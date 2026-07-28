By Shanaka Anslem Perera. 29 July 2026.

At the 2026 general PBGC cap, another dollar of unfunded vested benefits adds no additional variable-rate premium while the cap remains binding. Another counted participant raises the flat premium and the variable-rate ceiling by a combined 862 dollars at 2026 rates. PBGC’s filings show that capped plans reported partial risk transfer activity at 8.79 percent during the 2015 to 2018 study period, compared with 2.74 percent for other plans. The association was almost four times larger among small plans and nearly disappeared among large ones. The same public series counts participants removed through reportable partial transactions but not the liability dollars transferred with them.

That is the verified core. The limit is equally important. The federal price did not create the pension risk transfer market, and the cap has not been shown to explain most of the dollars transferred by jumbo sponsors. This article is about a narrower mechanism with larger implications. Federal pricing shapes marginal exit in one channel. Large sponsors move liabilities through another. Both channels deliver retirement promises into an insurance market whose balance-sheet capacity depends partly on regulatory recognition. Whether that recognition advantage changes who wins the promises remains the decisive unproved bridge.

The Price of a Head

Congress, not PBGC, sets pension insurance premiums. The first surprise is not that the price rose. It is the unit Congress chose to price.

For plan years beginning in 2026, a PBGC-covered single-employer plan subject to the ordinary rules pays a flat premium of 111 dollars per participant. An underfunded plan also pays 52 dollars for each 1,000 dollars of unfunded vested benefits. In 2012 those figures were 35 dollars and 9 dollars. The flat rate has therefore more than tripled, while the variable rate has risen almost sixfold. Starting in 2024, Congress stopped indexing the variable rate, but the flat rate and the per-participant cap continued to index. All else equal, that change mechanically increases the relative weight of the terms written in people rather than dollars of underfunding.

The decisive term is the general variable-rate premium cap. For 2026 it is 751 dollars per participant. Dividing 751 by 0.052 gives a continuous large-plan threshold of about 14,442 dollars of unfunded vested benefits per participant. Below that threshold, the variable premium rises with underfunding. Above it, while the cap remains binding, another dollar of unfunded vested benefits produces no additional variable-rate premium.