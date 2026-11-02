From December 2024 to May 2025, American customs counted 23,767 tonnes of antimony oxide from seven suppliers whose own export records show 4,715. The gap may feed the official estimate of how much antimony America consumes.

Shanaka Anslem Perera · 2nd November 2026

The Metals Ledger · Issue 01 · November launch edition

Research and commentary, not investment advice. See Disclosures. The evidence cut-off is 2nd November 2026, Melbourne Aus time. Gold and silver ounces are troy ounces, tonnes are metric tonnes and dollars are US dollars unless stated otherwise.

In the first six months of Beijing’s denial of antimony export licences for America, December 2024 to May 2025, American customs recorded 23,767 tonnes of antimony oxide from seven declared origins. Those seven countries recorded 4,715 tonnes leaving for America. One set of records holds five times the weight of the other. In dollars the order reverses, with the exporters valuing the trade at $202.3 million against America’s $172.0 million.

I chose these seven after seeing the gap, so the ratio runs high. Adding Thailand lifts the exporters’ tonnes from a fifth of America’s figure to about 29 per cent. The gap narrows. It stays enormous.

Belgium is the cleanest case. American records show 12,454 tonnes of Belgian oxide worth $78.7 million, while Belgium’s own records show 1,902 tonnes shipped to America, worth $79.7 million. The dollars agree within about 1 per cent. The kilograms differ by a factor of six and a half.

Belgium’s exports to the whole world fall short of America’s total from Belgium. Eurostat’s record of Belgian oxide exports shows 5,577 tonnes to every destination in those months, less than half of what American records attribute to Belgium alone, with 2,044 of them to America. Eurostat compiles the same Belgian declarations, so it checks Belgium’s arithmetic but adds no independent evidence.

The discrepancy matters because it can feed the official estimate of American consumption. The US Geological Survey, or USGS, estimates America’s 2025 oxide imports for consumption at 39,000 tonnes of contained antimony, against 14,000 in 2023, and puts apparent consumption at 45,000 tonnes, against 20,700. Apparent consumption is production plus imports minus exports. An overstated import raises it tonne for tonne.

Annualising American weights for January to August 2025, with 83.5 per cent of the oxide’s weight counted as antimony, gives the same rounded 39,000. Substituting the seven suppliers’ own weights in five of those months cuts imports to about 18,000, and 45,000 tonnes of apparent consumption becomes roughly 24,000. That is a scenario, not a correction. The match does not show that USGS used these weights, and none of these figures has yet been reconciled on USGS’s basis, which counts goods formally entered for consumption. Even on full-year weights, the substitution moves apparent consumption by about 14,000 tonnes.

A customs weight becomes an import statistic, the import statistic becomes apparent consumption, and apparent consumption can become the demand figure in a market model, supply contract or funding argument.

Until the records are reconciled, I would also test any demand case resting on America’s 2025 surge against the lower tonnes. Which weights describe the physical deliveries is still open, because imports counted by origin need not cover the same shipments as exports counted by destination. The gap is a reconciliation problem and proves no error by anyone. Shipment evidence matching the larger quantities on a common reporting basis would confirm the American weights.

Meanwhile the Chinese channel has stayed almost shut. Before China began requiring antimony export licences in September 2024, about two of every three tonnes of oxide entering America were declared Chinese. In the nine months after Beijing suspended its US-specific denial in November 2025, fewer than three in every hundred were, and under 1 per cent by value.

Other origins filled most of the hole, at a price. From December 2025 to August 2026 America recorded an average of 1,517 tonnes a month, 87 per cent of its pace before the licences, mainly from Thailand, Belgium, France, South Korea and Bolivia. Those imports were declared at about $21 a kilogram, against about $8.60 before the licences, when USGS’s metal price was under half its 2025 level.

Between the old trade and the new came the surge. From August 2024, when the licences were announced, to May 2025, American records show about 36,000 tonnes arriving from countries other than China, at six times the earlier monthly pace. In the denial’s first six months that oxide was declared at an average of $6.77 a kilogram.

At USGS’s estimated 2025 average metal price of $25 a pound, the antimony in a kilogram of pure antimony trioxide was worth about $46, against about $19 at the 2024 average. Declared oxide already sat at about half the annual metal benchmark before the licences, and that benchmark is no price floor for every grade, date and contract. Yet a quantity error leaves this pattern, with tonnes multiplying while dollars do not. Cheaper material leaves the same pattern. The records cannot yet tell the two apart.

China’s commerce ministry said on 28 September that both governments had agreed to extend the Kuala Lumpur arrangement to 10 January 2027. Reached in October 2025, that arrangement paused some tariff and non-tariff measures on both sides until 10 November 2026. A reported agreement is not a notice implementing it. The notice suspending the antimony denial runs through 27th November, and on 2nd November I found no replacement among the ministry’s announcements.

I expect the suspensions to be extended and Chinese oxide to stay away. I give a 70 to 85 per cent chance that China extends both November export-control suspensions, Announcements 70 and 72, to at least 10 January 2027, each before it lapses. Chinese oxide regaining a quarter of its old American pace for two consecutive months by February 2027 is far less likely, at 5 to 15 per cent. I will score both.

Gold, silver and copper teach the same lesson. In each, a recorded number drifts away from the thing it is taken to measure. The European Central Bank says gold overtook Treasuries in reserves largely on price, London’s vault silver is not all available to borrow, and America’s growing copper inventories hide why their owners hold them. No common cause, only a common trap.