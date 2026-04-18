Shanaka Anslem Perera

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Leon Liao
8h

What makes this more than a cyclical equipment shortage is that the U.S. is running into a structural delivery problem, while China has already turned large transformers into a repeatable system capability.

The U.S. is slow not because nobody sees the demand, and not because there is no capital. It is slow because large transformers sit inside a fragmented chain: utilities, regulators, interconnection queues, state approvals, federal processes, project-by-project demand, imported equipment, tight skilled labor, and long material lead times. That means even when orders surge, the system reacts more like “a project appears, then resources are coordinated.” In a slow industry, that is exactly how lead times explode.

China is faster for the opposite reason. It has spent years organizing grid expansion, UHV transmission, renewable integration, and heavy electrical equipment around long-cycle, visible demand. So transformer makers are not just reacting to orders. They are expanding into a demand curve that has already been partially socialized through planning, repeated buildout, standardized engineering, and dense local supply chains. That is why China looks more like system supply, while the U.S. still looks more like a handful of firms taking orders.

So the real divide is not “Chinese firms stronger, American firms weaker.” It is that China is better at converting national demand into coordinated industrial throughput. And in the AI power buildout, that difference is starting to matter as much as chips.

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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
8h

If the United States is this short on supply, why doesn’t it just import large power transformers from China on a much larger scale?

On the surface, this looks like a very straightforward question. But the answer is more complicated than simply saying “geopolitics.” More precisely, the United States is not completely absent from importing transformers from China. The point is that in the more critical subcategories of large liquid dielectric main transformers, China is not America’s primary source.

If we break the data down to the HS6 level, the two U.S. 2024 product codes closest to large liquid dielectric power transformers are 850423, which refers to liquid dielectric transformers with a capacity above 10,000 kVA, and 850422, which refers to liquid dielectric transformers with a capacity between 650 and 10,000 kVA. In the 850423 category, which is closer to large main transformers, U.S. imports in 2024 were close to USD 3 billion. The main source countries were Mexico, South Korea, Brazil, Austria, the Netherlands, Canada, Turkey, Croatia, and Germany, while China ranked much further down the list. This suggests that in the most critical category of large liquid dielectric main transformers, the United States relies more heavily on North American nearshoring, South Korea, and mature European manufacturing bases than on China.

But in the 850422 subcategory, which covers medium-to-large liquid dielectric transformers, China’s importance has already started to rise. In U.S. imports of this category in 2024, Mexico and South Korea remained the main suppliers, but China had already entered the top five. That means China is not absent from the U.S. market. Rather, the closer one gets to the layer of larger, higher-voltage, more certification-intensive, and more project-complex main transformers, the more the U.S. procurement system tends to rely on existing North American and allied supply chains.

Why is that? First, because the United States in recent years has broadly emphasized nearshoring, localized assembly, North American certification, transport accessibility, and supply-chain security. Large transformers are not small or lightweight electronic products. They are extremely difficult to transport, and their delivery and installation are deeply tied to local engineering systems. That gives countries like Mexico and Canada natural advantages. Second, the utility and grid-equipment market is itself highly conservative. Customer certification, long-term relationships, project experience, and after-sales service all matter enormously. Countries such as South Korea, Austria, Germany, and Turkey, which already have deep industrial capabilities in high-voltage and large-transformer manufacturing, therefore find it easier to win U.S. orders. Third, the United States is not willing to deepen dependence on China at large scale in the most critical category of core grid equipment. In other words, it is not that China lacks capability. It is that within this U.S. supply chain, capability does not automatically translate into market share.

If one compares the U.S. import-source structure with the broader global export structure, this contradiction becomes even clearer. On the one hand, China is already a major supplier in the global export market for products such as 850423 and 850422, which shows that China is indeed strong on the global supply side. On the other hand, the actual U.S. import structure has not followed global supply shares mechanically. Instead, it is clearly shaped by the combined influence of North American nearshoring, existing certification systems, transport logic, and geopolitical preferences. In other words, the United States does not allocate large-transformer imports simply by looking for the cheapest or most abundant global supplier. It embeds industrial, geographic, institutional, and political factors into its procurement system at the same time. The result is that even in a state of shortage, it does not necessarily pivot sharply toward the direction with the greatest global supply potential.

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