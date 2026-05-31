By Shanaka Anslem Perera

31 May 2026

Abstract. Critical-slowing theory predicts that systems approaching certain bifurcation-type transitions recover more slowly from perturbations, often measured as rising lag-one autocorrelation and rising variance. This paper audits that prediction for systemic banking crises using the Jordà-Schularick-Taylor Macrohistory Database, Release 6, covering eighteen advanced economies from 1870 onward. In an initial matched-window design, twelve-year pre-crisis windows in credit-to-GDP show nominally stronger upward trends in rolling autocorrelation and rolling variance than matched non-crisis controls. Those signals weaken under adversarial testing. The autocorrelation result is largely removed by first differencing, fails against persistence-matched surrogate panels, loses significance when crises are resampled as internationally clustered waves, and reverses sign when Belgium, Italy, or Spain is omitted. The variance result is more durable, surviving surrogate, wave-resampling, and jackknife tests on the full sample, but it does not survive correction across the specification family, adds no out-of-sample discrimination beyond a credit-gap benchmark, and loses its dependence-robust significance once pre-crisis windows contaminated by earlier same-country crises are removed. A second result corrects an earlier error: a backward-looking rolling-mean proxy made the credit gap appear nearly uninformative, but a one-sided, frequency-adjusted Hodrick-Prescott gap restores modest predictive skill, with an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve near 0.59. A Monte Carlo power analysis shows that at annual series lengths the detection pipeline is correctly sized under the synthetic null but underpowered. The contribution is methodological: filtering, event clustering, window contamination, statistical power, validation design, and benchmark specification can each create or destroy an apparent early-warning result, and a credible macrofinancial warning signal must survive all of them.

The seduction

Begin where the analysis began, with the result as it first appeared, stated at full strength so that its pull is felt before its foundation is examined.

The data are the Jordà-Schularick-Taylor Macrohistory Database in its sixth release, which the database documentation describes as covering eighteen advanced economies observed annually from 1870 to 2020, an expansion of the seventeen-economy vintage described in the 2017 article; coverage is unbalanced across variables and countries. Systemic banking crises are dated using the database’s crisis chronology. In the usable subset the flags behave as onset indicators rather than multi-year crisis spells, no included flag following another in a consecutive year, and the full list of onsets and their wave assignments is given in the appendix. Of those onsets, seventy-two are preceded by the twelve years of credit data the method requires, and they form the treated sample. The object of study is the ratio of bank credit to gross domestic product, the variable the modern crisis-prediction literature places at its center. Within each window the series is detrended with a Gaussian filter, and on the residuals two quantities are tracked, the rolling lag-one autocorrelation and the rolling variance, each summarized by the Kendall rank correlation between the indicator and time across the window. These are the canonical indicators of critical slowing down: a system losing resilience recovers more sluggishly from perturbation, so its observations grow more autocorrelated and its fluctuations grow wider as the threshold nears. Controls are matched within country, drawn from windows that end at non-crisis years and contain no crisis onset in the surrounding interval, sampled to match the number of crisis windows each country contributes. The comparison is therefore not between crisis and non-crisis countries but between crisis and non-crisis windows within comparable national histories.

Compared against those controls, the pre-crisis windows show the expected rise. Variance trends upward more steeply before crises than in quiet times, by a clear margin, and so does autocorrelation, across every detrending bandwidth tried. The rank-sum comparisons return nominal, unadjusted p-values that a reviewer skimming a table would accept without pause, from roughly six in a thousand for variance to a few in a hundred for autocorrelation. The signs are right, the significance is there, and the interpretation is almost automatic. Finance, it seems, slows before it breaks.

That interpretation does not survive the audit, and the way it fails is the point, because nothing in the paragraph above is fabricated. The numbers are real. They are the product of choices about filtering, dependence, window contamination, and significance that the initial analysis did not interrogate, and the rest of this paper is the interrogation.

The fault line the result ignored

Classical critical slowing is not a generic property of everything that changes suddenly. It is most naturally expected when a system loses local stability as it approaches a bifurcation under slow forcing, with the fold, or saddle-node, bifurcation as the canonical case. In continuous time the leading stable eigenvalue of the local dynamics approaches zero from below as recovery slows; in a discrete-time autoregressive representation the corresponding root approaches one. Recovery time lengthens, and under additive noise both autocorrelation and variance tend to rise together. The joint rise of the two is the fingerprint, and it is what licenses the inference from a statistical pattern to an underlying mechanism.

There are other ways for a system to tip. A basin of attraction can hold its shape while the shocks battering it grow, until one shock is large enough to eject the system, a transition driven by noise rather than by a vanishing eigenvalue. A parameter can move so fast that the system cannot track its shifting equilibrium, a transition driven by rate. Neither is expected to produce the full classical fingerprint reliably. A noise-amplitude mechanism in particular can produce rising variance with no corresponding rise in autocorrelation, because the landscape need not flatten if the disturbances intensify. That pattern is consistent with a noise-driven interpretation without proving it.

This distinction is the fault line, and the seductive result ran across it without noticing. To claim classical critical slowing in finance is to claim that the measured variable behaves as if its local recovery dynamics are weakening before a crisis. That does not by itself establish a fold bifurcation, but it does require a local-stability mechanism rather than merely a growing credit boom, and it is a strong enough claim to be testable. The tests follow.

Earning the right to a negative

A negative result is worthless if the instrument that produced it is blind, and a positive one is worthless if the instrument fires at random. Before trusting either, the pipeline must be characterized on synthetic data with known answers, and not on a single convenient trajectory but across an ensemble.

The generative model is the normal form of a fold bifurcation under slow forcing, the change in the state given by the difference between a slowly falling control parameter and the square of the state, driven by additive noise. As the control parameter descends toward zero the stable and unstable equilibria approach, the recovery rate falls, and critical slowing is present by construction. A matched null holds the control parameter fixed away from the bifurcation so that no slowing can occur. One hundred and twenty approaching trajectories and one hundred and twenty matched nulls, each of a length comparable to the pre-crisis windows in the real data, were passed through the same detrending, windowing, and Kendall statistic and tested against amplitude-adjusted Fourier-transform surrogates, the method of Theiler and colleagues, which preserve a series’ empirical amplitude distribution and approximate its linear autocorrelation while destroying any directional trend. An iterative variant due to Schreiber and Schmitz was designed to match both the empirical distribution and the autocorrelation structure more tightly, and it is the natural surrogate for a confirmatory robustness check.

The ensemble reveals a property that a single trajectory concealed. The pipeline is correctly calibrated under this synthetic null, firing on matched non-approaching series at close to the nominal rate, about one time in twenty. But its power is low at these series lengths. On genuinely approaching trajectories it detects rising autocorrelation only about one time in ten and rising variance only about one time in five, the variance indicator again the stronger and the autocorrelation indicator the weaker. Power rises with series length and with signal-to-noise, and the windows available in annual macrofinancial data are short. This governs the interpretation of everything that follows. A signal that appears is less likely to be a generic size artifact under this synthetic null, though it may still be produced by misspecified filtering, nonstationarity, crisis clustering, or the specification search. A signal that does not appear is weak evidence that nothing is there, because at this length the test would miss a genuine approach most of the time. Low power has a second edge: when an underpowered design does return a significant estimate, that estimate is an unstable and probably inflated measure of the effect, not merely a rare successful detection. The audit can therefore say with some confidence when an apparent precursor is fragile, and only with caution whether a true precursor is absent.

The tests the analysis skipped

With the instrument characterized, the same machinery was turned on the real data and subjected to the tests the initial analysis had skipped. Each answers a specific objection, and the objections are not hypothetical. They are the standard failure modes of exactly this kind of work.

The first objection is that the filter manufactured the signal. A Gaussian smoother applied to a slow, persistent, trending ratio does not return innocent residuals. Smoothing and summing persistent series is known, since the work of Slutsky and Yule and later Nelson and Kang, to create apparent cyclical and autocorrelated structure that lives in the filter rather than in the data, and the credit-to-GDP ratio is among the most persistent and strongly trending series in macroeconomics. As a window approaches a crisis it is typically climbing the steep flank of a credit boom, and a centered smoother lagging an accelerating curve produces residuals that stretch and autocorrelate for purely mechanical reasons. The test is to remove the filter and recompute the indicators on the year-over-year change in the ratio, a filter-free check that strips out most of the low-frequency persistence without imposing any low-frequency wave. Stripped of the filter, the autocorrelation difference collapses from roughly a tenth of a rank unit to a twentieth, a reduction large enough to make the remaining estimate negligible against the resampling uncertainty. The variance difference falls by half. The autocorrelation finding leaned on the smoother.

The second objection is that the smoother manufactured the signal in a way first differencing cannot fully exonerate, so the surrogate logic from the validation was applied to the real series. For each country a null series was generated by fitting a first-order autoregressive process around a linear interpolation of that country’s trend, with Gaussian innovations of matched standard deviation, preserving the country’s persistence and secular drift while randomizing the timing of any crisis-locked change in the indicator. Three thousand such surrogate panels were pushed through the entire pipeline to build the null distribution the textbook test assumes but does not check. This surrogate is deliberately simple and may understate the complexity of the true null; it should be read as a minimum filter-artifact test rather than a full data-generating model for credit dynamics, and confirmatory work should repeat it with autoregressive-integrated, local-linear-trend, block-bootstrap, and iterative-surrogate nulls. Against it the verdict splits. The autocorrelation difference sits at a surrogate probability near fifteen in a hundred, indistinguishable from what filtering persistent noise produces by chance. It is gone. The variance difference survives, at a surrogate probability of about three in a hundred, with a Monte Carlo uncertainty of a few thousandths from the three thousand panels.

The third objection governs all macro-financial inference and the initial significance ignored it entirely. The seventy-two windows are not seventy-two independent facts. Banking crises arrive in synchronized international waves, propagating through shared monetary regimes, correspondent banking, and common global shocks, so that the wave of 2008, which marks the pre-crisis windows of most of the panel almost simultaneously, is in no sense a set of independent confirmations, and a single interwar wave accounts for more than a third of all the onsets in the sample. Treating onsets separated by more than four years as distinct episodes collapses the seventy-two onsets into eight international waves across a century and a half, and the effective sample size is far closer to the number of waves than to the number of country windows. The consequences of ignoring this are well documented: serial and cross-sectional dependence can make conventional standard errors badly understate true uncertainty, producing far too many false positives. Resampling at the level of the wave, so that an entire global episode is drawn or omitted together, the autocorrelation difference produces an interval running from below zero to above it, robust to whether waves are linked at three, four, five, or seven years. There was no stable significance to begin with; the apparent precision was borrowed from counting dependent events as independent. A jackknife confirms the fragility from the other side. With dependence respected the central autocorrelation difference is essentially zero, and a result whose sign reverses when any one of Belgium, Italy, or Spain is dropped should be treated as country-composition sensitive rather than as a property of the system. Under a permutation test that re-estimates the full family of three bandwidths and two indicators and applies a Holm correction, neither indicator survives at conventional thresholds.

By the end of these tests the autocorrelation finding is gone several times over, removed by first differencing, failed against the surrogate null, dissolved under wave-level resampling, shown by the jackknife to be country-composition sensitive, and erased by multiple-testing correction. The variance signal, however, is still standing after the surrogate, wave-bootstrap, and jackknife tests on the full sample, and it deserves its own audit rather than a verdict.

The survivor, audited

That variance alone survives the surrogate null, the full-sample wave-block bootstrap, and the jackknife is genuinely more than autocorrelation managed, and it is tempting to call it real. The audit does not permit that word, and the closer one looks the more its durability narrows.

On the full sample the variance difference is robust where autocorrelation was fragile. Across wave-linking rules from three to seven years its resampled interval stays above zero, and across the leave-one-country jackknife its sign never changes, the difference ranging from about a quarter to about a half of a rank unit. So the descriptive tendency is more robust than the autocorrelation result, and because the detection test is correctly sized it is not a pure size artifact. But three findings keep it from being established.

The first is contamination. Recurrent crises within the same country can fill a twelve-year pre-crisis window with the dynamics of an earlier crisis and its aftermath, which would raise variance for reasons that have nothing to do with early warning. Nineteen of the seventy-two windows contain an earlier same-country onset in their lookback, almost all of them in the interwar cluster, with Spain in 1931 looking back over its own 1920 and 1924 crises and Belgium in 1934 over 1925 and 1931. Restricted to the fifty-three clean windows that contain no such earlier onset, the variance difference falls from about 0.29 to about 0.24, and its wave-block bootstrap interval, which had excluded zero on the full sample, now runs from below zero to above it. The variance result’s robustness to dependence was therefore partly carried by contaminated windows; on a clean, dependence-respecting sample it is no longer distinguishable from zero. The autocorrelation difference, by contrast, is unchanged on the clean sample, having already been dead.

The second is multiple testing. Under the permutation correction across all three bandwidths and both indicators, the variance difference returns adjusted probabilities that do not reach significance, with even its strongest single specification only marginal before correction.

The third is forecasting. Tested out of sample, with whole crisis waves withheld and a leakage-free variance feature computed from past first differences alone, the variance trend adds essentially nothing to a credit-gap benchmark, its incremental contribution to discrimination around minus one percentage point with a wave-bootstrap interval comfortably spanning zero. This redundancy is not because variance is merely the credit boom restated; a regression of the pre-crisis variance trend on the credit gap, the size of the credit boom over the window, and the level of credit explains only about five percent of it, so the variance signal is its own quantity, distinct from credit-boom amplitude. It is simply a quantity that, in this design, carries no measurable information beyond the benchmark. Fully audited, the variance signal is a raw descriptive tendency that does not survive the conjunction of clean windows, dependence, and specification-family correction, and that carries no incremental predictive content. It is the more durable of the two apparent precursors and still not an established one.

The mirror that broke twice

The horse race was meant to test the survivor. It tested the benchmark too, and the benchmark is where this paper learned its sharpest lesson, the hard way.

An earlier version of this analysis used a backward-looking rolling-mean proxy for the credit gap and reported that the field’s flagship indicator barely beat chance, with an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve close to one half. That looked like a striking finding, and it was wrong. The official credit-gap convention in international macroprudential practice computes the gap as a deviation from a one-sided Hodrick-Prescott trend with a smoothing parameter of four hundred thousand, but that value is calibrated for quarterly data. The Jordà-Schularick-Taylor panel is annual, so this paper applies the Ravn-Uhlig fourth-power frequency adjustment mechanically to the Basel quarterly credit-cycle parameter, producing an annual analogue of four hundred thousand divided by two hundred fifty-six, about fifteen hundred and sixty-three, which is rounded here to sixteen hundred. This is not the official Basel guide but a frequency-adjusted annual analogue for the present setting. Rebuilt with a one-sided, real-time gap at this parameter, and tested under the same wave-held-out validation, the credit gap recovers a modest skill. Its area under the curve is near 0.59, with a wave-bootstrap interval running from about 0.52 to 0.70 that excludes one half, and a precision-recall summary comfortably above the crisis base rate of roughly one in six. The gap is not uninformative in this implementation. It is a weak but positive signal.

The proof that the earlier result was an artifact is direct. When the quarterly smoothing parameter of four hundred thousand is applied without frequency adjustment to this annual data, oversmoothing the trend, the gap’s area under the curve falls to exactly one half, the very near-chance result the rolling-mean proxy had produced. The proxy had been behaving like a misspecified, oversmoothed filter, and the dramatic claim that the credit gap is uninformative was a consequence of that misspecification rather than a property of the indicator. Three cautions belong with this number. The benchmark used here is not the official guide: the JST measure is bank loans to the non-financial private sector relative to nominal GDP, whereas the Basel guide uses a broad measure of private-sector credit on quarterly data, so this is an annual, narrow-credit analogue and no verdict on the official quarterly guide. The benchmark is also deliberately narrow in a second sense, testing only whether the variance feature adds to a credit-gap model rather than to the broader family of indicators in which debt-service ratios and property-price gaps are known to improve warning performance. And the effective sample is only about eight crisis waves, so the interval around the skill estimate rests on few clusters and should be read as indicative. The honest conclusion is the smaller one: under genuinely out-of-sample, wave-held-out validation, a frequency-adjusted credit gap retains some predictive value, lower than the optimistic numbers that appear when crisis episodes are split across training and test sets. It is a weak signal whose interval reaches down to about 0.52 on only eight clusters, so even this modest skill is fragile and cannot be sharply separated from chance on this sample; the correction rescues the gap from the artifact of near-zero skill without establishing that it is reliably informative here.

This is the result that matters most, and it is not the result the earlier draft advertised. The same study produced an apparent precursor that was an artifact of filtering, and an apparent refutation of the standard benchmark that was an artifact of benchmark misspecification. The errors ran in both directions, and only a second round of testing caught the second one. A reader is entitled to ask what a third round would catch, and that question is the paper’s real subject.

Where the analogy holds and where it breaks

None of this means the physics of complex systems has nothing to say about human affairs. It means the saying is narrower than the borrowing assumed, and the boundary can be sketched, though not proven, from what the audit found.

Physical formalism is most defensible where the variables are slow, conserved-like throughputs that obey something close to bookkeeping, the quantities for which a society’s accounts must balance regardless of what anyone believes about them. It is least defensible, and the early-warning signature in particular looks fragile, where the variables are reflexive, where the agents composing the system observe its state, form expectations about its future, and act on those expectations in ways that move the very quantity being measured. Water approaching a threshold does not read the forecast. A credit market does.

This is a plausible interpretation of the fragility of the autocorrelation precursor, not a demonstration of it, and the low power of the detection pipeline at annual lengths means the data cannot firmly distinguish a genuinely absent signal from one too weak for this design to see. The fragility could arise from strategic anticipation, as the reflexivity reading suggests, but it could equally arise from annual sampling too coarse to resolve a slowing that plays out over months, from measurement error, from the heterogeneity of crises that pools gold-standard, interwar, and liberalized-finance episodes into one comparison, from the choice of credit-to-GDP as the state variable, from movements in the denominator, or from the possibility that banking crises are not local-stability-loss transitions in this observable. The defensible claim is that a physical analogy must, at some point, give way to institutional, strategic, and measurement-specific explanation, and that the simplest early-warning machinery, built for unanticipating systems, is a reasonable candidate for where that point lies. It does not predict the next crisis. It suggests that these instruments may be looking in the wrong observable, at the wrong frequency, or for the wrong transition mechanism.

What this paper claims and what it does not

It claims that in the Jordà-Schularick-Taylor annual panel, apparent critical-slowing precursors in credit-to-GDP are highly sensitive to detrending, to the dependence of internationally clustered crises, to contamination of pre-crisis windows by earlier crises, and to validation design. The autocorrelation precursor does not survive first differencing, persistence-matched surrogates, wave-level resampling, a country jackknife, or multiple-testing correction, and its disappearance is consistent with filter and dependence artifacts. The variance precursor is more robust on the full sample, surviving the surrogate, resampling, and jackknife tests, but it does not survive the removal of contaminated windows under dependence-aware resampling, does not clear multiple-testing correction, and contributes no measurable incremental discrimination beyond a credit-gap benchmark out of sample, while being distinct from credit-boom amplitude. It claims further that the credit gap itself, when frequency-adjusted for annual data and validated with whole crisis waves withheld, retains modest predictive value near an area under the curve of 0.59, and that an earlier near-chance result for the gap was an artifact of benchmark misspecification.

It does not claim that banking crises are unpredictable, nor that early-warning theory fails in the systems for which it was built, where it remains among the most valuable ideas in the field. It does not claim a new instrument, and it offers no verdict on the official quarterly credit-gap guide, which is calibrated on data this study does not use. Because the detection pipeline is underpowered at annual lengths, it does not claim that genuine critical slowing is absent from finance. It claims only that the apparent autocorrelation precursor in this series is not robust and is consistent with filter and dependence artifacts, and that the variance precursor does not establish itself under the full battery of controls; a true precursor, if one exists, lies below what this design can resolve. Its results derive from a single computational pipeline and a small number of crisis waves, and they should be read as an exploratory audit inviting replication, not as a confirmatory finding. What it offers is a protocol, the sequence of a power-characterized pipeline, a filter-free check, a persistence-matched surrogate null, dependence-aware resampling, a clean-window restriction, a country jackknife, multiple-testing correction, and genuinely out-of-sample comparison against a frequency-adjusted benchmark, together with a worked demonstration that an apparently coherent result can fail every one of these checks, and that the correction itself can fail in the opposite direction if its own specifications are not examined.

The result that opened this paper was attractive and fragile, and so, it turned out, was its refutation. Their collapse under stricter testing is the finding. In this annual panel the autocorrelation component of classical critical slowing is consistent with filtering and dependence artifacts, while the variance component is better described as a raw tendency that does not survive the full battery of controls than as evidence of weakening stability. The broader lesson is not that crises cannot be foreseen. It is that a macrofinancial early-warning claim, in either direction, must survive filter-free robustness, persistence-matched surrogate nulls, dependence-aware resampling, clean-window restriction, multiple-testing correction, adequate statistical power, and out-of-sample comparison against a correctly constructed benchmark before it is believed. A signal that cannot survive those tests is not an early warning. It is a pattern produced by the machinery used to find it.

Appendix: crisis onsets, robustness, and key parameters

The treated sample comprises seventy-two systemic banking-crisis onsets from the Jordà-Schularick-Taylor chronology that carry twelve prior years of credit data. Under a four-year wave-linking rule they form eight international waves, listed here as country and onset year. Wave one, 1885 to 1893: Denmark 1885, Italy 1887, Japan 1890, Portugal 1890, Germany 1891, Australia 1893, Italy 1893, United States 1893. Wave two, 1899 to 1901: Norway 1899, Finland 1900, Germany 1901, Japan 1901. Wave three, 1907 to 1913: Canada 1907, Italy 1907, Japan 1907, Sweden 1907, United States 1907, Denmark 1908, Switzerland 1910, Spain 1913. Wave four, 1920 to 1939: Japan 1920, Portugal 1920, Spain 1920, Denmark 1921, Finland 1921, Italy 1921, Netherlands 1921, Norway 1922, Sweden 1922, Portugal 1923, Spain 1924, Belgium 1925, Japan 1927, France 1930, Italy 1930, United States 1930, Belgium 1931, Finland 1931, Germany 1931, Norway 1931, Portugal 1931, Spain 1931, Sweden 1931, Switzerland 1931, Belgium 1934, Italy 1935, Belgium 1939. Wave five, 1974 to 1977: United Kingdom 1974, Spain 1977. Wave six, 1984 to 1991: United States 1984, Denmark 1987, Norway 1988, Australia 1989, Italy 1990, Finland 1991, Sweden 1991, Switzerland 1991, United Kingdom 1991. Wave seven, 1997: Japan 1997. Wave eight, 2007 to 2008: United Kingdom 2007, United States 2007, Belgium 2008, Denmark 2008, France 2008, Germany 2008, Ireland 2008, Italy 2008, Netherlands 2008, Portugal 2008, Spain 2008, Sweden 2008, Switzerland 2008. The interwar wave is a chain-linked dependence cluster used for conservative inference, not a claim that all crises from 1920 to 1939 form one homogeneous historical episode; it should be split into narrower subepisodes in any historical reading.

Robustness of the variance result. The clean-window rule excludes any treated window whose twelve-year lookback contains an earlier same-country banking-crisis onset anywhere in the Jordà-Schularick-Taylor chronology. Nineteen windows meet that condition; the count is eighteen under the narrower reading in which the contaminating onset must itself be one of the analyzed windows, the single difference being Denmark in 1885, whose lookback contains the 1877 crisis that is a genuine onset but not itself an analyzed window. Removing the nineteen leaves fifty-three clean windows; on these the variance difference falls from about 0.29 to about 0.24 and its wave-block bootstrap interval includes zero. Dropping the interwar wave entirely leaves forty-five windows, on which the variance difference is about 0.38 with a wave-block interval whose lower bound sits at zero. The autocorrelation difference is unchanged on the clean sample and slightly negative with the interwar wave removed. A denominator check points the same way: computed on real bank credit rather than on credit-to-GDP, the variance tendency persists, with a full-sample difference near 0.19 and a clean-window difference near 0.38, so it is not merely GDP-denominator volatility, but its magnitude shifts with the denominator and the sample. These restrictions together are why the variance result is reported as an unstable descriptive tendency rather than as a robust survivor.

The principal parameters are as follows. Event window: twelve years before each onset. Rolling sub-window for the indicators: five years. Detrending: a centered Gaussian filter at bandwidths of eight, sixteen, and thirty-two for the retrospective analysis, with first differencing used as the filter-free check and for the leakage-free forecasting feature. Trend statistic: Kendall rank correlation between each indicator and time. Surrogate null for the synthetic validation: amplitude-adjusted Fourier-transform surrogates, four hundred per trajectory. Surrogate null for the real data: a per-country first-order autoregressive process around an interpolated linear trend, three thousand panels. Monte Carlo validation: one hundred and twenty approaching and one hundred and twenty matched-null trajectories from the fold normal form, of a length comparable to the real windows. Wave-linking sensitivity: three, four, five, and seven years. Clean-window rule: exclude any treated window whose lookback contains another same-country onset. Credit-gap benchmark: a one-sided, real-time Hodrick-Prescott filter at the frequency-adjusted annual smoothing parameter near sixteen hundred, with the quarterly value of four hundred thousand reported as a misspecified comparison; the forecasting target is a crisis onset within one to five years, validated leaving out one crisis wave at a time. Full per-rule wave assignments, the matched-control draws, and the simulation parameters are reproduced in the released analysis code. A formal submission would render the onset list, the robustness grid, and the forecasting metrics, including precision-recall area, Brier score, and calibration, as numbered tables; they are summarized here in prose to keep the body free of tabular display.

Sources

The analysis draws on the following primary and supporting sources. Òscar Jordà, Moritz Schularick and Alan M. Taylor, Macrofinancial History and the New Business Cycle Facts, NBER Macroeconomics Annual 31 (2017) 213 to 263, together with the underlying Jordà-Schularick-Taylor Macrohistory Database, Release 6, publicly available at macrohistory.net and consulted in May 2026; Òscar Jordà, Moritz Schularick and Alan M. Taylor, Financial Crises, Credit Booms, and External Imbalances: 140 Years of Lessons, IMF Economic Review 59 (2011) 340 to 378; Marten Scheffer, Jordi Bascompte, William A. Brock, Victor Brovkin, Stephen R. Carpenter, Vasilis Dakos, Hermann Held, Egbert H. van Nes, Max Rietkerk and George Sugihara, Early-warning signals for critical transitions, Nature 461 (2009) 53 to 59; Vasilis Dakos, Stephen R. Carpenter, William A. Brock, Aaron M. Ellison, Vishwesha Guttal, Anthony R. Ives, Sonia Kéfi, Valerie Livina, David A. Seekell, Egbert H. van Nes and Marten Scheffer, Methods for Detecting Early Warnings of Critical Transitions in Time Series Illustrated Using Simulated Ecological Data, PLOS ONE 7 (2012) e41010; Vishwesha Guttal, Srinivas Raghavendra, Nikunj Goel and Quentin Hoarau, Lack of Critical Slowing Down Suggests that Financial Meltdowns Are Not Critical Transitions, yet Rising Variability Could Signal Systemic Risk, PLOS ONE 11 (2016) e0144198; Cees Diks, Cars Hommes and Juanxi Wang, Critical slowing down as an early warning signal for financial crises?, Empirical Economics 57 (2019) 1201 to 1228; Peter Ashwin, Sebastian Wieczorek, Renato Vitolo and Peter Cox, Tipping points in open systems: bifurcation, noise-induced and rate-dependent examples in the climate system, Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A 370 (2012) 1166 to 1184; James Theiler, Stephen Eubank, André Longtin, Bryan Galdrikian and J. Doyne Farmer, Testing for nonlinearity in time series: the method of surrogate data, Physica D 58 (1992) 77 to 94; Thomas Schreiber and Andreas Schmitz, Improved Surrogate Data for Nonlinearity Tests, Physical Review Letters 77 (1996) 635 to 638; Morten O. Ravn and Harald Uhlig, On Adjusting the Hodrick-Prescott Filter for the Frequency of Observations, Review of Economics and Statistics 84 (2002) 371 to 376; Mathias Drehmann and Mikael Juselius, Evaluating early warning indicators of banking crises: satisfying policy requirements, International Journal of Forecasting 30 (2014) 759 to 780; Iñaki Aldasoro, Claudio Borio and Mathias Drehmann, Early warning indicators of banking crises: expanding the family, BIS Quarterly Review, March 2018; Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, Guidance for National Authorities Operating the Countercyclical Capital Buffer, Bank for International Settlements (2010); Rochelle M. Edge and Ralf R. Meisenzahl, The Unreliability of Credit-to-GDP Ratio Gaps in Real Time: Implications for Countercyclical Capital Buffers, Finance and Economics Discussion Series 2011-37, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (2011); Marianne Bertrand, Esther Duflo and Sendhil Mullainathan, How Much Should We Trust Differences-in-Differences Estimates?, Quarterly Journal of Economics 119 (2004) 249 to 275; James G. MacKinnon, Morten Ø. Nielsen and Matthew D. Webb, Cluster-robust inference: A guide to empirical practice, Journal of Econometrics 232 (2023) 272 to 299; Eugen Slutsky, The Summation of Random Causes as the Source of Cyclic Processes, Econometrica 5 (1937) 105 to 146; G. Udny Yule, On a Method of Investigating Periodicities in Disturbed Series, with Special Reference to Wolfer’s Sunspot Numbers, Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A 226 (1927) 267 to 298; Charles R. Nelson and Heejoon Kang, Spurious Periodicity in Inappropriately Detrended Time Series, Econometrica 49 (1981) 741 to 751; Robert E. Lucas Jr., Econometric Policy Evaluation: A Critique, Carnegie-Rochester Conference Series on Public Policy 1 (1976) 19 to 46.

Disclosures

Nature of the work. This is an exploratory methodological audit, not a confirmatory result and not a preregistered study. Its findings derive from a single computational pipeline executed in one analytical session, and they have not been independently replicated or peer-reviewed. A confirmatory version should preregister the crisis definitions, windows, filters, surrogate nulls, wave definitions, clean-window rule, benchmark models, and out-of-sample validation scheme before re-execution.

Specification, power, and inference caveats. Early-warning indicators here use a centered Gaussian filter for retrospective mechanism analysis; all forecasting features use only information available before each date. The credit-gap benchmark uses a one-sided Hodrick-Prescott filter at the Ravn-Uhlig frequency-adjusted annual analogue of the quarterly Basel parameter, near sixteen hundred, and the central comparison should be confirmed under alternative annual smoothing parameters bracketing that value. The Monte Carlo validation indicates that at annual series lengths the detection pipeline is correctly sized under the synthetic null but underpowered, so null results are weak evidence of true absence, significant estimates from an underpowered design are likely inflated, and the power reported here is specific to the simulated configuration. Because the effective sample comprises roughly eight international crisis waves, all wave-level confidence intervals rest on a small number of clusters and should be read as indicative; cluster-robust inference with few and uneven clusters is known to be unreliable, and the intervals reported here are not a substitute for replication on independent data. The persistence-matched surrogate is a deliberately simple minimum filter-artifact null and should be supplemented with richer nulls, including the iterative amplitude-adjusted Fourier transform, in confirmatory work. The multiple-testing correction covers the six combinations of three bandwidths and two indicators, but the true family of analyst choices is larger, since the window length, the rolling sub-window length, the wave-linking rule, and the choice of trend statistic are also forks; accounting for them would only weaken the apparent signals further, so the negative conclusion is conservative.

Data and code. The Jordà-Schularick-Taylor Macrohistory Database is publicly available at macrohistory.net; the release and access date are stated above, and the maintainers note that the statistics are subject to revision. The credit measure is bank loans to the non-financial private sector relative to nominal GDP, which is narrower than the broad-credit aggregate underlying the official BIS credit-gap work. The analysis code is available from the author.

Reference accuracy. Bibliographic details above were compiled from public records; the principal sources have been checked against publisher records, and the remainder should be confirmed against the originals before formal submission.

Use of artificial intelligence. The research questions, the research design, the structure of the falsification tests, the choice of controls and benchmarks, the interpretation of the results, and final responsibility for every claim in the paper are the author’s. An artificial intelligence system was used as a tool under the author’s specific direction, principally to write the analysis code and implement the statistical tests.

Funding and competing interests. The author reports no specific funding for this work and no competing financial interests.