Shanaka Anslem Perera

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oneflewover
6d

Totally awesome introductory paragraph. Utterly devastating analysis brilliantly presented. Thank you.

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Alta Irwin
7d

What an extraordinary analysis by Shandaka !! The Last Molecule Standing is the most comprehensive and thorough understanding of what is truly at stake globally. A must read to understand and for preparedness.

Thank you! …I just finished reading , it’s 2 a.m., and I feel jet lagged from traveling to the Middle East and back. This voluminous article ‘blew me away’ !!!

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