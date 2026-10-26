By Shanaka Anslem Perera | 26th October 2026

On 21st October 2026 NEXTDC said a delay to new grid supply had pushed back contracted revenue at M3, its data centre campus in Melbourne. In the same announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange its chief executive, Craig Scroggie, said two things in consecutive sentences. “With M3 revenue deferred, we have paused projects not backed by customer contracts and put that capital behind the capacity our customers have already contracted.” Then, “We have approximately A$8.7 billion of liquidity at 30th September 2026 and we are in compliance with our covenants.”

On the release’s own account, both sentences hold. NEXTDC had put all new development projects and land acquisitions on hold for the foreseeable future, to prioritise, it said, near term contracted customer capacity. Its release splits the A$8.7 billion into three parts.

A$1,275 million was cash. A$700 million was a hybrid tranche, an instalment of deeply subordinated securities. NEXTDC’s May announcement describes them as ranking behind all of the group’s existing and future debt and ahead only of its ordinary shares and other equity securities, with no right to convert into shares. The tranche is committed subject to customary conditions and available to be drawn until 15 April 2027. The remaining A$6,700 million was senior debt agreed but not yet borrowed. NEXTDC’s ability to draw all of it while continuing to comply with its covenants, its lenders’ financial tests, “will depend on the timing of drawdowns and on the expected billing profiles of its new customer contracts at that time”. NEXTDC reported that it complied with its covenants at the 30 June test and expects to comply at the next one, on 31 December. Its earliest scheduled debt maturity is December 2029, and holders of its convertible notes, bonds that can turn into shares, can require repayment in September 2029.

The three parts as NEXTDC’s release of 21 October 2026 describes them. Liquidity, measured at 30 September, is unaudited and is not defined by international accounting standards (non-IFRS).

Billing profiles set out when contracted customers are expected to start being billed, and for how much, and the release reported that the delivery and billing of contracted capacity at M3 had been deferred. Jemena, the electricity distributor that supplies power to M3, has suspended parts of its 66,000-volt line upgrade works. The next increase in grid supply to the campus depends on those works, and Jemena has formally notified NEXTDC that it does not expect to recommence them before February 2027. Jemena has attributed the suspension to safety concerns and lack of access to work sites arising from community and stakeholder opposition, and to the local council, as road authority, not giving its consent while consultation continues. On Jemena’s current indicative estimate, NEXTDC now expects that increase during its 2028 financial year, with billing of the contracted capacity that depends on it to follow “shortly thereafter”. The August guidance, NEXTDC’s forecast for its 2027 financial year, had included about A$140 million each of net revenue and underlying EBITDA, a measure of operating earnings, from the affected contracts. NEXTDC has taken them out of its 2027 guidance until it can reliably estimate their contribution, and says its actual results will include it. Its board will also evaluate capital recycling, including the potential sale of selected development sites not required in the near term. The release describes no action by any lender.

Among builders of AI data centres, those that can most easily afford to wait are the ones with enough money they can use on the day it is needed, whatever dates their contracts name. A builder whose programme rests on money it can use only on certain dates may pay for a wait in other ways, and in this record those ways have been slower growth, fees and changed loan terms. That is my reading of a small set of public documents, not a measured rule.

The first effect of a late building is the one in NEXTDC’s guidance. Revenue arrives later. The second sits in the financing, and it can arrive first, because these financings test a delay on named days, before the deferred revenue is billed or collected. NEXTDC’s interest cover covenant tests how many times earnings cover the interest bill. NEXTDC passed it at 30 June, expects to pass it on 31 December, and can count in it the annualised earnings of new customer contracts expected to start billing within 24 months of each calculation date. Its 2025 results presentation said that treatment “enhances covenant flexibility and debt capacity”. A delay can push expected billing towards the end of those 24 months, or past it. IREN’s financing for its Microsoft contract gives it a recovery window, time to sell or redeploy the equipment, if Microsoft terminates one block, or tranche, of capacity. The rating agency Morningstar DBRS calls such a cancellation “an extremely low-risk event”. The window stays open only while specified reserves and cash are kept in place from the fifth business day after the termination. Applied Digital’s notes allow a longer search for a replacement tenant only if a reserve account, cash set aside for debt payments, is back in full six months after the loss of a lease, among other conditions. The cited record shows no such loss. Each turns a delay measured in months into a requirement on a named day.

The third effect is the price of the money that meets those requirements, and some of it is priced in the builder’s own shares. Google has guaranteed some lease obligations of a TeraWulf tenant from commencement, the start date set in the lease. TeraWulf issued Google a warrant, a right to acquire TeraWulf shares at a set price, for that guaranty, and in October 2025 Google pledged the warrant to the lenders on TeraWulf’s 2030 secured notes until commencement or repayment. Several of the US-filed loan facilities cited here, CoreWeave’s among them, let a failed test be cured with new equity, money put in by the owners. My inference is that support of that kind tends to be worth least when it is needed most, if meeting the need means issuing shares, because the news that creates the need can also lower the share price. The credit term for that is wrong-way risk, and nothing in the documents cited here shows it happening.

My judgment is that the contracts in this record contain specified ways to absorb delay, that these explain what has happened so far better than any expectation of trouble does, and that the waiting has still had costs. NEXTDC, which passed its last covenant test and expects to pass the next, has cut its capital programme, and its chief executive tied the pause on projects not backed by customer contracts to the deferral of M3 revenue. On my reading the cost it has disclosed so far falls mainly on growth. It has also flagged possible service level credits to the customer and an effect on the estimated value of its properties that it has not yet quantified, and its release describes no action by any lender. Fermi paid $25 million of fees for an amendment package that removed a dated leasing test, a deadline for signing a lease or long-term purchase agreement of a set size. CoreWeave’s lenders rewrote a test, and CoreWeave said the change aligned the facility with the timing of its deliveries. In none of the three do the documents show a lender withdrawing credit. They cover only the part of the industry that files in public, and an amendment is easier to see than a draw that went smoothly or a waiver nobody announced. They show how waiting has been paid for in these cases, not how often.

The documents assign a delay’s effects contract by contract, not in a fixed order. In the documents cited here the first disclosed costs fell on growth plans, fees and loan terms. A senior lender’s covenant protects that lender and can also limit how fast a builder grows. Before commencement, the main payment support from the largest names in these deals is not yet in force. Until then a construction lender relies on what the obligor, the party that owes the debt, can actually pay, and on other support. That support includes the customer’s advance, reserves, collateral such as Google’s pledged warrant, and a parent company’s completion guarantee, its promise to see the build finished. These are inferences from the documents, not statements by any company.

In bank lending, Amir Sufi’s 2009 study of corporate credit lines found them “a viable liquidity substitute only for firms that maintain high cash flow”, and named banks’ cash flow covenants as an important channel for that result. On my reading, the AI data centre documents add two things, test dates tied closely to construction and delivery dates, and a covenant that counts earnings not yet billed.

In September, The Lesser of Cost and Debt traced how a shortfall in customer payments reaches a parent’s cash, and The Ordinary Endings set out why a bondholder can wait when a tenant leaves. A delay reaches the same parent cash by a different route, and the route depends on whether the builder’s extra time comes from its contracts, from cash or from its lenders.

Time from contracts, from cash and from lenders

A grace period written into a contract ends on a date. Some causes of delay do not count against it, and the delay it allows can still carry a price, such as a delay credit. IREN’s statement of work with Microsoft, the contract that sets out what IREN delivers and when, divides the work into tranches, delivered and accepted one at a time. IREN owes Microsoft a credit, a reduction in what Microsoft pays, for each day a tranche runs late unless the delay is excluded. Nscale’s statement of work with Microsoft sets its delay credit at “100% of the equivalent of a daily bill” for each day of delay.

A recovery window that depends on cash can end sooner, on the first day the required cash is missing, whatever caused the delay. If Microsoft terminates an IREN tranche, the borrowing subsidiary has 60 days to sell, reallocate or redeploy the equipment, kept open only while the required reserves and cash are in place from the fifth business day. Reaching 120 days takes further conditions. IREN says it believes its resources will be sufficient.

In this record, extra time that lenders had to agree to came with fees or changed terms. Fermi’s $25 million fee package, and the certificates, reporting and consent rights CoreWeave accepted in its amendment, are the two public examples I have found.

The highest-rated backers in the deals cited here give payment support only from commencement or later. Customer money can arrive earlier, as Microsoft’s upfront payments to IREN do, and Google pledged its TeraWulf warrant to lenders until commencement or repayment. AMD’s support for a Fermi tenant begins, Fermi says, only after construction is complete and rent commences on the final delivery phase. On my reading, until rent starts the builder and its parent carry more of the delay, and the documents already name the days on which they will be tested.

From 28th October to 15th April

Filings, company releases and public notices set a run of dates between 26 October 2026 and 15th April 2027, the last day on which NEXTDC’s release says its hybrid tranche may be drawn. Some are contract dates, some company targets and some public processes.

The earliest is 28th October. On that day one of CoreWeave’s delayed-draw loans, a loan drawn in instalments as equipment is bought, starts limiting how often equity cures can be used. From then on cures are allowed in no more than three consecutive months in any four. On 31 October falls the closing deadline for Fermi’s lease with TensorWave, whose effectiveness Fermi said in September was subject to conditions including financing raised for the project itself. NEXTDC has begun a detailed review of its capital expenditure programme, and its board has committed to announcing the outcome by 20 November. Then several dates fall on the last day of the year. NEXTDC’s next covenant test is one, and NEXTDC expects to comply. The latest possible end of the draw period on a separate CoreWeave loan is another, and Fermi faces two dated conditions on the same day.

Each marker is a date stated in a filing, notice, order or company release, except CoreWeave’s 31 March 2027, which depends on when that loan’s commitments actually end, and the Jemena marker, which stands for the month NEXTDC names. Bars are stated ranges drawn from quarters where the source gives no day. IREN’s and Applied Digital’s recovery periods start only after a triggering event and are not shown. A date is a point at which something can be observed, not a prediction of what will happen.

The documents cited here also show delay being absorbed. IREN’s first Microsoft tranche was delivered and accepted in August after earlier delivery delays caused by component shortages. Applied Digital reports that the second 75 megawatt (MW) phase of a building at its Polaris Forge 1 campus reached Ready for Service on 1 October. No document cited here shows any company named missing a payment, and each company’s own statements about its compliance and liquidity stand.

NEXTDC reports compliance with its covenants, expects to comply at 31st December, has given its own operating reason for the pause and has no scheduled debt maturity before December 2029. My reading of it is an outside one and nothing more. It is not a claim that NEXTDC lacks the money for the capacity its customers have contracted, nor that the covenant drove the pause. NEXTDC presents billing profiles as a risk to its ability to draw, not as a reason for the pause, and I do not know whether the covenant weighed in the decision. The first dated check on my reading is NEXTDC’s capital review, due by 20th November. If the review restores new development before Jemena’s works restart, the pause will have been shorter than “for the foreseeable future” suggested, and my reading that it is costing NEXTDC growth would be weaker. Either way, the review would not measure the value of what was deferred.

The paid section puts numbers and dates on each of the three effects. It sets out the cuts to NEXTDC’s guidance and capital spending. A worked example in invented months shows why, under a covenant that counts earnings expected within 24 months, a later billing date can sit closer to being counted, without estimating what NEXTDC can draw. IREN’s recovery period would open only on a cancellation Morningstar DBRS calls “an extremely low-risk event”. That period is traced to the business day from which its reserves and cash would have to be in place, and to the clause the public copy redacts. Most of the $447 million reserve behind TeraWulf’s 2030 secured notes is a floor that must stay on deposit, and the whole account can pay only debt service, the payments due on those notes. Google’s pledged warrant, valued at $515.5 million when it was issued, has an exercise price of one cent a share. A calendar to 15 April 2027 sets out what each date can show and, where the documents allow, which parties each document binds and what would count against my reading. After it come the checks each kind of holder can make, from shareholder to pension fund, and five questions that apply to any builder.

This is general information and commentary only. It is not financial product advice, general or personal, it does not take into account any reader’s objectives, financial situation or needs, and it recommends no course of action about any security. Statements about companies come from public documents, mostly their own, as at their dates. The author’s readings are identified as his and may be wrong, and a date described here is a point at which information may become available, not a forecast. Nothing here excludes any right that cannot lawfully be excluded, including under the Australian Consumer Law, and subject to that the author accepts no liability for loss arising from use of this article.

Three causes of delay at M3

NEXTDC’s release separates three causes of delay, and says its revision primarily reflects one of them.

The first is Jemena’s suspension, and it is the main reason for the change to 2027 revenue and earnings guidance. The second is the Victorian government’s planning decision on M3’s sixth and seventh stages, which NEXTDC now expects only in 2027, after the pre-election caretaker period that begins on 3 November and the state election on 28 November. That decision affects the final stages of capacity. The third is a set of upstream projects to install new transformers at the Brooklyn Terminal Station, the first of which NEXTDC now expects to finish later than previously expected. NEXTDC says they do not separately affect revised 2027 guidance, but they affect the timing of capacity expected to start billing after FY28. Construction of the M3 data halls, the release adds, is continuing within the existing buildings.

NEXTDC’s FY26 results announcement records that the M3 lease commenced during FY26. The deferred capacity remains under contract, subject to the customer’s rights, and NEXTDC says it has a good relationship with the affected customer. The contracts provide for service level credits, reductions in what the customer pays, where capacity is delivered late or not fully powered and, in some circumstances, give the customer rights to terminate. NEXTDC is considering whether relief is available to it under force majeure, contractual provisions that can excuse delay caused by specified events, and other provisions.

NEXTDC now expects 2027 net revenue of A$475 million to A$500 million, down from A$615 million to A$640 million, and underlying EBITDA of A$245 million to A$265 million, down from A$385 million to A$410 million. The new ranges leave out the affected M3 contracts entirely. The exclusion covers capacity already billing, because, NEXTDC says, existing grid supply at M3 cannot be relied on to support the full contracted power ramp, the agreed schedule for raising the customer’s power, in data halls already delivered. Actual results will include their contribution, and service level credits payable on those contracts could take underlying EBITDA below the revised range. The August outlook had pointed to growth of roughly 55 to 65 per cent on the A$248.8 million of underlying EBITDA NEXTDC reported for its 2026 financial year in its FY26 annual report. The two are not like for like, because the 2026 results include lease income from M3 and the revised range leaves the affected contracts out. NEXTDC also says changes in the expected timing and cost of completing M3 are likely to affect the fair value, an estimate of market value, of its investment properties. It has not yet quantified the effect, and will reflect it in its results for the half year to 31 December.

Previous and revised ranges as stated in NEXTDC’s release of 21 October 2026, A$ million. The revised earnings ranges exclude the affected M3 contracts, including capacity already billing, so they are not comparable with FY26 results. Capital expenditure is shown before capitalised interest, the basis of NEXTDC’s like for like comparison of the two ranges.

Capital expenditure guidance fell to A$4,500 million to A$5,000 million, from A$5,250 million to A$5,750 million. The new range includes about A$230 million of capitalised interest, interest added to the cost of the buildings rather than charged against earnings, which the old one did not. Before capitalised interest the new range is about A$4,270 million to A$4,770 million, which NEXTDC calls a like for like reduction of about A$980 million. The revised range also includes about A$500 million of reimbursable customer fitout, work done for the customer that NEXTDC pays for before the customer pays it back. What remains, NEXTDC says, is a programme focused solely on contracted capacity expected in the next 12 to 18 months and on works largely advanced to near completion. The release adds that NEXTDC will refocus its capital expenditure on near term contracted customer capacity, “eliminating all material discretionary capital expenditure”.

On 26 October NEXTDC announced board renewal and the items for its annual meeting on 20 November. The incumbent non-executive directors agreed to an immediate 10 per cent cut in their fees, and Scroggie agreed to forgo his FY27 short and long-term incentive opportunities. The chair, Douglas Flynn, will step down once a successor has been appointed, and the board renewal search already under way was widened to add another independent director.

Earnings the covenant counts before they bill

NEXTDC, with A$8,675 million of liquidity and in compliance with its covenants, says it paused uncontracted projects to put its capital behind capacity its customers have already contracted. That reason stands on operating grounds alone, because a delay to someone else’s grid works is cause enough to hesitate before building uncontracted capacity. On my reading the covenant adds a second consideration, one NEXTDC has flagged as a risk rather than given as a reason, and I do not know whether it weighed in the decision.

NEXTDC’s senior debt carries two maintenance tests, checked on fixed dates whether or not it borrows more. They sit in a common terms deed poll dated 3 November 2024, as amended, the shared rulebook for its senior lenders. Gearing, which NEXTDC’s release describes as “net senior debt divided by total assets at book value, attributable to the Australian group”, must stay at or below 60 per cent. Interest cover, EBITDA as the deed defines it for the 12 months to each calculation date divided by net interest expense, must stay at or above 1.5 times. Net interest expense includes capitalised interest and recurring commitment and line fees, less interest received, and leaves out interest on some subordinated debt. The interest cover test also allows NEXTDC to include the annualised EBITDA of new customer contracts expected to start billing within 24 months of each calculation date. NEXTDC’s August 2025 results presentation told investors that contracted revenue not yet billing was included in covenant EBITDA and that the treatment enhanced covenant flexibility and debt capacity. It also said that FY25 adjusted EBITDA was more than twice reported underlying EBITDA. The presentation does not break the adjustment into its parts, so it cannot show how much came from contracts not yet billing. NEXTDC complied with both tests at 30 June and expects to comply at 31 December.

A power delay can reach covenant EBITDA in two ways. It can reduce earnings over the past 12 months from capacity already billing, because NEXTDC says existing supply cannot be relied on to carry the full contracted power ramp and service level credits may be payable. The guidance does not measure that effect, because it leaves those contracts out altogether. And the delay can push expected billing towards the end of the 24-month window. If the calculation date is the 31 December test date, the window runs to 31 December 2028. NEXTDC expects the first grid increase during FY28, which ends on 30 June 2028, with billing to follow “shortly thereafter”. Whether that billing falls inside the window depends on three things the release does not say. They are when in FY28 the increase comes, how soon “shortly thereafter” turns out to be and whether the affected contracts count as new customer contracts under the deed. On NEXTDC’s expectation, capacity due to start billing after FY28 would not start billing before July 2028.

The covenant as NEXTDC’s release describes it, simplified and assuming the calculation date is the test date. I have not found the deed in public filings. The release dates the grid increase, not the billing, so no billing date is drawn, and it does not say whether the affected contracts count as new customer contracts. NEXTDC reported compliance at 30 June 2026 and expects to comply at 31 December 2026.

The window also moves. If calculation dates fall six months apart, each window ends six months later than the last. Suppose a billing estimate that lies beyond the first window’s end slips by two months between two calculation dates. Measured against the later window’s end, it now sits four months closer to being counted than before. If it slips by nine months instead, it sits three months further away. These are invented movements, not M3 forecasts. In the chart below, an estimate two months beyond the first window’s end slips two months and ends up two months inside the next one. In that case the customer pays no sooner, and billing is later than first expected, yet the estimate has gained ground against the boundary that decides what the covenant can count. Whether that changes what can be drawn depends on the rest of the calculation. The release dates no billing, so I cannot place any M3 billing inside or outside the window, and NEXTDC, which complies with its covenants, expects to comply at the 31 December test.

An invented example, not an M3 forecast and not NEXTDC’s calculation. Between calculation dates six months apart, an estimate that slips by s months gains 6 minus s months against the end of the window.

I cannot work out from outside how far a billing date moves NEXTDC’s own borrowing room. I have not found the deed in public filings, the amount added for contracts not yet billing is not disclosed and the contracts’ eligibility is unknown. The arithmetic of a test of this form is public, and it shows only how earnings and borrowing room relate. Under a binding 1.5 times interest cover test, one met with no room to spare, each extra dollar of eligible annual earnings allows at most two thirds of a dollar of extra net interest expense. Because the test limits interest rather than debt, the debt that interest can carry is a multiple of it, and the multiple rises as the interest rate falls. No rate is applied here, because the inputs that would make the figure NEXTDC’s are not public. Netting, fees and varying rates change the relationship, and where another limit binds first this arithmetic does not decide the answer. The guidance and capital expenditure figures above, including the earnings the August guidance attributed to the affected contracts, are not the deed’s covenant earnings or net interest expense and cannot be put into it. Guidance EBITDA leaves out the affected M3 contracts, and covenant EBITDA can count contracts not yet billing. The capitalised interest in the capital expenditure range is a forecast for a financial year, not interest for the 12 months to a calculation date. A ratio built from these figures is not the covenant ratio. None of this is an estimate of what NEXTDC can draw, and NEXTDC reports compliance with its covenants and expects to comply on 31 December. NEXTDC itself says its ability to draw senior debt may be adversely affected by a material change to expected billing profiles, and that “Delays to grid supply at M3 Melbourne could be such a change”.

Gearing has a denominator too. The release says changes in M3’s expected timing and cost are likely to affect the fair value of NEXTDC’s investment properties. If the book value of assets attributable to the Australian group falls while net senior debt is unchanged, the gearing ratio rises. NEXTDC has not quantified the effect and the ratio’s other inputs are not public, so the size of any change cannot be read from outside, and NEXTDC expects to comply at 31 December. It is a second route by which the same delay can reach a covenant, alongside the earnings window.

My reading, alongside the operating reason NEXTDC gives, is that the pause also means spending less while the billing dates that bear on its borrowing capacity are uncertain. NEXTDC does not give that as a reason, and it complies with its covenants and has other money to call on. The A$700 million hybrid tranche may be drawn until 15 April 2027, subject to customary conditions. NEXTDC’s release says the subordinated, hybrid and convertible instruments carry no maintenance financial covenants. The subordinated notes, which rank behind the senior debt, and the hybrid securities do include an incurrence gearing test of not more than 85 per cent. It applies when NEXTDC issues new debt or hybrids, sells material assets or makes distributions to shareholders. I have not seen the draw conditions of the senior facilities. NEXTDC ties its ability to draw all of them to the timing of drawdowns, so I do not assume it could draw early and hold the cash.