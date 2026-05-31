Shanaka Anslem Perera

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David R. Kotok
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Fantastic work. For investors it suggests that the Gaussian framework is flawed and “mean reversion” is a trap. Instead the notion of bimodality with the right side positive tail larger than the negative left side is the appropriate distribution for investors to use. Note how dangerous mean reversion becomes in such an environment. Stellar analysis in this research paper. Kudos.

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