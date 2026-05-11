Shanaka Anslem Perera

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Adrian J. Parry's avatar
Adrian J. Parry
1d

Your article is certainly ambitious and intellectually fashionable, but I think it often overstates both the coherence and inevitability of the trends it describes. It bundles together AI, drones, semiconductors, stablecoins, digital identity and geopolitics as though they are all part of one unified historical transformation, when in reality these are highly distinct phenomena evolving at different speeds and for different reasons.

Your central idea — that trust and verification are becoming more important in a world of cheap production — is valid enough, but the author writes as though this is an entirely new civilisational development when verification has always been at the heart of organised society: banking systems, passports, legal contracts, military chains of command, scientific review and institutional authority have always depended on verification and trust.

I feel you also lean too heavily into technological determinism, implying that technological systems themselves largely drive political outcomes. History is usually much messier than that. Political culture, demographics, leadership, economic stability and human unpredictability still matter enormously and can overturn even the most elegant technological theories.

Finally, do you not think that stylistically your article sometimes feels inflated with grand historical rhetoric and sweeping predictions that create an impression of certainty beyond what the evidence really supports. It is strongest as an interesting interpretive framework rather than as a reliable predictive model. In the end, I found it stimulating and thought-provoking, but ultimately somewhat overconstructed and overconfident in its conclusions.

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1 reply by Shanaka Anslem Perera
Charlie Prime's avatar
Charlie Prime
1d

Liveness, provenance, and multi-factor confirmation are scarce.

Not scarce. Not expensive.

Just not popular.

I can show you free, publicly available software which can provide you 100% reliable identity verification, product provenance, and the ability to instantly transfer millions of dollars completely outside any government’s control, seizure, or surveillance.

Proles won’t use these tools because they are too lazy, and are terrified of not being managed and milked like cattle by Big Daddies.

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