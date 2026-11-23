Shanaka Anslem Perera | 23rd November 2026

On 19th November 2026, SB Energy filed the guarantee Nvidia signed for Building 1 of the data centre campus SB Energy is developing for OpenAI in Pike County, Ohio. The document is Exhibit 10.31 to the third amendment of SB Energy’s registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Section 11 of that guarantee lets the landlord sell the building together with its lease and keep, for itself, the right to any payments Nvidia later owes under the guarantee. Before the sale, the landlord must give Nvidia written notice. It must also deliver a full and irrevocable written waiver, signed by the buyer, giving up any right to those payments, in a form Nvidia finds reasonably acceptable.

Building 1 is one of nine buildings Nvidia agreed on 17th August 2026 to support with residual value guarantees, under an aggregate cap of $105 billion. On the same day Nvidia paid $1.5 billion in advance for shares in SB Energy. On 17th November 2026, Nvidia told shareholders it had not made any payments related to its guarantees. Both statements are accurate. The $1.5 billion paid for future shares, and Nvidia has made no payment under any guarantee.

Section 11 separates two things that lenders and buyers usually value together. An Ohio building can change hands with its lease, its tenant and its rent. The right to collect from Nvidia, if that tenant fails, can stay with a seller who no longer owns the building. Nvidia first published the clause in a form of guarantee filed on 26 August 2026. SB Energy filed the same wording on 4th September, and the signed Building 1 guarantee of 19 November repeats it. None of these filings says a landlord has used the clause. Each shows where the first loss would land after a sale of that kind. The buyer and the buyer’s lender would hold a building whose tenant had failed, and any payment Nvidia then owed would go to the seller.

The filings support three findings.

First, Nvidia’s cash is already moving with no default. It has paid the $1.5 billion. Its table of commitments at 25 October 2026 lists a further $23 billion, mostly equity investments subject to contingencies, scheduled through its fiscal 2028, which closes on 30 January 2028. Those payments can fall due even if every customer pays on time. Separately, Nvidia’s customers owed it $81 billion on 25 October 2026.

Second, Nvidia’s main payment under an Ohio guarantee comes only at the end of a long sequence. Nvidia says each guarantee takes effect only when its building is complete and ready for service, and it expects the first in fiscal 2029, which begins on 31 January 2028. After that, a main payment needs a qualifying default by the tenant, notices and cure periods under the lease, and a verification period in which Nvidia checks the claim and may choose a remedy.

Third, when a main payment does fall due, the right to receive it can belong to a seller who no longer owns the building.

A buyer of an Ohio building, the bank lending to that buyer and a holder of Nvidia shares can agree to the dollar on what Nvidia has promised. Each still has to value a different claim, set out in a different document.

Chart 1. The three commitments Nvidia made to SB Energy on 17 August 2026, and what it had paid under its guarantees three months later. The sources are SB Energy’s registration statement amendment of 19 November 2026, Exhibits 10.27 and 10.28, Nvidia’s current report of 17 August 2026 and its commentary of 17 November 2026.

What this article does not say

This article does not say Nvidia has paid anything under these guarantees. On 17th November Nvidia said it had made no payments related to them. It does not say any Ohio building has been sold, or that any seller has kept the guarantee payments. It does not say OpenAI, Nscale or any other tenant has missed a payment. It does not say Nvidia, SB Energy, OpenAI, Nscale, Ionic Digital or anyone else has acted improperly. It does not say the AI build-out is slowing. The filings describe a build-out that is still being paid for. They also set the order in which losses would be borne if part of it failed, and on my reading the landlords, the buyers and their lenders stand ahead of Nvidia in that order.

What the following sections set out

The following sections follow the Ohio clause from the signed page to the lender’s recovery.

In a worked example with a hypothetical $80 million loan, one waiver moves a bank’s recovery from $80 million to $75 million while Nvidia pays the same $10 million. A missed rent payment passes through five stages before Nvidia owes its main payment, and two sources of cash stand ahead of Nvidia. In the eight Ohio leases whose rent starts last, a cheaper loan can leave the landlord with less cash every year. In Texas, Nvidia guarantees up to $860.3 million of rent, and that maximum matches neither of the two periods the lease gives. Principal repayments on equipment loans of up to $1.85 billion at the same site are timed from the date Microsoft is first required to pay, on the credit agreement’s wording. At Nvidia itself, $23 billion of commitments can take cash with no default. What its customers owe rose by $17.97 billion in the latest quarter, a rise that identifies no late payment.

The sections then say what the documents mean for five kinds of investor. They are lenders and private credit funds, data centre landlords and real estate investment trusts, holders of Nvidia shares and bonds, lenders to specialist cloud operators, and insurers and buyers of asset-backed securities. They close with a dated calendar that starts with Nvidia’s quarterly report, due by 4 December 2026, and three results that would prove the analysis wrong.

Nvidia has paid $1.5 billion for SB Energy shares, and none of it under a guarantee

Nvidia funded the whole $1.5 billion on 17 August 2026 under a prepaid forward contract. A prepaid forward pays now for shares delivered later. The other party was Energy Global, LP, then SB Energy’s indirect parent, which contributed the money to SB Energy. If the contract is still outstanding when SB Energy completes an initial public offering, it settles in shares priced at 90 per cent of the offer price. In a direct listing, it uses 90 per cent of the exchange’s reference price. At that discount, $1.5 billion buys shares worth about $1.667 billion at the offer price.

SB Energy recorded a $166.7 million loss in the first nine months of 2026 from revaluing the contract. That accounting entry sent no money to Nvidia.

The contract also covers a change of control or a winding up of SB Energy before any listing. In a change of control, Nvidia receives the greater of two amounts out of the proceeds legally available. One is a preference equal to 1.4 times its money, or, if higher, its money plus 20 per cent a year of compound interest, capped at 1.7 times. On $1.5 billion that means between $2.1 billion and $2.55 billion. The other is what Nvidia would receive on the shares its money would buy at 90 per cent of the deal price. In a winding up, Nvidia receives the preference alone. The preference ranks after debt and other creditor claims, and after securities held by Ares Management or its affiliates. It ranks level with similar instruments and with the most senior preferred shares. Those Ares securities were issued by SB Energy’s direct parent, and SB Energy expects them to be redeemed before or at about the same time as its offering completes. Either amount can be paid in stock or other assets as well as cash.

A share purchase agreement signed the same day commits Nvidia to buy about $1.5 billion more of shares at the full offer price. That commitment applies only if SB Energy itself raises at least $1.5 billion from new shares, before underwriting discounts and expenses. Shares sold by existing holders do not count. The agreement ends automatically on 15 May 2027 if it has not closed, and sooner if SB Energy withdraws its registration statement.

Nvidia explained why it signs guarantees like these in its quarterly report for the period to 26 July 2026. It said AI cloud operators and model makers have significant demand for computing but currently lack the ability to secure long-term infrastructure contracts and investment-grade financing. Guarantees are one of the tools Nvidia chose to close that gap.

SB Energy explains why this tenant needs one. SB Energy is a developer of solar, battery storage and data centre projects, and its data centre business has not yet earned revenue. Its amended registration statement of 19 November 2026 counts OpenAI among tenants whose guarantors lack investment-grade ratings. It says its ability to finance the Ohio campus and realise value from it depends in significant part on Nvidia’s guarantee. It says its signed data centre leases are with related parties and that it has no unaffiliated data centre tenant. It warns that its board may face conflicts of interest in enforcing its rights against a related-party tenant. An equity investor in SB Energy therefore has to weigh how a claim would be enforced, as well as who signed it.

A missed rent payment passes through five stages before Nvidia owes its main payment

Take the case where Building 1 has opened and its tenant stops paying rent. The tenant under the Building 1 lease is Vela I Holdings, an OpenAI affiliate. OpenAI Global, another OpenAI company, guarantees the lease.

The first stage is notice and cure. The landlord sends Vela a default notice. While Nvidia’s guarantee is in place, the landlord must send Nvidia a copy at the same time. Vela then has a period to pay. After Vela’s period, Nvidia has a period of its own, and the landlord must accept a payment from Nvidia as if Vela had made it. Nvidia could pay at that point to keep the lease alive. Nothing obliges it to. The length of both periods is redacted, which means it is blacked out in the public filing.

The second stage is the trigger. The guarantee can be triggered in two ways. One is a failure, after both cure periods have closed, to pay what the guarantee calls Project Agreement Costs. The list of costs in that definition is redacted. The other is a qualifying insolvency of the tenant. In both cases the landlord must have the right to end the lease and must intend to use it. If someone else files an insolvency petition against Vela, Vela has 90 days to have it dismissed before it counts as a default under the lease. A petition Vela files itself counts at once. A cut in a credit rating, on its own, meets neither test.

To gain the right to end the lease for non-payment, the landlord must send a second written notice that states its intent to terminate in bold capital letters. It must then give Vela a further period to pay. Once the landlord holds that right and intends to use it, the guarantee is triggered. The landlord does not have to terminate the lease or send a termination notice first. It must then promptly send Nvidia a written trigger notice.

The third stage is verification. The verification period runs from Nvidia’s receipt of the trigger notice. During it, Nvidia checks that the conditions of a trigger have been met, and it pays specified amounts whose size is redacted. The landlord may not exercise any remedy against Vela before it sends the trigger notice, and it may not end the lease before Nvidia chooses a remedy within the contractual periods.

The fourth stage is Nvidia’s choice. Nvidia may choose a remedy by written notice before the verification period ends, subject to a clause that is redacted. It can take over the lease itself or through a company it names. It can require the landlord to find a new tenant. It can have the property marketed for sale. It can let the lease end. It can also defer the choice for up to one year after verification ends, provided it makes specified payments during the deferral. The visible text of Section 12 does not say what follows if Nvidia makes no choice. If Nvidia takes over the lease and no covered loss is payable at that moment, the assignment satisfies its main payment obligation.

The fifth stage is the main payment, which the guarantee calls the Covered Loss Amount. It cannot become payable until the building has met its ready-for-service conditions under the lease. The guarantee also defines a separate Pre-RFS Termination Payment, for a termination before the building is ready for service. Its amount, and the clause that uses it, are redacted. The public text therefore does not rule out a payment by Nvidia before a building is ready.

Chart 2. The Ohio column follows the Building 1 guarantee and lease in order, with Nvidia’s own steps shaded dark. The Texas column lists terms only, because that guarantee agreement is not filed. The sources are Exhibits 10.31 and 10.46 to SB Energy’s amendment of 19 November 2026, the Ionic Digital lease and prospectus, Nscale’s registration statement and Nvidia’s quarterly report for the period to 26 October 2025.

These terms are not new. The Next Web reported the remedies on 17 August 2026. Nvidia published the seller’s right to keep the guarantee payments in the form of guarantee it filed on 26 August. SB Energy’s form of guarantee filed on 4 September carried the same clause, and the signed exhibit of 19 November confirms it for Building 1.

Two sources of cash stand ahead of Nvidia after a trigger. Before the landlord asks Nvidia to pay project costs, it must apply the tenant’s security deposit and any debt service reserve account until each is used up. SB Energy expects those sources to cover specified costs for the first six months after a trigger. The size of the deposit is redacted. The deposit covers running costs, not the main loss on the building.

The second source is insurance and the parent guarantee. While Nvidia is current on the payments the contract specifies, a landlord enforcing the guarantee must at the same time pursue the tenant’s business interruption and rental loss insurance. It must also pursue every commercially reasonable remedy against OpenAI Global under its guarantee of the lease, and tell Nvidia it is doing so. Whatever the landlord is awarded or collects from those sources reduces Nvidia’s cap dollar for dollar. Amounts collected after Nvidia has made its main payment go back to Nvidia promptly.

Behind Nvidia stands a promise from OpenAI. According to Nvidia’s current report of 17 August 2026, an OpenAI affiliate agreed to reimburse and indemnify Nvidia for amounts Nvidia actually pays the landlord. Under the guarantee itself, a payment to the landlord does not give Nvidia the landlord’s rights against the tenant. Nvidia’s claims against the tenant are subordinated to the landlord’s rights, and Nvidia must look only to the tenant and OpenAI Global to recover what it pays. OpenAI Global’s own guarantee of the lease sits in a joinder at the end of the lease. That joinder ends automatically when Nvidia’s guarantee terminates or Nvidia is released from it. Global Data Center Hub pointed out on 24 August 2026 that the company promising to repay Nvidia belongs to the same group as the tenant whose default would trigger the claim. Even if every dollar comes back, Nvidia pays first and recovers later.

The main payment is not a promise to cover each month’s rent. SB Energy describes a guaranteed minimum value that declines on a schedule over each 20-year lease. The schedule is designed to cover debt principal, accrued interest, invested equity, targeted equity returns and committed transmission payments. The loss formula and every value in the schedule are redacted. In Nvidia’s description, the payment is generally the gap between that declining guaranteed value and what a new lease or a sale of the building recovers. A tenant that misses $1 million of rent does not give the landlord a $1 million claim on Nvidia.

Section 11 lets the seller keep Nvidia’s payments after the building is sold

Section 11 of the guarantee gives the landlord two ways to transfer its position. It can assign the whole guarantee to a buyer that takes over the entire lease. Or, when it sells the building together with the lease to a permitted buyer, it can keep its right to the guarantee payments, in its sole discretion. The contract calls that a Sale of Premises without Guaranty Payments. Three conditions apply. The route is subject in all respects to Nvidia’s rights under Section 11. The landlord must give Nvidia written notice before the sale. And before the sale the landlord must deliver to Nvidia the buyer’s full and irrevocable written waiver of any right to the guarantee payments, in a form Nvidia finds reasonably acceptable.

The signed exhibit does not say the route has been used. The buyer would know if it were. The buyer signs the waiver itself, before the sale. The exposure falls on a lender to that buyer that relies on the rent and on the guarantee without asking its borrower for the waiver. Section 11 does not say who sends the trigger notice once the seller no longer holds the lease, and the visible text uses its term for the buyer nowhere else. Every step in the trigger sequence above belongs to the landlord under the lease, and after the sale the landlord under the lease is the buyer.

Chart 3. A worked example of Section 11 with hypothetical amounts, which are not the terms of any Ohio financing. It assumes the buyer’s bank can take security over the guarantee payment, which the visible text does not settle. The source is the Building 1 residual value guaranty, Exhibit 10.31 to SB Energy’s amendment of 19 November 2026.

A worked example shows what the waiver does to a lender. Take a building that would sell for $75 million after costs, a senior loan of $80 million and $10 million payable by Nvidia under the guarantee. If the buyer holds the guarantee payment and its bank can take security over that payment as well as the building, the bank can recover its full $80 million. The visible text of the guarantee does not say whether a bank can take that security. If the seller kept the payment right, the bank has no claim on it, and the same building supports a recovery of $75 million. The example assumes Nvidia owes the same $10 million in both cases and that no other creditor has a claim on either source. The bank’s recovery moves by $5 million. On a loan below $75 million, both cases repay the bank in full. These are hypothetical terms, not those of any Ohio financing.

Section 17 gives a lender a tool. Under it, Nvidia and the landlord, and only those two parties, can ask each other for a signed certificate. The certificate confirms that the guarantee is in force, lists any changes to its terms and covers other matters reasonably requested. The other party must deliver it within 10 business days. Neither party has to deliver more than one a year, except in connection with a sale or financing of the building. A lender can make its loan conditional on the selling landlord requesting a certificate before closing and asking Nvidia to state who will receive any guarantee payment. The lender can then compare the answer with the transfer papers, the waiver and its own security. A certificate that says only that the guarantee remains in force leaves the payee open. A full assignment to the buyer, with the payment rights intact, settles the question in the buyer’s favour.

Section 20 adds a second check. On reasonable notice and subject to the tenant’s rights, Nvidia can enter the building to inspect, repossess, remove or sell equipment that it or its affiliates own there. The landlord gives up any claim to that equipment, including liens, which are legal rights to hold or sell property to secure a debt. Part of the definition of that equipment is redacted. Any non-disturbance agreement with a lender that holds a lien on the building must protect Nvidia’s rights. Before a lender counts a rack in its foreclosure value, it needs to know who owns the rack.

A cheaper loan can leave an Ohio landlord with less cash each year

Eight of the Ohio leases have floating rent. They are the last eight by rent commencement. Their rent is priced on yield on cost, which means annual rent is set as a percentage of what the building cost to build. SB Energy’s registration statement of 1 September 2026 said that the yield adjusts with interest rates within a set range.

Its amendment of 21 September 2026 names the rate. The yield on eligible project cost is set at a fixed margin above the interest cost of the building’s actual long-term financing, subject to a floor and a cap. The margin applies to the whole cost of the building. Interest applies only to the borrowed part. A change in the borrowing rate therefore moves rent and interest by different amounts.

Take a building with $1 billion of eligible cost and a $700 million loan. Raise the borrowing rate by one percentage point. The landlord pays $7 million a year more in interest. If the whole rise passes into rent, the tenant pays $10 million a year more and the landlord ends up $3 million a year better off.

Now put the same building at its rent cap. The landlord still pays the extra $7 million of interest. The rent does not move. The landlord is $7 million a year worse off. SB Energy says it generally targets about 90 per cent debt for the campus. At that level a building at its cap would be $9 million a year worse off.

At 70 per cent debt, the landlord breaks even when 70 per cent of the rate rise reaches rent. If only half of a one-point rise reaches rent, because the cap stops it there, rent rises $5 million, interest rises $7 million and the landlord loses $2 million a year. These examples hold eligible cost fixed, assume the debt pays interest only and leave fees, taxes and running costs unchanged.

Chart 4. My arithmetic on the yield-on-cost rent described in SB Energy’s amendment of 21 September 2026, at three levels of debt. It assumes interest-only debt and fixed eligible cost. The floor and cap in the actual leases are redacted.

Run the example in reverse. Suppose Nvidia’s signature lowers the loan rate by one percentage point and the whole cut flows into rent. The tenant saves $10 million a year. The landlord saves $7 million of interest and gives up $3 million a year of cash after interest. The landlord may accept that trade for protection if the tenant fails, or because the bank will lend only on those terms. If rent already sits at its floor, the landlord keeps the whole $7 million. A credit guarantee can get a project built while much of the saving flows to the tenant through its rent.

Nvidia’s initial guarantees cover nine buildings, and Nvidia holds an option over buildings 10 to 17. The floating rent applies to the eight leases whose rent starts last. Buildings 10 to 17 are also eight buildings, but the public record does not say they are the same eight. I set out that distinction in my September article, The Edge of the Guarantee. It matters most to anyone underwriting a particular building.

Construction overruns change the arithmetic, because SB Energy says overruns can enter the rent base at a slightly lower yield. A fund can rerun the break-even at each bid price. It cannot read from a redacted filing where an actual building sits inside its rate band.

One test would show whether Nvidia’s signature buys a cheaper loan or the loan itself. Hold every other term constant and ask the same lender for the terms it would sign with Nvidia’s signature and without it. If the lender will close only with the signature, its answer shows that the guarantee bought access to that lender’s credit. In that case there is no rate without the signature to compare, and no interest saving can be measured. The published Texas equipment loans cannot answer that question for an Ohio landlord.

Four Ohio leases share one credit deadline, and a default on one does not default the others

The Building 10 lease sets a single deadline, with its date redacted, for the tenant to provide credit support across buildings 10, 11, 12 and 13. Credit support here means a guarantee or similar backing for the tenant’s obligations. Section 3(g) of the lease accepts a qualifying guarantor with a stipulated rating and outlook. SB Energy’s registration statement describes a replacement guarantor rated at least A minus by S&P, or the Moody’s equivalent. Under the lease, Nvidia can meet the requirement by delivering its specified guarantee within the window, whatever its own rating or outlook at the time.

OpenAI’s chief financial officer signed a joinder to the Building 10 lease. A joinder is the document by which OpenAI Global joins the lease to guarantee everything the tenant owes under it. The published wording makes that promise effective only when Nvidia signs and delivers the specified guarantee, and the next sentence is redacted. On the visible text, a rated guarantor other than Nvidia could satisfy the lease’s credit support requirement, and OpenAI Global’s own promise would still not have taken effect.

Each day of extension the tenant takes under Section 3(g) counts as a day of tenant delay, up to a redacted limit. The section gives the tenant a further chance to provide support. It lets the requirement fall away if OpenAI reaches a satisfactory credit rating as defined. It also provides for a possible landlord termination right, on terms the public text does not fully disclose. A missed deadline does not by itself cancel four leases.

Section 29 restricts the landlord. It must give notice if its lenders demand additional credit support, and the visible text limits which other support it may accept. Section 29(e) lets the landlord arrange financing without additional support and without Nvidia’s involvement or consent, on the terms it describes. A bank can therefore lend without asking for extra backing. On the visible text, that decision alone neither satisfies the tenant’s separate obligation under Section 3(g) nor brings OpenAI Global’s guarantee into effect. The end of Section 29(e) is redacted. The filing discloses no financing offered on those terms.

For a lender exposed to all four buildings, Section 35(aa) matters as much as the shared deadline. Under it, the Building 10 lease and each related lease are independent, and a default under one does not automatically put the others in default. The next document for a construction lender is its own credit agreement. SB Energy warns that a lease termination or a missed lease milestone may trigger mandatory prepayment, additional cash collateral, reserve funding or foreclosure under the relevant project debt.

One bank might tie an advance on one building to progress at another. Another might lend against that building alone. Only the pledged assets, draw conditions, reserve requirements and cross-default terms in each loan can tell the two cases apart.

In Texas, Nvidia guarantees up to $860.3 million of rent at a former bitcoin mine

In Ward County, Texas, Ionic Digital leases its former bitcoin mining site to Nscale, a company that sells computing services, and Nvidia guarantees the rent. The tenant named in the signed Ward County lease is Nscale Ward County LLC. On 27 August 2026, a group of banks including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs arranged loans of up to $1.85 billion for computing equipment at the site. At 30 September 2026, Ionic Digital had no borrowings of its own outstanding, according to its quarterly report for the period to 30 September 2026.

The first cash came from Nscale. In November 2025, Nscale paid Ionic what Ionic’s July 2026 prospectus calls the Ward County Option Payment, which it puts at $45.6 million. The lease gives the amount as $45.63 million, treats it as earned in full and says it will in no event be returned. No base rent was due before August 2026. Nscale owed $3.25 million of base rent in August and the same in September, so fixed base rent for the first nine months of 2026 came to $6.5 million.

Over the same nine months, Ionic reported $131.728 million of leasing revenue. For accounting purposes the lease began on 19 December 2025. Lease accounting spreads the fixed payments evenly across the whole term, so the revenue line includes income Ionic will collect in later years. Collecting it still depends on the tenant paying.

Two balance sheet entries explain most of the difference. Deferred rent receivable, rent counted as income but not yet billed, rose by $85.176 million. Deferred leasing revenue fell by $39.793 million as Ionic recognised income it had been paid for earlier. Subtract both from $131.728 million and $6.759 million remains. That figure is my arithmetic, and Ionic does not report it as cash received. The difference between revenue and rent due is timing, and it does not show that any rent is overdue.

Base rent rose to $6.5 million a month for October and November 2026 and rises to $9.75 million for December 2026 and January 2027. October to December come to $22.75 million, which is what Ionic reported as fixed lease payments still due in 2026. From February 2027 the lease sets base rent at $15.21 million a month, based on the site’s required capacity.

Chart 5. Monthly base rent under the Ward County lease from August 2026 to February 2027, and my reconstruction of the cash implied by Ionic Digital’s leasing revenue for the nine months to 30 September 2026. The difference is timing and does not show that any rent is overdue. The sources are the lease, Exhibit 10.16, and Ionic Digital’s quarterly report.

The $45.63 million option payment equals three months of that full rent. The lease sets it against base rent in equal monthly amounts from February 2027 for the rest of the first lease year. The lease gives two end dates for that year. Section 1.4 ends the first lease year on 31 January 2027 and also describes it as eighteen months. Exhibit D ends it on 31 January 2028, which is eighteen months after August 2026. Ionic’s July prospectus also ends it on 31 January 2028, and Ionic’s quarterly report describes a 126-month lease. On those dates the credit runs for twelve months at about $3.8 million a month, leaving about $11.4 million a month payable in cash. Ionic’s schedule of fixed lease payments, $135.233 million for 2027 and $178.718 million for 2028, matches that credit to the thousand dollars. The date in Section 1.4 appears to be a drafting error. The same sentence calls the period eighteen months, and the credit that starts in February 2027 is set to run for the rest of the first lease year. Only the parties can confirm it.

Ionic’s July prospectus describes Nvidia’s guarantee as covering the rent payable in the first five lease years, up to a maximum of $860.3 million. Nscale’s parent guarantees the rent from the sixth lease year. Nscale dates its guarantee agreement with Nvidia to 14 October 2025, the day Ionic signed the lease. Nvidia’s own quarterly report for the period to 26 October 2025 does not name Nscale. It says the maximum gross exposure of $860 million is reduced as the partner makes payments to the lessor over five years. Nscale describes the guarantee as covering the first five years of the lease. The lease requires a guarantee from the tenant’s GPU supplier, the company that supplies its AI chips, equal to the rent payable in the first five lease years, kept in force until the sixth begins.

Chart 6. Scheduled base rent before the option credit, against the $860.3 million maximum on Nvidia’s guarantee. The sources are the Ionic Digital Ward County lease, Exhibit 10.16, and Ionic Digital’s prospectus of July 2026. The guarantee agreement itself is not filed.

The $860.3 million maximum equals the first 60 months of scheduled base rent. That is $39 million for the first six months and 54 months at $15.21 million. On the January 2028 date, five lease years run for 66 months, and scheduled base rent over those 66 months exceeds the maximum by about $91 million, before the option credit. On the Section 1.4 date, five lease years run for 54 months, and the maximum exceeds scheduled base rent by about the same $91 million. The maximum matches neither date. It does equal five calendar years of rent from August 2026, which is how Nvidia and Nscale describe the period. The guarantee agreement is not filed, and that agreement decides which months the maximum covers.

If Nscale became insolvent, a customer the lease calls its anchor customer could elect in writing, within 30 days, to take over the lease. It would first have to pay all rent then due. The lease does not name that customer. The lease also bars any transfer without the consent of the GPU supplier for as long as that supplier’s guarantee is in force.

Nscale’s registration statement of 18 September 2026 reports $470.0 million held in escrow, a locked account that Nvidia can look to for recovery. Nvidia also cited an agreement by its partner to sell the site’s cloud capacity. If the escrow and that agreement fell short after a default, Nvidia holds an option to take the lease for its own use or to sublet it. The value of that option depends on what the site could earn after a default. In its report for the quarter to October 2025, Nvidia said the fair value of the guarantee itself was insignificant.

The equipment loan repays from the date Microsoft’s payments fall due

A separate Nscale company borrows under the facility of up to $1.85 billion, which funds servers and related costs. On floating-rate borrowings it can elect to pay three-month Term SOFR, a dollar borrowing benchmark, plus 2.375 percentage points. Nscale’s amended registration statement of 12 November 2026 says a second Nscale company signed a facility of up to $1.2 billion for a site in North Carolina on the same date. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs arranged both, with other banks, at the same floating margin, and both facilities received investment-grade ratings with a stable outlook. Under the Ward County credit agreement, the Texas borrower also pays 0.40 per cent a year on any part of the loan not yet drawn. In the North Carolina credit agreement that fee is redacted, so an investor cannot tell from the filings which facility costs more to keep available.

The Texas loan is guaranteed by an entity named Nscale Ward County, LLC, with limited guarantees from Nscale Limited. Subject to customary exceptions and permitted liens, the lenders hold first-priority security over substantially all the assets and the equity of the borrower and that guarantor. First-priority security normally gives a lender the first claim on those assets. The lease itself calls the loan’s borrower, Nscale Ward County Borrower SPV, LLC, the tenant’s affiliate. Suppose the guarantor and the tenant are the same company, as the names suggest. The tenant that owes Ionic rent would then have given the equipment lenders first-priority security over substantially all its assets, subject to those exceptions. The public filings I have read do not confirm whether they are the same company. If they are, anyone lending against Ionic’s lease would place more weight on the rent guarantees.

The credit agreement names the customer whose payments repay the loan. It is Microsoft, under a work order first signed with another Nscale company and assigned to the borrower. Principal repayments on each portion of the loan begin on the first scheduled payment date on or after the date Microsoft is first required to make monthly payments for that portion. On that wording, the schedule turns on Microsoft’s due date, and a late payment by Microsoft would not move the borrower’s schedule. Nscale’s prospectus says the loans amortise, portion by portion, from when customer payments commence. No filing I have read says Microsoft has paid late. The lease separately fixes Ionic’s rent on a calendar. The tenant’s group therefore faces two fixed schedules, and on the published wording neither waits for a customer’s cash to arrive.

Nvidia is Nscale’s customer as well as its backer. Nscale sells computing services to Nvidia. Its 12 November 2026 registration statement says Nvidia subscribed for $1 billion of a $2.36 billion issue of convertible notes, which are loans that can later convert into shares.

Nvidia has $23 billion of commitments that can take cash before any tenant defaults

Nvidia’s table of commitments at 25 October 2026, in its commentary on the third quarter of fiscal 2027, shows what falls due first. For the rest of fiscal 2027, which ends on 31 January 2027, it lists $5 billion of equity investments. For fiscal 2028 it lists another $11 billion of equity investments, $6 billion under agreements with specialist cloud operators, which Nvidia calls neoclouds, and $1 billion of data centre leases that have not yet begun. That makes $23 billion across the three categories through fiscal 2028. The equity commitments are subject to contingencies.

Nvidia does not tie all three categories to Ohio or to supporting customers. It expects its first Ohio guarantee to take effect in fiscal 2029, and each building has its own start. The largest part of the $23 billion, $16 billion of equity commitments, buys stakes in companies. Treating it all as loss would value those stakes at zero before Nvidia had bought them.

Chart 7. Nvidia’s equity, neocloud and lease commitments by fiscal year at 25 October 2026. The source is Nvidia’s commentary on the third quarter of fiscal 2027, published 17 November 2026. Supply, research cloud service agreements and capital spending are excluded, and each category carries its own conditions.

The neocloud commitments come with conditions. The operator must secure financing first, and the computers must be deployed, operational and accepted by Nvidia before Nvidia’s commitment takes effect. In its July report Nvidia said the commitments decrease as third-party customers use the capacity or as Nvidia uses it for research. Those terms limit what the operator’s lender can count on. Before acceptance, the lender may have to finance the very equipment whose acceptance would bring Nvidia’s obligation into effect. If an operator lost its financing before ordering equipment, Nvidia could end up buying less computing time from that operator and selling it fewer machines. The filing gives no figure for equipment sales attached to the $6 billion due in fiscal 2028.

In July 2026, Nvidia put its neocloud commitments at $36 billion. In October the figure was $32 billion. The first $6 billion, due in fiscal 2028, was the same in both tables. The $4 billion fall in the total did not change the amount due in the first year.

The $23 billion leaves out $9 billion of research cloud service agreements falling due over the same years, out of $28 billion of those agreements across all years. It also leaves out $6 billion of capital spending commitments and $390 billion of supply and capacity commitments. The supply commitments buy the parts Nvidia turns into products, which is why I keep them separate from the three categories in the $23 billion.

CoreWeave, which rents out computing capacity, shows how such a commitment works. On 9 September 2025 Nvidia agreed to buy CoreWeave capacity that CoreWeave’s own customers do not use. According to CoreWeave’s current report filed on 15 September 2025, Nvidia must buy that residual unsold capacity through 13 April 2032, provided CoreWeave delivers the service, keeps it available and the agreement stays in force. The order had an initial value of $6.3 billion. CoreWeave’s proxy statement of April 2026 says Nvidia paid it about $326.3 million in 2025 and $59.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, under their master services agreement and its order forms. The proxy gives no figure for unsold hours, so it cannot show whether any payment was for idle capacity.

The same $74 billion figure measured two different things

In July 2026, Nvidia listed $25 billion of data centre leases that had not yet begun and $20 billion of further leases it expected to reassign to third parties, $45 billion in all. With $29 billion of cloud service agreements, the total came to $74 billion. In October, $74 billion appeared again, this time as the lease row alone. Leases and cloud service agreements together had grown to $102 billion, and Nvidia compared that with July’s $74 billion. That comparison combines a $29 billion net rise in scheduled lease payments and a $1 billion fall in cloud service commitments.

October placed $63 billion of the $74 billion in fiscal 2032 and later, about 85 per cent. Across July’s two lease categories, the matching figure was $37 billion. On Nvidia’s rounded figures, $26 billion of the $29 billion net increase sat in that last column. The leases are expected to begin between the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2033 and to run for up to 20 years. The column shows when rent is payable, not when buildings open, and a lease can begin years before most of its rent falls due.

In July Nvidia said it expected to reassign the $20 billion of third-party leases. In October it said it may assign some of the $74 billion to third parties. The filings give no lease-by-lease record of assignments or releases, and a landlord can accept a new occupant and still keep its claim on Nvidia. To remove that obligation from a credit model, an analyst needs the release as well as the assignment.

Nvidia’s October table puts its maximum gross guarantee exposure at $118 billion. Beside Ohio’s $105 billion, it lists $3.5 billion of land, power and building shell guarantees for neoclouds and $9.5 billion of power and systems credit support. The table names neither the beneficiaries nor the dates for each.

Nvidia’s customers owed it $81 billion on 25 October, and the quarterly report will show what changed

Nvidia closed its quarter on 25 October 2026 with $81.033 billion of net receivables, according to its supplemental financial information of 17 November 2026. On 26 July 2026 the figure was $63.059 billion. Quarterly revenue rose from $96.221 billion to $115.844 billion over the same period. Had October closed with the same amount outstanding for each dollar of quarterly revenue as July, customers would have owed $75.92 billion. Of the actual $17.97 billion rise in the balance, $12.86 billion matches the growth in revenue at July’s ratio. The remaining $5.11 billion is the part revenue growth at that ratio does not explain. Nvidia attributes the rise in days outstanding to shipment linearity from its Rubin launch, meaning the pattern of shipments within the quarter, and to extended payment terms on large, multi-quarter agreements with certain investment-grade customers. The $5.11 billion identifies no late payment.

Days of sales here means the closing balance divided by the quarter’s revenue, multiplied by the days in the quarter. It compares what is owed on one day with sales across a whole quarter. In April 2026, according to Nvidia’s quarterly report for the period to 26 April 2026, the closing balance equalled 45.4 days of that quarter’s sales on that basis. In July it was 59.6 days and in October 63.7. The larger rise came between April and July. Nvidia, which reports whole days, put October at 64 days, up from 60.

In July, Nvidia said extended terms for investment-grade customers could run from 90 days up to one year. A payment received in full and on time on day 180 ties up a supplier’s cash far longer than one received on day 30. Neither payment is late.

In July 2026, Nvidia’s two largest disclosed customer balances came to about $22.7 billion, according to its July schedule of receivable concentration. By October, according to its supplemental financial information, the two largest accounted for 18 per cent and 17 per cent of the balance, about $28.4 billion. Nvidia reports these balances without naming the customers, and the two largest may not be the same companies in both quarters.

Waiting costs money even in a quarter with no bad debts. At October’s pace of sales, five more days outstanding on all sales would tie up about $6.37 billion. At an assumed 5 per cent annual cost of funds, that is about $318 million a year for as long as the balance stays out. If only a fifth of sales carried the extra days, about $1.27 billion would be tied up, at a cost of about $64 million a year. These figures assume steady daily credit sales and full collection. They price the wait and leave any credit loss to a separate estimate.

Two patterns can produce the same closing balance. A large delivery shortly before the books close pushes the balance up and is paid early in the next quarter. A buyer that pays on time but takes six months on every shipment keeps the balance up, because each new invoice replaces one that was paid. The first effect reverses. The second persists, so a shareholder needs to know which terms keep appearing on new orders.

Nvidia’s fourth quarter runs for 98 days and ends on 31 January 2027. Its revenue outlook of $130 billion, plus or minus 3 per cent, spans $126.1 billion to $133.9 billion. At October’s ratio of 63.655 days, that range implies closing receivables of about $81.91 billion to $86.97 billion. The midpoint, $84.44 billion, is about $3.41 billion above October. That is how far the balance can rise with the ratio unchanged.

Chart 8. Accounts receivable at the end of Nvidia’s April, July and October 2026 quarters, with days of sales on a 91-day basis. The ratio uses the closing balance and the whole quarter’s sales. The sources are Nvidia’s quarterly reports for April and July 2026 and its supplemental financial information of 17 November 2026.

Nvidia’s strategy can work, and its two Ohio positions share one risk

Nvidia can sell hardware that a customer might otherwise lack the credit to install, use the computing time it buys, and hold stakes that can rise in value when a campus opens. At the end of the October quarter Nvidia held $53.5 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities. It generated $48.3 billion of operating cash flow in the quarter. The strategy has room to work even if it absorbs cash along the way.

A default at an Ohio building would put another choice to Nvidia. It could take the space or have it re-let under the agreed procedures. The same setback could reduce the value of its $1.5 billion prepaid position in SB Energy if SB Energy lost income or needed more capital. SB Energy describes the risks of having no unaffiliated data centre tenant. An investor should therefore test the guarantee and the share position against the same bad case. No filing measures the link between them, and a dollar lost on a lease need not cost another dollar on the shares.

In that bad case, a missed Ohio payment would put decisions to three parties at once. The landlord’s lender would turn to its draw conditions and reserves. Nvidia would decide whether to cure the default or let it become a trigger. SB Energy’s shareholders would weigh lost rent at a developer whose signed data centre leases are all with related parties. SB Energy warns that a missed lease milestone can trigger prepayment or extra collateral under project debt, which could tighten financing for the next building in line. The filings describe each remedy. They do not say how likely any of them is.

The Building 1 guarantee also ends automatically if the tenant or its parent achieves a specified credit rating, which is redacted. Better credit, an early end to a guarantee and strong demand for equipment could arrive together. An investor who reads every reduction in contingent support as a sign of weaker demand could read that sequence backwards.

AEP Ohio plans $5.1 billion of grid work for the campus, and the gas plant’s terms are not yet signed

In its registration statement of 19 November 2026, SB Energy said AEP Ohio, the local utility, and its affiliates intend to spend about $5.1 billion on the regional grid upgrades the campus needs. SB Energy expects to pay transmission and distribution charges that cover that capital cost, a regulated return and certain other costs over the operating term, and to post collateral against them. It plans to pass those charges through as operating costs under the OpenAI leases. The bill therefore runs from the utility through the developer to the tenant, subject to the timing and conditions of the leases. The $5.1 billion is planned utility spending, not cash paid by OpenAI or Nvidia.

The separate gas-fired generation is planned at about 9.2 gigawatts. SB Energy expects it to be funded through an investment vehicle owned jointly by the US Department of Commerce and an entity set up by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation. A SoftBank affiliate outside SB Energy’s group is expected to operate it. Any arrangement with the campus to share revenue, allocate power or buy the plant’s output remains subject to negotiation and definitive documents. A plan to finance the plant leaves the price of its power and the buyer of its output open.

PJM, the regional grid operator, described the study the State of Ohio requested for the project in an answer it filed with federal regulators on 20 November 2026. It had filed the study agreement on 13 October 2026. The study will identify the transmission facilities needed and assess whether the facilities AEP Ohio has identified are sufficient. PJM said the study results will not allocate costs to any party, and that the study agreement will not select any projects or grant any transmission or interconnection rights. Neither the agreement nor the results would authorise construction. A lender that releases money only once a firm power supply is secured would need the study’s results and the regulatory decisions that follow, not evidence that a study has begun.

A signed customer order has already ended after a power connection was withdrawn. At Loughton in the UK, the local power provider withdrew the connection date and power allocation an Nscale project needed, and a Microsoft statement of work valued at $3.22 billion was terminated. Nscale said its other Microsoft work was unaffected. The $3.22 billion is contract value, and the filing identifies no write-off by Nvidia.

What this means for allocators

This section is analysis of the documents, not advice to buy, sell or hold any security. Each paragraph names the document that answers the question it raises.

Lenders and private credit

A lender to a buyer of an Ohio building should treat the Section 11 waiver as a closing document. If the seller is keeping the guarantee payments, the buyer is buying the rent without Nvidia’s payments, and the loan should be sized on the building and the rent alone. The lender can make funding conditional on a Section 17 certificate, requested by the seller while it is still the landlord under the guarantee, that states who will receive any payment. A construction lender should read its own credit agreement before the lease, because the leases are independent of each other under Section 35(aa) and only the loan documents can link one building to another. A lender to the last eight Ohio buildings should model debt service at the rent cap, where a higher loan rate reduces the landlord’s cash.

Data centre landlords and real estate investment trusts

A buyer of an Ohio building, including a listed data centre landlord, is asked to price two separate assets. One is the building with its lease and its rent. The other is the right to Nvidia’s payments, which the seller may keep. A buyer that signs the waiver should pay for the first asset only. Landlord equity in the floating-rent buildings carries the rate exposure shown in Chart 4. The Building 10 lease requires the landlord to share its financing commitment and fee letters with the tenant, so the tenant sees the landlord’s financing terms. The landlord needs the tenant’s consent to changes that would materially and adversely affect the availability of that financing.

Nvidia equity and credit holders

A holder of Nvidia shares or bonds has two timetables to follow. The first is already running, through equity investments, capacity purchases, leases and receivables, and it needs no default. The second starts building by building from fiscal 2029, and its main payment needs a qualifying default and a building ready for service. Treating the guarantee as if it ran on the first timetable overstates near-term risk. Ignoring the first timetable because no guarantee has paid understates it. If Nvidia does pay under an Ohio guarantee, it pays first and recovers later from an OpenAI company in the same group as the defaulting tenant. The receivables benchmark set out above gives a number to check at the quarter ending 31 January 2027.

Lenders to specialist cloud operators

A lender that finances an operator’s equipment before Nvidia accepts it should identify the sponsor equity, collateral or completion guarantee that carries the loan until acceptance. Nvidia’s capacity purchases count as a source of repayment only once their conditions are met. The repayment clause shows whether repayments are timed from when a customer’s money is due or from when it arrives. In Texas they are timed from Microsoft’s due date. Power is a separate risk. At Loughton, a withdrawn grid connection ended a $3.22 billion statement of work.

Insurers and asset-backed securities buyers

An insurer of the tenant’s business interruption and rental loss cover sits ahead of Nvidia. A landlord enforcing the Ohio guarantee must pursue those insurance proceeds at the same time, and what it collects reduces Nvidia’s cap dollar for dollar. An insurer pricing that cover for an Ohio tenant is pricing a loss Nvidia would otherwise share. A buyer of securities backed by data centre leases should confirm, for any Ohio building in a pool, whether the guarantee payments were assigned with the lease or kept by a seller under Section 11. A securitisation vehicle that buys a building with its lease can be the buyer that signs the waiver.

Catalyst calendar

Friday 4th December 2026, US Eastern time, is the ordinary deadline for Nvidia’s quarterly report under the Form 10-Q instructions, 40 days after the quarter ended on 25 October. On 17 November Nvidia said it planned to file in the coming weeks. My last check of the SEC’s filing system, on 23 November 2026, showed no quarterly report for that period. Read the receivables note first. A higher allowance for credit losses, the reserve for bills that may go unpaid, can reflect estimates of future loss. A flat allowance does not prove that every buyer paid on time. If the report gives no breakdown of how long invoices have been outstanding, keep working capital and credit loss as separate estimates. Also read the guarantee note and the commitments table for any change in conditions or assignments.

In mid-December 2026, ESDS Software Solution, a company listed in India, expects handover of a computing cluster in Sydney, according to its exchange filing of 21 November 2026. All 8,208 Nvidia B300 graphics processors there had been installed and were in final testing. Sharon AI owns the hardware. ESDS expects billing to start in January 2027. Its $140 million deposit with Sharon AI was funded from customer advances and will be set against service fees. The project is separate from Ohio and Texas, and it dates the gap between installing chips and billing for them.

On 31 January 2027, Nvidia’s 98-day fourth quarter ends, according to its annual report for fiscal 2026. When Nvidia reports the quarter, set its closing receivables against $81.91 billion to $86.97 billion, and recompute the benchmark on actual revenue.

In February 2027, the Ward County rent steps up to $15.21 million a month and the credit from Nscale’s $45.63 million option payment begins.

On 15th May 2027, Nvidia’s agreement to buy about $1.5 billion more of SB Energy shares ends automatically if it has not closed.

On 30th January 2028, Nvidia’s fiscal 2028 ends, with $23 billion of commitments scheduled by then, including $6 billion of neocloud purchases subject to financing and acceptance.

In fiscal 2029, which begins on 31st January 2028, Nvidia expects its first Ohio guarantee to take effect.

Chart 9. The dated events named in this section. The sources are the Form 10-Q instructions, Nvidia’s commentary of 17 November 2026 and fiscal 2026 annual report, the ESDS exchange filing of 21 November 2026, the Ionic Digital lease and the SB Energy share purchase agreement. The mid-December handover is ESDS’s own expectation.

Three results that would prove this analysis wrong

First, a main payment by Nvidia under an Ohio guarantee before the building was ready for service would contradict my reading that the Covered Loss Amount cannot be paid before then. A payment of the separately defined Pre-RFS Termination Payment would not count, because its terms are redacted.

Second, Nvidia or a landlord could show that a seller who keeps the guarantee payments cannot trigger or collect them after the sale. A Section 17 certificate, an amendment or a statement by Nvidia to that effect would change my reading of Section 11.

Third, a cancellation or deferral, in Nvidia’s next quarterly report, of the commitments scheduled through fiscal 2028 would reduce the cash that can move with no default. It would leave the $1.5 billion already paid where it is.

Two further results are worth watching, although neither would prove the article wrong. A closing receivables balance above or below the January 2027 benchmark would show more or fewer days outstanding than in October, but the ratio alone cannot separate shipment timing, longer terms and late payment. A completed sale of an Ohio building with a signed waiver would be the first disclosed use of the retention route in Section 11.

Two sets of letters would show what Nvidia is paid for its guarantee and what lenders committed to

The first is dated 17 August 2026. SB Energy says it owes Nvidia nothing for the guarantees and that OpenAI compensates Nvidia separately. The Building 1 guarantee refers to a letter agreement of that date between OpenAI OpCo and Nvidia. The public description gives no amount. A shareholder would need that letter, and any related terms, to know what Nvidia receives for its signature.

The second set is provided for in the Building 10 lease. Once the landlord signs a financing commitment, it must give Vela copies of the commitment and the related fee letters, by a redacted deadline. The landlord may not change the commitment in a way that materially and adversely affects the availability of construction or completion financing without Vela’s consent, which Vela may not unreasonably withhold.

The fee letters would show what a lender committed to. The compensation terms would show what Nvidia agreed to accept. Neither would show whether the same lender would have financed the same building, on otherwise identical terms, without Nvidia’s signature, or at what price. No public filing answers that.

About the Author

J.A. Shanaka Anslem Perera is an independent analyst writing on macroeconomics, monetary systems, geopolitics, and the economics of computation. Check out Shanaka’s book - “The Ascent Begins” which is available across the world.

Primary Sources

SB Energy Corp., Form S-1/A (Amendment No. 3), filed 19 November 2026, accession 0001628280-26-075026, registration statement, Exhibit 10.31, Residual Value Guaranty for Building 1, Exhibit 10.46, Building 1 lease, Exhibit 10.48, Building 10 lease, SB Energy Corp., Form S-1, filed 1 September 2026, accession 0001628280-26-059639, registration statement, Exhibit 10.27, Prepaid Forward Contract, Exhibit 10.28, Share Purchase Agreement, SB Energy Corp., Form S-1/A (Amendment No. 1), filed 4 September 2026, accession 0001628280-26-060761, Exhibit 10.31, form of residual value guaranty, SB Energy Corp., Form S-1/A (Amendment No. 2), filed 21 September 2026, accession 0001628280-26-062846, registration statement, NVIDIA Corporation, Form 8-K, 17 August 2026, accession 0001045810-26-000069, current report, NVIDIA Corporation, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended 26 July 2026, accession 0001045810-26-000075, quarterly report, Exhibit 10.1, form of residual value guaranty, concentration of credit risk note, NVIDIA Corporation, Form 8-K, 17 November 2026, accession 0001045810-26-000088, CFO commentary on the third quarter of fiscal 2027, supplemental financial information, NVIDIA Corporation, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended 26 April 2026, accession 0001045810-26-000052, quarterly report, NVIDIA Corporation, Form 10-K for fiscal 2026, accession 0001045810-26-000021, annual report, NVIDIA Corporation, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended 26 October 2025, accession 0001045810-25-000230, quarterly report, NVIDIA Corporation, Form 8-K, 19 November 2025, accession 0001045810-25-000228, CFO commentary on the third quarter of fiscal 2026, NVIDIA Corporation, CFO commentary on the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Ionic Digital Inc., Form 10-Q for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, accession 0002007691-26-000024, quarterly report, Ionic Digital Inc., Form 424B4 prospectus, July 2026, accession 0001185185-26-003152, prospectus, Ionic Digital Inc., Exhibit 10.16, accession 0001185185-26-002704, Ward County lease, Nscale, registration statement filed 18 September 2026, accession 0001193125-26-395475, registration statement, Exhibit 10.23, Ward County credit agreement, Exhibit 10.24, North Carolina credit agreement, Nscale, amended registration statement filed 12 November 2026, accession 0001193125-26-458722, registration statement, CoreWeave, Inc., Form 8-K filed 15 September 2025, accession 0001769628-25-000047, current report, CoreWeave, Inc., proxy statement, April 2026, accession 0001769628-26-000191, proxy statement, PJM Interconnection, L.L.C., answer in FERC Docket ER27-126-000, 20 November 2026, filing, ESDS Software Solution Ltd., general update to BSE and NSE, 21 November 2026, exchange filing, US Securities and Exchange Commission, Form 10-Q general instructions, The Next Web, 17 August 2026, report on the Ohio guarantees, Global Data Center Hub, 24 August 2026, Nvidia did not guarantee the rent, Shanaka Anslem Perera, 2 September 2026, The Edge of the Guarantee, and the four November 2025 articles withdrawn above, The Receivables Time Bomb, THE $610B AI CARTEL COLLAPSES IN REAL TIME, The Algorithm That Detected a $610 Billion Fraud and The Eighteen-Hour Reckoning.

Disclaimer & Disclosures

I am an independent analyst and researcher. I am not a registered financial adviser, broker or dealer in any jurisdiction, and I do not manage money for readers. This article is general information and commentary based on public filings and documents available on 23 November 2026, several of them partly redacted. It is not financial, investment, lending, legal, tax or accounting advice, and it takes no account of any reader’s objectives, financial situation or needs. It is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or other financial product. Readers should do their own research, read the governing documents and consult a licensed adviser before making any decision, and any decision they make is at their own risk. This publication is funded by reader subscriptions. No company named in this article paid for it, sponsored it or compensated me. Descriptions of contracts summarise the filed documents, apply only to the instruments identified and are not legal opinions. Worked examples are hypothetical, rest on the assumptions stated and do not estimate the probability of any default or the return on any investment. Statements about future events rest on the documents cited and may prove wrong, and I have no duty to update this article. Figures are in US dollars, may be rounded, include unaudited company figures and may be amended or restated by the companies that reported them. This article describes contract terms and reported numbers and sets out my own reading of them. It makes no allegation of misconduct against any company or person named. I have taken care with the facts but give no warranty that the article is accurate or complete, and to the extent the law allows I accept no liability for loss arising from its use. Company names and trademarks belong to their owners and are used for identification only. I correct material errors openly on this page when I learn of them. NFA. DYOR. Stay Blesed.

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