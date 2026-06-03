Shanaka Anslem Perera

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WLFireside
20h

If settlement infrastructure itself becomes part of the risk-free stack, then whoever controls settlement infrastructure gains enormous structural importance.

Basically saying modern finance increasingly works like Jenga built from objects everyone agrees are unmovable—and then we keep adding more floors because the tower hasn’t fallen yet.

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