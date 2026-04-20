Shanaka Anslem Perera · 21 April 2026

I. The Crossing

Pick any spot print from the first quarter of 2026. Apply it to the roughly 38,000 tonnes of gold held by the world’s central banks and public institutions. The result exceeds the $4.04 trillion in foreign official U.S. Treasury holdings that the Treasury International Capital system reported for February 2026. The World Gold Council’s end-2025 market primer valued official-sector gold at approximately $5 trillion on the quarter-end LBMA convention. On the 16 April 2026 tape, with gold at $4,816 per troy ounce, the same stock was worth above $5.9 trillion. Under the conservative matched convention (end-2025 WGC valuation against early-2026 TIC), gold sits near the Treasury figure. Under current spot, it runs above by roughly two trillion. Under either, the gap has widened through the first quarter of 2026.

The most cited academic treatment of reserve composition, Colin Weiss’s IFDP 1420 for the Federal Reserve published in September 2025, concludes that the rising gold share in official portfolios is primarily a valuation effect rather than active reallocation from dollars. The conclusion is correct for what Weiss could measure. Footnote 15 of the same paper acknowledges what he could not. World Gold Council estimates of aggregate official gold accumulation after 2021 exceed the flows visible in IMF IFS by more than a factor of two. Sovereign wealth funds and other arms of government, Weiss notes in passing, appear to be buying outside the central-bank reporting channel.

Independent reconstructions by Societe Generale, Plenum Research, and the analyst Jan Nieuwenhuijs converge on a People’s Bank of China position materially larger than the 2,313 tonnes officially reported through March 2026. They use different data pathways: U.K. export residuals, Swiss refinery throughput, Shanghai Gold Exchange withdrawal anomalies. The exact figure is contested. Jeff Christian of CPM Group disputes the methodology and argues the reconstructions overstate official attribution. No one disputes that a dispute exists at this scale, and a methodological dispute of this kind over a reserve currency’s largest official counterparty tells its own story about where the reporting regime now sits.

The crossing is not substitution. The dollar remains the reserve currency of record. The IMF’s Currency Composition of Official Foreign Exchange Reserves release for the fourth quarter of 2025 places the dollar’s share of allocated global reserves at 56.77 percent, effectively unchanged from recent years. What has changed is that gold has moved into the solvency layer of institutional portfolios while the dollar retains the liquidity layer. Add the experimental non-dollar settlement infrastructure building at the margins, and a three-layer reserve architecture has replaced the single-layer one. Barbellization, not replacement.

Three transitions produced this. Each accumulated since February 2022. Each became visibly operational between October 2025 and April 2026. First, a collapse in central-bank gold reporting transparency. Second, the emergence of non-dollar wholesale settlement infrastructure, with gold experimentally repositioned as active collateral in adjacent pilot frameworks. Third, the asymmetric silent long of the U.S. Treasury, which holds more gold than any other sovereign, books that position at a statutory price last modified in 1973, and carries a mark-to-market revaluation gap of approximately $1.25 trillion that few sell-side debt-sustainability frameworks incorporate.

Each transition has an evidence base. Each has falsifiers. Each is disputed in places. What follows takes each in turn.

II. The Three Transitions

Opacity

Before February 2022, compliance with the IMF’s Special Data Dissemination Standard on monthly gold reserve reporting covered a broad majority of the known official-sector gold stock. The deterioration becomes visible when published IMF IFS flows are triangulated against the World Gold Council’s aggregate demand estimates and the independent trade-flow reconstructions from Societe Generale and Plenum Research. The freeze of approximately $300 billion of Russian foreign exchange reserves in February 2022 is the pivot. What changed after February 2022 was not the physical flow of gold into central-bank vaults. What changed was who told anyone about it.