retirement plans were harmed by allocating billions to hedge funds, private equity, and other alternatives inside their target-date and diversified default funds. The question is narrow and decisive: whether a worker claiming that a fiduciary chose imprudent, underperforming investments must first plead a meaningful benchmark, a comparator fund with similar aims and risks, simply to get into court. The Ninth Circuit said yes, and dismissed. The official docket shows merits briefing underway, with no oral argument date listed as of this writing. If the case is argued and decided in the next Court cycle, it could alter the fiduciary-risk calculus around alternatives in defined contribution plans as much as the Department of Labor’s final rule.