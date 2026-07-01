Two governments are rebuilding money into rails they can switch off. The dollar is not dying and the yuan is not winning. The real contest is over permission, and the cleanest hedge is the asset least dependent on an administrator.

Shanaka Anslem Perera

July 2, 2026

For nineteen months, the People’s Bank of China has bought gold every single month.

It bought through a historic rally. Then the rally broke. Between late January and late June of 2026 the price fell by almost a third, the kind of drawdown that flushes leverage and ends most speculative trades. Beijing kept buying into the collapse. In May, after the trade had already broken, the state added another 320,000 troy ounces, close to ten tonnes, lifting official holdings to 74.96 million ounces and marking the nineteenth consecutive month of purchases. That is the conduct not of an investor timing a price but of someone converting one form of wealth into another and indifferent to the exchange rate on the day.

Across those same nineteen months, the United States wrote into law a private form of digital dollar it can switch off. Not devalue. Switch off. Under a statute signed in July 2025, every compliant issuer of a dollar stablecoin must maintain the technical capacity to seize, freeze, or burn the tokens it issues when legally required. Washington did not hide that switch or apologize for it. It wrote the switch into the architecture and called it a strength.

Two facts, filed on different pages of the same newspaper. They are one fact. They are the opening moves of a conflict almost no one has named correctly, because almost everyone is still answering a question that stopped being the right one somewhere around the middle of last year.

The Wrong Question

Everyone is still asking whether the dollar is dying and the renminbi is rising to replace it.

The numbers meant to answer it answer nothing. The dollar holds about fifty-seven percent of the world’s allocated reserves in the International Monetary Fund’s accounts. The renminbi holds close to two. In global payment messaging, the dollar still moves the majority of the traffic and the renminbi carries only a few percent. A succession this lopsided would not be worth an afternoon of a serious person’s attention.

So stop watching the scoreboard and watch the players. A currency winning a succession does not need to be caged inside its own borders. A currency that has already won does not need its government to write seizure and destruction into statute. And if this were a straight race between two names, the most revealing behavior would not be anything a central bank says about currencies. It would be what a great many of them are still buying, even after the screen has turned against the trade: the one reserve asset that carries neither name.

The reserve race is the wrong contest because it counts the wrong thing. It counts the name stamped on the reserve asset. The real fight has moved beneath the name, down into the plumbing, and it turns on a property that never appears in the reserve tables.

That property is permission.

Money does at least six separate jobs. It stores value. It settles payments. It serves as collateral. It is recognized by courts and contracts. It is held by a custodian. And it can be switched on or off by whoever controls the rail it runs on. For eighty years those jobs travelled together inside one instrument, and because they travelled together the world mistook them for a single thing. They were never a single thing, and they are coming apart now. The instant they separate, the question changes. It is no longer which currency holds all six jobs. It is who holds the permission for each one, and which assets keep working when that permission is pulled.

This is the enclosure of money. Two powers are fencing the monetary commons. Each is building rails it alone can gate. Each is working to make the other’s rails unnecessary. And each, through its most candid behavior, is confessing that the thing it now fears is no longer the rival currency but the switch itself, the power of an administrator to turn a claim off. The confession is written in gold. Not because Washington is buying it, but because the official sector around the world is, and because the state doing the most conspicuous buying is the very one that has built the highest walls.

What Beijing Cannot Say Out Loud

Begin with the walled side, because it was built out of weakness, and weakness tells the truth about a state.

The Wedge Inside the Machine

At the end of May 2026, China’s broad money supply reached 353.67 trillion yuan and was growing near eight and a half percent a year, according to the People’s Bank of China. Over the same stretch, loans grew at five and a half percent. That gap, three percentage points between the growth of money and the growth of credit, is the fingerprint of the entire regime.

Inside it sits the whole story. Money is being created faster than the private economy wants to borrow it. The state issues liquidity through the bond channel, the banks warehouse it, and households and firms decline to take it up. The governor of the central bank, Pan Gongsheng, said as much in the open at the Shanghai financial forum in June 2026, in a line most of the coverage walked past: in 2025, for the first time, bond and equity financing reached forty-seven percent of new aggregate financing while bank loans fell to forty-five. The engine that built modern China, running through property and land and local construction, has stopped being the machine. A state that borrows and issues because the private borrower has gone silent is replacing it.