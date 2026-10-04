On Thursday 1st October, China began a week-long national holiday. Its major refiners had no permission to export fuel anywhere beyond Hong Kong and Macau in October, four people briefed on the matter told Reuters. Three of them said PetroChina had cancelled a handful of gasoline and jet fuel cargoes the day before. Washington, it emerged, had warned France and Germany to release their emergency diesel stocks to help ease global fuel prices or risk an American export ban, three people close to the discussions told Reuters. The same day the European Commission held a call with Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Ireland about whether to open their reserves. Two EU diplomats told Reuters that the bloc’s energy taskforce, which typically includes all 27 member countries, would discuss possible diesel stock releases on the morning of Friday 2nd October.

Russia had already extended its ban on producers’ diesel exports to 31 October, its government’s press service said. Israel and America began striking Iran on 28 February. In August the Persian Gulf’s net exports of diesel and gasoil were just over a quarter of their pre-war level, by the International Energy Agency’s count. Gasoil is the trade’s broader term for diesel-type fuel. Together, the Gulf’s and Russia’s net exports of these fuels were 1.6 million barrels a day lower in August than in February. The agency tied Russia’s part of the loss to intensified Ukrainian attacks that disrupted its refining and its product exports. War, Russia’s ban and China’s pause are narrowing the world’s supply by different routes. Two of the three are decisions to keep diesel at home. Europe had to decide whether its emergency barrels exist for a moment like this.

On Friday Europe’s largest economies answered. With the rest of the Group of Seven, their leaders agreed a coordinated release of 100 million barrels through the International Energy Agency, to begin at once, run over four months and include “a frontloaded substantial diesel release within the first 20 days”. The statement tied the release to the emergency barrels pledged through the agency in March. It did not say how many of the barrels would be new, or how many would be diesel. The leaders also agreed to coordinate refinery maintenance and temporarily raise utilization where feasible. The plan seeks more production as well as the release of stored fuel. President Donald Trump then told reporters at the White House, “we’re not going to be doing the export ban.”

America’s answer has been to keep exporting. From March through September its exports of diesel and heating oil were higher on average than in the same months of any earlier year. The weekly export records of the Energy Information Administration, or EIA, begin in 2010. National stocks fell to the lowest level for late September in records that begin in 1982. The world has been drawing on American diesel since the war began. The shortfall at home is deepest in the Northeast, which refines only part of the fuel it burns, and deepest of all in New England, which has no operable refinery.

In the week to 25 September, New England and the Central Atlantic states, from New York to Maryland, held 11.849 million barrels of diesel and heating oil. The government counts the two fuels together. That was the lowest for the time of year in a regional series that begins in 1990. Only two weekly readings in the whole series, both in May 2022, were lower. The war found the region already thin. In the week to 27 February, the last before the fighting began, its stocks were the lowest for that week in the series, 31 percent below their average for the same week in the previous five years. They are now 41 percent below. The nation entered the war with stocks close to normal and now sits 13 percent below its own five-year average. The count covers refineries, pipelines and bulk terminals but not the fuel already in household tanks or in the smaller storage many dealers keep. A record low compares this year with past years. It is not a safety threshold.

The national diesel price fell in late September. The Northeast’s barely moved. The government’s weekly price survey put the national average at $6.382 a gallon on 28 September, 14.7 cents lower than a week earlier, while in New England the price fell 0.7 cents and in the Central Atlantic 1.5. Maine’s own survey put heating oil at $6.02 a gallon on 21 September, a record above the 2022 peak before allowing for inflation, and $5.96 a week later.

Those prices land in a great many homes. About 4.8 million American households heated mainly with oil in the winter of 2023 to 2024, and about 82 percent of them lived in the Census Bureau’s Northeast. Half of Maine’s households heat with fuel oil, the state’s two senators wrote on 22 September. Their letter asked the President to release fuel from the federal heating oil reserve.

My judgment is that Washington is right to press Europe to deliver the barrels it pledged in March, that its threat of an export ban is worth more held than carried out, and that neither is a plan for the Northeast’s winter. On Friday Europe promised the barrels, and Washington set the threat aside. A ban would have put America beside Russia and China, the other large suppliers now keeping diesel at home, at a moment when the world’s buyers have few places left to turn, and it would not by itself have moved a barrel into a Boston terminal. Nor will a release in Europe, though it may leave more American diesel looking for buyers. The region needs fuel that someone has bought, booked onto a route and financed before the cold.

It also needs a government ready to decide on its one heating oil reserve by how much fuel the region holds and is receiving, not by a price alarm alone. That reserve is capped by law at a million barrels, and the administration’s budget for the fiscal year that began on 1 October proposes to sell it. The reserve’s price alarm compares heating oil with crude. By my reconstruction, it stayed silent in March while the region’s heating oil rose $1.32 a gallon in three weeks, because crude rose with it. If the region’s stocks climb through October and its prices fall into line with the nation’s, the case for intervening grows weaker. The reports that will show it are already scheduled.

Figure 1. The national diesel price fell in the week to 28th September while the Northeast’s barely moved, and the region’s stocks sat at the lowest level for the time of year in a series that begins in November 1990. Top, the change in the average retail diesel price by region, in cents a gallon. Bottom, weekly stocks of diesel and heating oil in New England and the Central Atlantic, in million barrels, against the range for each week of the year from 1991 to 2025, with the 2022 path and 2026 to 25th September. Data from the US Energy Information Administration.

Their Own People First

In March the members of the International Energy Agency agreed to release 400 million barrels from their emergency stocks, the largest collective release the agency has organized. The agency was created in response to the oil embargo of 1973 and 1974. Its founding mandate included a collective response to disruptions in oil supply, so that importing countries would draw on their stocks together instead of bidding against one another for the same cargoes.

The pledges showed how differently the two sides of the Atlantic had prepared for an emergency like this one. America’s 172 million barrels were all crude, drawn from a reserve built to hold crude. Europe’s contributions, the agency said, would come mainly as refined products. European law requires each member state to keep emergency oil stocks equal to at least 90 days of net imports or 61 days of consumption, whichever is larger. Those stocks may be held by governments, public stockholding agencies or companies obliged to keep them. Part of those stocks must be refined products. Before the war, by Eurostat’s count for May 2025, EU countries held about 39 million tonnes of emergency gasoil and diesel, roughly 280 million barrels on the United Nations’ conversion factor, and Germany and France held more than a third of it. The Energy Department’s only remaining stock of refined fuel is the Northeast’s heating oil reserve of a million barrels, since Congress ordered its gasoline twin sold and closed in 2024. America’s main emergency reserve holds crude. Europe’s emergency stocks also include finished fuel.

That is why Washington aimed its pressure at Paris and Berlin. On 29 September, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that while America and Japan were delivering, “several European member countries have released only a fraction” of what they pledged. As of Tuesday 29 September, Germany, Europe’s largest contributor, had no plans to offer the 15 million barrels still outstanding, about 77 percent of its pledge, its economy ministry said. On Wednesday 30 September France’s finance minister said it still held a full strategic stockpile, Bloomberg reported from the two governments’ statements. Germany’s economy ministry said releases are not meant to stabilize prices, because that would invite speculation, and France is spending 450 million euros on fuel aid for long-distance commuters, farmers, fishermen, hauliers and other trades. Both governments joined Friday’s agreement. The agency’s executive director, Fatih Birol, told reporters on 29 September that about a third of the 400 million barrels was still to come. Some of that third is crude from America’s reserve, scheduled for delivery in November and December. By 2 October the agency counted around 325 million barrels as released, more than 80 percent. Released is not delivered.

America, meanwhile, has kept exporting while its own cushion has shrunk. Its refiners have sold diesel worldwide at wartime prices, with West Texas Intermediate, the American benchmark, about $17 a barrel cheaper than Brent, the international benchmark, in September. Bloomberg read data reported to the agency and to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative, an international oil data exchange, and on that reading American diesel and gasoil stocks fell further between February and July than those of any of the other 27 members that reported to the agency. At home, the administration pressing Europe to release finished fuel has proposed in its budget to sell America’s own.

The size of the reported request shows what is at stake. In a separate account, a source in a European capital told Reuters that Washington had asked the European Union to release 120 million barrels of diesel over six months, but the account does not say whether those barrels would come on top of the ones still owed from March. The reported request is about 660,000 barrels a day, roughly two-fifths of the net diesel and gasoil exports that the Persian Gulf and Russia together lost. It is also nearly as much as the 125 million barrels of refined products the agency itemized for the whole of March’s release. The EU’s energy commissioner, Dan Jørgensen, said a release was possible and that the choice was “a decision of each member state”. Friday’s answer is hard to set against the request. Its 100 million barrels mix crude with diesel, and two European diplomats told Bloomberg that the fresh supply might be a fraction of that figure, because substantial volumes remained available under the March plan.

The threat attached to the request was the dangerous part, because export restrictions are contagious. When food prices spiked between 2006 and 2008, governments insulated their own markets, exporters by restricting sales abroad and importers by cutting duties. In a World Bank working paper, the economists Will Martin and Kym Anderson estimated that this insulation accounted for 45 percent of the rise in the world price of rice and 30 percent of the rise in wheat. They likened it to a crowd standing up in a stadium to see better. Once everyone is standing, nobody sees better, and anyone still seated sees worse.

Diesel is not rice. That estimate is no forecast for fuel. The mechanism travels. Russia is standing. China, for now, is standing. Importers stand too, with subsidies and fuel aid, as Brazil and France have. An American ban would have meant the world’s largest diesel exporter, by Morgan Stanley’s count, rising to its feet, and the buyers left seated would have been those with the fewest alternatives.

The Northeast is close to being one of those buyers. New England has no refinery at all, and the rest of the region refines only part of what it burns, so it buys diesel much as an importing country does, by ship and by pipeline from somewhere else, and an export ban would not change that. The barrels kept from buyers in Brazil or the Netherlands would still have to be bought, carried north and stored until January, by someone, at a price.

Most of the American export volume a ban would touch goes to the Americas. In the second quarter, Latin America and the Caribbean took 64 percent of American diesel and heating oil exports and Europe 22.6 percent. In August Brazil bought 70.8 percent of its diesel imports, by weight, from the United States. Those shares show where the exposed volume goes. How the loss would divide depends on replacement supply, inventories, contracts and prices. Friday’s statement covers little of that volume in writing. The seven reaffirmed a promise to refrain from export restrictions on energy “between G7 countries” and, beyond that circle, only urged all producers to avoid bans. The other six took 7.7 percent of American diesel and heating oil exports in the second quarter. For most buyers of American diesel, the assurance is the President’s word.

On 25th September the White House said Trump had urged Xi Jinping to produce more refined petroleum. A week later China’s major refiners had no permission to export. Reuters’ sources linked the pause to rebuilding stocks, and analysts at the data firm Kpler put China’s commercial diesel and gasoil inventories about 20 million barrels below their pre-war level. That is not an official refusal. Permits may resume when the holiday ends on 7 October. Until they do, buyers cannot count on fresh October cargoes from those refiners.

Every government in this trade is deciding who gets the next barrel. Most are deciding it for their own people first. Washington’s real choice was narrower than its rhetoric. It could press Europe. It could threaten. And it can decide how the Northeast gets through January. On Friday it settled the first two, for now. The third it has faced before. In 2022 the region’s stocks recovered from a similar autumn low without a release from the reserve. That recovery came at a price no buyer would want to pay again.

The Price of Waiting

On 9th September 2022, every senator from New England asked President Joe Biden to release fuel from the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve. This September, Maine’s Susan Collins and Angus King, who had signed that letter, asked Trump for the same thing, citing a 74 percent rise in Maine’s heating oil price from a year earlier. The 2022 answer is the closest precedent either side of today’s argument has.

The reserve stayed shut. The Energy Department’s record of releases lists a single emergency draw in its history, after Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Yet the region replenished. The two regions’ combined stocks were roughly flat through October 2022 and then climbed, rising by about 5.7 million barrels between 30 September and 16 December, the largest gain over those weeks since 2001, by my calculation from EIA’s New England and Central Atlantic stock series.

The rebuild came with a punishing price. In October, diesel in New York Harbor, the Northeast’s main wholesale market, was assessed at an average of 38 cents a gallon above the Gulf Coast price, according to EIA’s daily spot prices. In November it was 72 cents, about eight times this September’s pipeline charge for moving a gallon from Houston to New Jersey, and on 7 November the average residential heating oil price in New England and the Central Atlantic stood near $5.95 a gallon.

By then the reserve’s price test, which sets a trigger for the gap between heating oil and crude, had been met for weeks, and the department’s posted table for that winter puts the gap between heating oil and Brent at 351.4 cents a gallon on 17 October. The trigger was 217.5. By my count the published conditions were met at seven Monday readings, the first on 10 October and the last on 23 January. Meeting them did not oblige the President to release fuel.

In 2022 Washington tried persuasion instead. In a June meeting with refiners, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm had backed away from a plan to ban fuel exports, Reuters reported that August, and refiners had argued that a ban could make some plants cut output. On 18 August she wrote to seven refiners urging them “to focus in the near term on building inventories in the United States, rather than selling down current stocks and further increasing exports”, and she put the Northeast’s reserves on “active standby”. In the autumn at least one official raised the idea of a rule that would make refiners and other suppliers hold minimum inventories at home, Bloomberg reported at the end of September. A ban floated, the refinery argument against it, voluntary restraint offered in its place, an inventory rule raised and not adopted, and a reserve held ready and never used. The 2026 argument is close to a rerun.

The record contains the rebuild, the pressure and the price. Nothing in it says how much the pressure and the price contributed to the rebuild, or how much weather, demand, production and imports did. Calling 2022 a failure because the reserve stayed shut ignores the replenishment. Calling it a success ignores what the replenishment cost.

The 2022 refill is the strongest argument against buying an extra buffer now. A low starting stock does not mean the system will fail to refill. Suppliers have obligations, refineries keep running and customers respond to price. If those adjustments arrive in time, an early purchase can leave someone holding expensive fuel that later becomes cheaper.

The answer is that 2022’s recovery did not avoid those price gaps of 38 and 72 cents a gallon. It came with them. The alarm rang that autumn and the President did not act on it. So 2022 shows what followed that decision. It cannot show what a release would have done. Nor can it show that this winter will repeat either the rebuild or the bill. Judging that starts with the route the barrels have to travel.

What Pulls a Barrel North

Diesel refined on the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana is sold to many places at once. It sails to Latin America and Europe, and it moves up the East Coast through the Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Houston to Linden, New Jersey, at the edge of New York Harbor. A 2016 study for EIA found that the region’s supply network depends on fuel brought from elsewhere, much of it by water. A barrel that reaches Linden by pipe still needs a second journey to Boston, and a cargo moving between two American ports normally has to sail on a ship built, flagged, owned and crewed in America. New England can also take cargoes straight from abroad, so New York Harbor is the main market, not a compulsory stop for every gallon.

What pulls a barrel north is a price. The premium is how much more a gallon of diesel is assessed to be worth in New York Harbor than on the Gulf Coast on the same day. The toll is what Colonial charges to move that gallon from Houston to Linden, counting its charge for fuel lost along the way. Under Colonial’s September tariff, the rate schedule it files with federal regulators, the toll came to about 8.8 cents a gallon, against about 8.4 cents under its July tariff. The toll is only part of a shipper’s cost. The premium is a gap between two prices on the same day, not the result of buying a cargo in Texas and selling it in New Jersey after the trip. A premium above the toll leaves room for the trip’s other costs and strengthens the reason to send another barrel north. A premium below it does not cover even this posted charge on a new shipment at those prices, although contracts and other terms can keep fuel moving. Neither tells us what the same barrel would earn somewhere else.

For nine months the signal pointed north. From July 2025 through March 2026 the monthly premium averaged between 9.4 and 19.9 cents a gallon, above the September 2026 toll in every month. Shippers asked for more space than the pipe could carry, so Colonial rationed it, allocating space on its main diesel line for the first 22 shipping cycles of 2026 and on the line onward to Linden for the first 19, roughly January into April. Each shipping cycle lasts about five days. Colonial’s published rules for rationed lines calculate each regular shipper’s share from what it shipped in the twelve months ending a month before the allocation, with separate procedures for new shippers. Space follows history. Colonial’s latest published allocation sheet ends in mid-July, so whether the line has room this autumn is not public.

April fell below the September toll and May climbed back above it. Then the summer turned the signal around. In June, July and August the premium averaged less than both tolls, 4.0 cents in July and 4.5 in August. It still topped the July toll on seven days in July and August. In July Gulf Coast exports ran above their range for the month in the previous five years, while movements from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast stayed within theirs, though aggregate flows cannot show which customer lost which cargo, and imports, demand and contracts move the totals. On my reading the pattern fits a summer in which the East Coast offered little reason to send it an extra barrel.

September brought two jumps, though the month’s average stayed below the toll. In its first four trading days New York Harbor diesel was assessed slightly below the Gulf Coast’s. The premium rose above the toll from 14 to 16 September, fell to 1.5 cents on the 21st, then climbed again to between 12.2 and 17.8 cents on the four trading days from 24 to 29 September. Those were four of the last five sessions before the October futures contract, the exchange price for diesel delivered that month, expired on 30 September. Prices near an expiry can move for reasons of their own. If the premium holds above the toll now that the contract has expired, the case for a real northern bid gets stronger. The proof will be barrels counted at the terminals.

Figure 2. From July 2025 through March 2026 the monthly premium stayed above the September 2026 toll. Over the summer its monthly averages fell below the toll, though it topped the July toll on seven days in July and August, and in September it rose above the toll in two stretches. Left, the monthly average of the New York Harbor diesel price minus the Gulf Coast price, January 2025 to September 2026, in cents a gallon, with Colonial’s Houston to Linden toll drawn only for the months its July and September tariffs cover. Right, the daily premium in September 2026 against the September toll, by day of the month. A price gap on one day is not a shipping profit. Data from EIA and Colonial Pipeline.

How expensive could the winter premium become? History offers a rough answer. For each autumn since 2006, I compared the region’s late-September stocks with their average for the same week over the previous five years. Then I measured the New York premium over the following November to February.

The pattern is strong. On a rank measure of how consistently a thinner autumn was followed by a higher winter premium, the twenty winters score minus 0.91. Minus one would mean every time. Zero would mean no consistent tendency. The relationship holds within each decade, without 2022 and after allowing for steady change over the years in both series. The five thinnest autumns, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2022 and 2023, were followed by winters in which the premium averaged 16.8 cents a gallon, against 6.0 cents after the other fifteen. Those five come from two episodes, 2012 to 2014 and 2022 to 2023, each with shocks of its own. So the twenty winters carry less independent evidence than their number suggests, although the pattern holds without those two episodes too. Among the other fifteen, last winter was the exception to the low premiums. After an autumn 29 percent below average, its premium averaged about 17 cents over the winter, above the September 2026 toll, while Colonial rationed its main diesel line from January. But the autumn of 2021 was slightly thinner, and its winter premium averaged about 6 cents. This autumn’s stocks sit 41 percent below their five-year average for the week. That is thinner relative to their recent past than every autumn since 2006 except 2022 and 2023, and lower in absolute terms than any.

Figure 3. Autumns with below-average stocks have been followed by higher winter premiums, and this autumn is thinner against its recent past than every one since 2006 except 2022 and 2023. Each point is one autumn, 2006 to 2025. The five thinnest come from two episodes, 2012 to 2014 and 2022 to 2023. Across, combined New England and Central Atlantic stocks of diesel and heating oil in late September, the 39th week of the year, as a percentage above or below their average for the same week in the previous five years. Up, the average New York Harbor premium over the Gulf Coast in the November to February that followed, in cents a gallon, a price difference between two markets rather than the price of heating oil. The horizontal line is the September 2026 toll, drawn for scale only, since tolls have changed over time. The vertical line marks 2026, whose winter is still to come. Data from EIA and Colonial Pipeline.

None of this means thin stocks cause high premiums. Both are symptoms of a tight northern market. The premium is also the price that refills the tanks. What the pattern does show is what the market has charged after autumns like this one. After the four closest to it, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2023, the premium averaged about 15 cents over the winter, some 1.7 times the September toll, and about 23 cents in their costliest months. A November to February average premium below about 9 cents would be lower than in any of those four winters. I would count it as evidence that the pattern had weakened, then look for what explained it. A low premium can also sit beside expensive fuel in both markets, so it would not mean fuel was cheap.

A higher premium attracts fuel only if the fuel can travel. If pipeline space or a ship cannot be booked, a higher price can sit beside a full route. Then counting arrivals tells more than watching the price. And a barrel that arrives for November has not yet been kept for January. Someone has to pay to hold it until the cold.

Paying for January

The obvious answer is to buy the buffer now. The futures market prices wholesale diesel for delivery in each coming month, and its settlements on 2 October showed why that answer costs money. Diesel for November delivery in New York Harbor settled at $4.5011 a gallon and diesel for January at $4.2664. A distributor that bought fuel for November to hold until the cold, and agreed that day to sell it for January delivery, would lock in a loss of 23.47 cents a gallon, about $9.86 on a 42-gallon barrel. That was the day the Group of Seven announced its release. November fell 14.09 cents and January 11.75, so the penalty for holding fuel to January narrowed only slightly. Storage and the cost of the money tied up in the fuel would come on top. The contract delivers physical diesel in New York Harbor, but the hedge does not carry the fuel to Boston or fix what it costs to deliver it there. A market that pays more for fuel now than for fuel later is telling holders that the scarce barrel is today’s.

Buying 100,000 barrels at the November price would cost about $18.9 million, and carrying them to January at those prices would lose about $986,000. Raising the region’s stocks to the previous five years’ low for the week to 25 September, a yardstick rather than a target, would take about 2.8 million barrels costing about $530 million, and carrying them to January would lose about $28 million before storage and interest. The $28 million is the gap between the two delivery prices on that quantity, one part of the cost of holding it, while the $530 million is the purchase value that has to be financed on whatever terms the buyer can get. A hedged barrel can be sold again in January, so most of that money comes back. But the buyer still needs the credit in place before committing, and when cash actually leaves depends on the contract and any margin on the hedge. For a distributor already paying wartime prices, the financing may be the harder part.