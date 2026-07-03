A new preprint proposes collapse kernel tomography: treat every experiment on a broad class of collapse models as a window on one unknown object, map what survives as a geometry, and read off a testable frontier near seventeen trillionths of a gram. This is the story of that number, and of the unusual way the paper behind it was built.

Shanaka Anslem Perera · Melbourne, Australia · 3 July 2026

Full Paper with data repository

A Number With an Address

Your coffee cup is in one place. This is the least remarkable fact you will encounter today, and it is also the deepest unsolved problem in physics.

The equations of quantum mechanics do not require the cup to be in one place. They permit it, with perfect mathematical composure, to occupy a blend of positions, the way an electron does, the way every particle the cup is made of demonstrably can. Nothing in the theory draws a line and says: below this line, blends; above it, definiteness. For a century physicists have papered over the gap with a word, measurement, that appears in the axioms of the theory without a definition, and the discipline has mostly agreed not to stare at it. The cup sits in one place. The equations shrug. Somewhere between an electron and your kitchen, the universe starts making up its mind, and the boundary where that happens has never had an address.

A preprint I released this week computes an address. Under a stated and explicit convention for what counts as an acceptable pointer, it lands at a mass of 1.683 times ten to the minus fourteen kilograms, about seventeen trillionths of a gram, a silica sphere 1.22 micrometers in radius. That is roughly the size of a single bacterium. The number is a frontier under a stated convention, not a new constant of nature. Below that mass, the leading gravitational theory of collapse is not obligated to produce definite outcomes on human timescales, and, by a theorem in the paper, neither is anything built beneath it. At and above it, under the same convention, the demand switches on.

The computation returned something else with the number, and it stopped me. The same mass is where the theory first becomes experimentally distinguishable from its rivals. The lightest object the reference law must make classical and the lightest object where we can test its deformations are the same object. Under that convention, the place the theory first owes us an answer is the first place we can ask. Every must in this essay carries exactly that scope; the paper claims nothing more, and neither will I.

That coincidence has a cause rather than a mystery, and the cause is part of the story. But to see why the number matters, you need to know what has been happening, quietly and underground, to the theories it constrains.

The Corner That Closed

Quantum mechanics, as taught, has two rules. The first says quantum states evolve smoothly, deterministically, reversibly, blending possibilities as they go. The second says that when a measurement happens, the blend snaps to a single outcome, instantly and irreversibly. The two rules contradict each other, the theory never says when to switch between them, and every interpretation of quantum mechanics is at bottom a coping strategy for this seam.

Collapse models are the honest wing of the coping strategies, because they are the only wing that changes the equations and therefore the only wing that can be killed by an experiment. Their premise: the snap is real physics. Some universal noise, coupled to mass, continuously nudges every quantum state toward definiteness. For an electron the nudging is so feeble that a superposition survives for eons, which is why chemistry works. For a dust grain the nudging is amplified by the grain’s mass into near-instant collapse, which is why kitchens work. Two families dominate. In the first, called continuous spontaneous localization, the noise is a fundamental new ingredient of nature with a strength and a length scale to be discovered. In the second, associated with Roger Penrose and Lajos Diósi, the noise is gravity itself: a superposition of an object in two places is a superposition of two spacetime geometries, and nature, unwilling to sustain the ambiguity, resolves it in a time set by the gravitational self-energy of the difference. Heavier object, larger self-energy, faster collapse. No new constants. Gravity does the deciding.

For decades these were philosophy with equations. Then the experimentalists noticed something lethal: noise that collapses wave functions also shakes charged particles, and shaken charges radiate. If collapse noise is real, every atom in every rock glows, very faintly, in X-rays, forever. So the collapse hunters went underground, where cosmic rays cannot follow, and listened to crystals in the dark.

The crystals have been ruthless. In 2021, a germanium detector under the Gran Sasso mountain heard nothing at the level the parameter-free gravitational model demanded, and killed that version outright. In 2026, the XENONnT collaboration, using nearly six tonnes of liquid xenon originally built to catch dark matter, published the strongest silence yet: no collapse glow in the one to one hundred forty kiloelectronvolt band, an analysis careful enough to include, for the first time, the way electron and proton radiation partially cancel inside a xenon atom. Their result excludes the original 1986 parameter point of the founding collapse model at a significance the collaboration itself reports as nine point one sigma under its stated assumptions, which in the currency of physics is not a rejection but an execution. Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the frequency spectrum, the LISA Pathfinder spacecraft bounded collapse noise by how quietly two gold-platinum cubes fell through space, ultracold cantilevers with layered test masses tightened the vise further, and in Vienna, matter-wave interferometers pushed the direct method, actually holding an object in two places at once, past sodium nanoparticles of one hundred seventy thousand daltons, seven thousand atoms breathing in superposition.

Each of these experiments is a triumph. Together they are also a treadmill. Every bound is stated against one named model with one noise recipe, and the theory space fights back the way theory spaces do: change the recipe. Color the noise in time. Add dissipation. Regularize the kernel differently. Each variant resets the exclusion clock, each exclusion invites a variant, and the field’s progress, real as it is, accumulates as a pile of dead parameter points rather than as a map. After forty years, the deepest question in quantum mechanics is being litigated one defendant at a time.

The preprint’s starting move is to refuse the treadmill.

One Unknown Object

The reframe sounds obvious the moment after you first hear it. Within a broad and precisely stated class, every collapse model that couples to mass density is fully characterized by one object: a noise spectrum, a non-negative function that says how much collapse noise exists at every spatial scale and every frequency. The founding model is one shape of this function. The gravitational model is another shape. Every colored, dissipative, regularized variant is a shape. And, crucially, every experiment performed on this class constrains not a model but a weighted average of this one function, with weights the experiment itself determines: its material geometry sets which spatial scales it feels, its duration and control sequence set which frequencies. An underground xenon tank is a window on the spectrum at X-ray frequencies. A falling cube in space is a window at millihertz. An interferometer is a window wherever its mass and separation put it.

Once you say it this way, the mathematics of the problem announces itself, and it is not the mathematics of quantum foundations. It is the mathematics of feasible sets. A null result from an experiment says the spectrum’s weighted average is below some number: geometrically, it slices away a half-space of possibilities. A classicality requirement, the demand that a definite world exist, says some other weighted average is above some number: a slice from the other side. The spectrum itself must be non-negative everywhere. What survives all the slicing is a convex region, and a convex region, unlike a parameter scan, admits proof of emptiness: a certificate, a short list of non-negative weights on the experiments whose combination is mathematically incompatible with any allowed spectrum, checkable by anyone with a pencil.

Readers of this publication will recognize the machinery, because it is the same separation theorem that underwrites no-arbitrage pricing. The lemma that proves no portfolio can extract a riskless profit, by exhibiting the pricing measure that would have to exist if one could, is the lemma that can prove no collapse spectrum can satisfy all the world’s experiments at once, by exhibiting the weights that certify the contradiction. Dark-matter physicists already borrowed this move a decade ago, learning to state exclusions independently of any assumed galactic halo. The preprint imports it into quantum foundations: stop shooting models, and start shrinking the set they all live in. A model dies when its shape exits the region. The field wins either way, because either the region converges on the true spectrum, which is a discovery, or it empties, which is a theorem.

But the framework’s sharpest edge turned out to point in an unexpected direction: at the philosophy, not the experiments. The lower slices, the classicality requirements, have always been treated as free inputs, chosen by taste. The most quoted one demands that a superposition of a single-layer graphene disk, ten micrometers across, the smallest object a human eye can barely resolve, must collapse within the ten milliseconds of human perception. Reasonable, intuitive, and, within this framework, inadmissible. The reason is a lemma so simple it is almost embarrassing, which the paper calls admissibility: a classicality requirement may be imposed on a family of collapse models only if the strongest reference law bounding that family can itself satisfy the requirement. Otherwise you are not constraining the variant, you are executing the reference, and nobody who quotes the graphene criterion believes they have thereby refuted gravitational collapse. Run the exact numbers and the verdict is unambiguous: in the finite-disk calculation the preprint uses, the smeared gravitational reference rate is 2.760 times ten to the minus three events per second, roughly thirty-six thousand times below the hundred-per-second eye criterion, and since the screened family is bounded above by that reference, the graphene pointer is inadmissible for the entire family. The coefficient moves with the stated conventions; the conclusion does not. A sheet of atoms simply does not carry enough gravitational self-energy to be forced classical, a fact the collapse literature itself established in 2024. So the famous criterion is not a constraint. It is a reductio. The lemma retires it, and with it, every ceiling anyone ever derived from it, including, as we will see, two derived and then retracted inside this very project.

What remains after the inadmissible criteria are removed is the admissibility frontier: the lightest three-dimensional pointer the reference law can actually classicalize within perception time. Solve for it and you get the number this essay opened with, the bacterium-mass sphere at 1.683 times ten to the minus fourteen kilograms. Below it, no classicality demand may be imposed on the entire bounded family, because the reference law itself declines to enforce one. Above it, the demands switch on, and they begin to carve.

The coincidence can now be stated honestly, because it has a mechanism. The frontier mass is set by the requirement that gravitational self-energy beat Planck’s constant divided by ten milliseconds. The testability threshold, the mass at which the new kernel introduced in the paper first deviates measurably from the reference law, is set by the same self-energy crossing the same kind of scale. Both numbers are shadows of one physical statement, and so they land together, not by magic but by construction, at the edge of the quantum world. Fold the whole paper into one sentence and it reads: every collapse experiment in the stated class is a window on one unknown spectrum, the allowed spectra form a convex set whose emptiness is provable by certificate, and the first mass where the classicality demand becomes admissible, seventeen trillionths of a gram, is the first mass where the theories can be told apart.

The Kernel With No Dial

A framework needs a first inhabitant, something concrete to run through the machinery, and the paper supplies one with a property I have not seen in this literature: it has no amplitude to tune.

The construction is called a screened gravitational kernel. Start from the Diósi-Penrose idea that gravity sources the collapse noise, which fixes the overall strength at Newton’s constant, full stop, no dial. Then give the noise two length scales instead of the usual one. At very short distances, below one hundred nanometers, the noise is smoothed, a regularization the underground detectors already force on any survivor. At long distances, beyond roughly half a micrometer, the noise correlations are screened, fading the way a Yukawa potential fades, so that the largest structures feel less of it. Between the two scales lives ordinary gravitational collapse. Outside them, suppression. One new parameter, the screening length, and a theorem that will matter later: because screening can only remove noise, the kernel’s collapse rate can never exceed the smoothed gravitational reference, anywhere, for any object. It is bounded by construction, which means it inherits the reference law’s classicality successes and can be executed by a single clean observation: measure any collapse rate above the gravitational ceiling, and the whole family dies at once.

Two exact results make this kernel unusually well-behaved under interrogation. The first is a mixture identity: the screened kernel is secretly a weighted blend of the standard localization models at every correlation length above one hundred nanometers, with weights the paper writes in closed form. The identity sounds like a decoration and is actually the paper’s engine: it translates a wide family of published Gaussian-kernel bounds into the screened language through a single integral. It is a translation tool, not a finished atlas; the source-by-source response ingestion is work the paper explicitly reserves. In the benchmark diagnostics reported there, the kernel sits a factor of about ten million below the xenon radiation bound and roughly fifteen orders below the Pathfinder force-noise scale. The white-noise version of this kernel, the simplest possible version, survives every benchmark test currently pointed at it, not through cleverness but through the arithmetic of an amplitude pinned to the weakest force in nature.

The second result is my favorite in the paper, because it produces a number that belongs in a museum of small things. Ask how fast this entire family of models can heat matter, the warming that collapse noise inevitably inflicts as it nudges, and the answer for the rigid motion of any bulk object comes out as a closed formula: two pi, Newton’s constant, Planck’s constant, the material’s density. Nothing else. For silica the ceiling is 9.73 times ten to the minus forty-one watts. A nanosphere in a standard laboratory trap, absorbing collapse heat at the maximum rate the theory permits, gains one quantum of motion roughly every twenty-one thousand years. The last time such a particle would have been kicked, humans had not yet domesticated wheat. It is the quietest heater the theory allows, its output written entirely in constants of nature, and it explains in one line why decades of force-noise experiments have found no collapse signal: against gravity’s own amplitude, they were never going to. That is a center-of-mass statement; internal vibrations and source-specific responses are separate calculations, and the paper treats them as separate tasks.

Silence everywhere, then, except one window, and the window is the point. In the mass range from ten to the minus fourteen to ten to the minus thirteen kilograms, held in superposition across a micrometer, the screened kernel predicts collapse rates fifty-seven to seventy-nine percent below the UV-smeared Diósi-Penrose reference, which means coherence times two to five times longer, a gap that grows with mass. No statistical whisper, that: an order-one effect, sitting precisely in the corridor the levitated-optomechanics roadmap is climbing, the community that has already ground-state-cooled levitated nanoparticles and is now developing routes toward larger spatial superpositions. The paper even hands the experimenters a design rule for a sharper instrument: build the test particle out of concentric layers, like a micron-scale onion, and it becomes a tuned antenna for collapse noise at the layer pitch, provided the layer pitch is at least four times the smoothing scale for a usable signal and eight times for a strong one, which for the surviving parameter space means layers of half a micrometer or so, comfortably within current fabrication. Geometry, separation, and timing become the three dials of a spectroscopy, and the spectrum they interrogate is the one object the whole framework is built around.

How It Was Checked

One part of this story could not go in the paper itself, though the paper discloses its skeleton in a single sentence. It is the part I suspect some readers of this publication will find the most consequential, because it is a field report from a thesis many of you have been following here for a year: the collapse in the cost of generating plausible ideas, and the migration of all value to verification.

The preprint is unrefereed, which means the burden of proof it carries is higher, not lower. So the working rule behind it was absolute: no quantitative claim became prose until it had first been executed as code, and no derivation was kept until it had survived a deliberate attempt to break it. Machine assistance was used in both the drafting and the checking, as the paper discloses in plain text, and everything, from whatever source, was held to one standard: reproduce from code or be cut. The tests ship in the public record alongside the paper.

What makes the process worth reporting is its record of removals, because the failures are the finding, not the smoothness. Early in the program, a benchmark inherited from my own 2025 precursor was discovered to be wrong by twelve orders of magnitude, a mistake in how collapse noise amplifies with particle number that no amount of confident prose had caught and thirty seconds of arithmetic did. A vacuum-pressure budget was off by four orders. A beautiful theorem locating a narrow surviving throat in parameter space was born, admired, and refuted within days when the exact integral replaced the approximation that had conjured it. Two separate classicality ceilings were derived, celebrated, and retracted, one of them retracted in a later round against an earlier one, when the checking pass caught a thin-sheet formula misapplied by a factor of three thousand four hundred. The checks themselves were caught wrong twice more, once by a count that masked duplicates, once by an asymptotic used outside its validity, and each catch is recorded with the same prominence as the theorems. The 2025 precursor to this work ran two hundred eighty-four pages and could not have survived an hour of review. The current paper runs sixteen, because everything that could not survive verification was removed, and every removal is recorded.

I have been arguing in these pages that this inversion, generation becoming free while verification becomes the scarce asset, will reorganize every knowledge industry from equity research to medicine. This paper is a field report from the other side of that inversion: a working method in which ideas are treated as cheap, attacks as mandatory, and arithmetic as sovereign, so that the only claims reaching the page are the ones still standing. The disclosure is printed in the paper because it should be. The method is the message.

How to Kill It

A paper that preaches falsifiability owes you its own death conditions, plainly, in advance.

If a kernel equivalent to this one already exists somewhere in forty years of collapse literature, the novelty claim downgrades from a new object to a new framing, and the structured priority sweep that settles this is explicitly flagged in the paper as still owed. If the full ingestion of every experimental exclusion curve, the digitization work the paper’s appendix reserves space for, ends up closing the kernel’s entire parameter region, then the correct output of this program is a no-go certificate rather than a model, and the machinery is built to deliver exactly that with no embarrassment. If any experiment, after honest environmental subtraction, ever measures a collapse rate above the smoothed gravitational ceiling, the entire screened family is falsified in one shot by the bounding theorem. If a full internal-vibration calculation exceeds the heating ceiling beyond its stated shape factors, that theorem narrows. If the layered-particle test turns out to be dominated by optics, charge, or heat rather than by collapse physics, the antenna proposal retreats to a design study. The paper also separates what is settled from what is not: benchmark values reproduced by code stand apart from source-specific exclusion curves that still require full native-response ingestion before journal submission, and where a value awaits variant-matched confirmation, the text says so, because printing a flag is cheaper than printing an error.

This is an unrefereed preprint. Its next stops are the arXiv and a Physical Review journal, where strangers who demolish arguments for a living will do exactly that. Nothing in this essay should be read as a claim that the measurement problem is solved. The claim is smaller and, I think, more useful: the problem has been given a geometry, the geometry has been given a first inhabitant, and the inhabitant has been given a public execution protocol.

What Changes

Suppose the framework is adopted and the kernel is merely its first casualty. What is different?

The experimental language changes. The question stops being which named model is true, a question forty years of heroic work has not closed, and becomes which window carves the surviving region fastest, a question with a computable answer for every proposed apparatus before it is built. Material geometry, branch separation, and pulse timing become the three axes of a deliberate spectroscopy rather than incidental choices, and the layered onion particles are only the first instrument that thinking produces. The field acquires a candidate common ledger for the stated class, one convex object that the relevant experiments update and theorists can test against, extendable to any hypothesis of the same type that whispers noise into mass, from gravitational decoherence to certain dark-sector ideas. And when a class of theories dies, it dies with a certificate, a checkable artifact, rather than with a literature slowly losing interest.

For the reader who does not care about quantum foundations, the point is a different one. The boundary between the quantum world and yours, the seam that a century of physics agreed not to stare at, now has a candidate address, an argument for why that address is the lawful place to look, and a generation of instruments already climbing toward it. The Vienna interferometers are at ten to the minus twenty-two kilograms and accelerating. The frontier waits nearly eight orders of magnitude up the mass ladder, a bacterium-sized sphere of glass, and the roadmap to it is written in the community’s own proposals. The frontier still sits far above today’s direct record. But the roadmap is no longer only philosophical: interferometry, levitated optomechanics, and force-noise platforms now define a sequence of experiments that can carve the region step by step, and the people building them are already climbing.

The Address, Again

Somewhere between an electron and your coffee cup, blends become facts. For a century that sentence ended the conversation, because the boundary it invoked had no location, no law, and no test. It now has a candidate for all three: a location at seventeen trillionths of a gram, an admissibility rule that shields everything lighter from the demand, and a test that switches on at exactly the mass where the demand does. Under the stated convention, the theory’s first obligation and our first test window converge on a sphere the size of a bacterium.

Every numerical anchor from the preprint reproduces from the code shipped with the record, external experimental numbers are cited to their primary sources, and the falsification conditions are printed in the paper. The canonical record, with the manuscript, the engine, and the passing tests, is at DOI 10.5281/zenodo.21150486.

If you work on collapse models, levitated systems, or matter-wave interferometry, the most valuable thing you can send me is the objection I have not thought of. The paper was built by attack. It should be read the same way.

Disclosures and Disclaimers

The author of this essay is the sole author of the preprint it describes, and readers should weigh the analysis with that in mind. The preprint is not peer reviewed; its next stops are the arXiv and a Physical Review journal, and nothing in this essay should be read as settled science. Every quantitative claim is reproduced by the code released with the archived record, and the author takes sole responsibility for the content. This essay is published for informational purposes only and does not constitute scientific, professional, legal, or investment advice. The author received no funding for this work and declares no competing interests.

About the Author

J.A. Shanaka Anslem Perera is an independent researcher based in Melbourne, Australia. His work spans quantum foundations, monetary systems, geopolitics, and the economics of machine intelligence, and he is the author of The Ascent Begins. His research record is archived under ORCID 0009-0000-4435-5098. The preprint discussed in this essay, together with its complete reproducibility package, code, and unit tests, is permanently archived at doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.21150486.

Sources

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