An Institutional Research Note on Treasury Bills, Stablecoins, Fed Plumbing, and the New Architecture of Fiscal Dominance

By Shanaka Anslem Perera

April 28, 2026

The 1951 Treasury-Fed Accord has not been reversed. It has been outflanked. The distinction is not semantic. It is the thesis. A formal reversal would be visible, attributable, litigable, and reversible. The modern shift is different. It is not a public peg, not a formal yield cap, and not an explicit subordination of the Federal Reserve to the Treasury. It is a market-structure evolution in which Treasury issuance, money-market funds, stablecoin reserve mandates, tokenized safe assets, bank liquidity portfolios, and reserve-management operations increasingly converge around the front end of the curve. The 1951 Accord itself was not a statute. It was a press release issued on March 4, 1951, after Marriner Eccles, no longer Chairman of the Federal Reserve but still on the Board, leaked the Truman White House’s January 31 directive to the New York Times and the Washington Post and forced the public negotiation that produced the joint Treasury-Fed statement. Hard institutional rules can dissolve overnight. What cannot dissolve overnight, what cannot be litigated against, what cannot be reversed by a subsequent administration, what cannot be policed by a Senate committee or a Supreme Court, is the structural alignment of incentives across thousands of formally independent actors whose marginal decisions, made for their own private reasons, jointly produce the macro outcome that a statutory peg would produce.

That alignment now exists. It runs through Treasury bill issuance at twenty-one point seven percent of public debt outstanding, through money market fund assets at seven point five trillion dollars, through stablecoin liabilities at three hundred sixteen billion dollars projected by the sitting Treasury Secretary to scale tenfold by 2030, through tokenized money market funds and tokenized Treasuries at fourteen billion dollars compounding through the BlackRock BUIDL and Franklin Templeton BENJI cluster, and through the Federal Reserve’s standing repo facility scaled to absorb the residual. It is implemented and supervised through the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the National Credit Union Administration, and Treasury’s FinCEN and OFAC rulemaking apparatus, all moving in synchronized cascade through April 2026 to implement the GENIUS Act of July 18, 2025, with a statutory effective date of January 18, 2027. It will be tested, on Wednesday April 29, 2026, in a single eight-hour window between ten in the morning Eastern, when the Senate Banking Committee votes on Kevin Warsh’s nomination as Chairman of the Federal Reserve, and six in the evening, when Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon close the books on Q1 2026 earnings whose capital expenditure disclosures will define the financing channel through which the entire architecture is being absorbed.

The Federal Reserve as an institution remains independent. On balance of oral-argument signaling and procedural treatment of Cook, Humphrey’s Executor most likely survives the Trump v. Slaughter and Trump v. Cook decisions due in late June with a Fed-specific carve-out, at a model-estimated probability above eighty-five percent. If Warsh is confirmed on the current timeline, the next chair will inherit the federal funds decision process through the majority-vote structure of the Federal Open Market Committee. There is no peg. There is no directed yield-curve cap. There is no statutory subordination of monetary policy to debt management. And yet the system functions, at the front end of the Treasury curve, in a manner that increasingly resembles what a quietly repealed Accord would produce. This is what outflanking means. It is more durable than statutory reversal because there is no single statute to repeal, no single official to remove, no single counterparty to coerce. It is fiscal dominance redistributed into a vertically integrated absorption channel of formally independent private and quasi-public balance sheets, programmable in its execution, decentralized in its governance, and resilient in ways that the 1942 to 1951 wartime peg never could be. Twenty-first century fiscal dominance does not look like twentieth century fiscal dominance. It does not need to.

The Wednesday April 29 super-convergence can force repricing across rates, equities, the dollar, and verification assets inside a single trading window. By the June 16 to 17 Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the reaction function under the Warsh framework will have been validated or contradicted. By the July Quarterly Refunding Announcement, the Treasury’s bill issuance trajectory will have been confirmed or revised. By Q3 hyperscaler earnings, the verification cost question that connects this monetary architecture to the underlying energy and computation substrate will have been partially answered. The window for asymmetric positioning closes around June 16 to 17. The most durable regime changes are the ones that leave the formal architecture untouched. The architecture has been reorganized at the front end while the political class debates the long end and the public debates the chairman.